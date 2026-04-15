MELBOURNE, Australia — Meghan Markle arrived in Australia on Tuesday with Prince Harry for a four-day tour focused on mental health, community support and veterans' issues, telling well-wishers to "call me Meg" as the couple navigated their first visit Down Under since stepping back from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Melbourne, launching engagements that included a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital and interactions with local communities. Markle, dressed casually yet polished, engaged warmly with hospital patients and staff, drawing smiles from young patients and their families. One seven-year-old boy later claimed he met "a real princess," delighting onlookers and highlighting the couple's enduring public fascination.

The tour, described by some as a "faux royal" itinerary, blends philanthropic work with paid speaking appearances. Stops are planned in Melbourne, Sydney and possibly Canberra, centering on issues close to the couple's hearts through their Archewell Foundation. Harry, known for his Invictus Games advocacy, is expected to address veterans, while Markle is set to host an event in Sydney emphasizing women's support and community resilience.

Security for the visit has ignited controversy, with experts estimating Australian taxpayers could foot tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars for police and public safety operations despite the couple's assurances that the tour itself is privately funded. A security specialist told local media the logistics of protecting high-profile visitors in multiple cities carry significant costs, reigniting debates over public funding for non-working royals.

Markle's approachable style stood out during the hospital visit. She reportedly shrugged off formal titles, encouraging Australians to address her informally as "Meg," a nod to her pre-royal identity as an American actress. The moment, captured on video and widely shared, drew mixed reactions — some praised her relatability, while critics viewed it as another attempt to craft a post-royal persona.

The Australia trip comes amid a busy period for the Sussexes. In March, the couple announced an expanded slate of private, business and philanthropic duties for 2026, raising eyebrows at Buckingham Palace according to reports. The announcement signaled their intent to maintain a global profile independent of the British royal family while pursuing commercial opportunities.

On the entertainment front, Markle and Harry's Archewell Productions continues developing projects across streaming platforms. Their Netflix relationship persists under a renewed first-look deal, with multiple TV, film and documentary ideas in the pipeline. "With Love, Meghan," Markle's lifestyle series featuring recipes, hosting tips and personal insights, saw its second season premiere earlier in 2026. Netflix executives have confirmed ongoing collaborations, including potential romance adaptations and polo-themed programming.

Markle's lifestyle brand "As Ever" has also gained traction, blending her interests in food, gardening and wellness. Recent public appearances, including a Montecito event hosted by Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, showed her networking with Hollywood insiders. Photos of Markle sharing an affectionate moment with Sarandos' wife, Nicole Avant, surfaced recently, prompting speculation about her efforts to strengthen industry ties after some project adjustments.

The couple's Hollywood endeavors have faced scrutiny. While some projects like the documentary "Cookie Queens" received positive festival reception, analysts note challenges in translating royal fame into sustained entertainment success. Insiders describe a mix of scripted and non-fiction programming under development, but fewer public-facing releases in 2026 compared to previous years. Rumors of Netflix tensions were downplayed by the couple and the streamer, with both sides affirming a continued professional relationship.

Markle has also leaned into fashion and cultural moments. She recently embraced one of spring 2026's popular color trends during a red-carpet appearance, drawing praise for her Old Hollywood glamour. Her style choices often spark trends, from casual Montecito looks to more polished event ensembles. However, not all coverage has been positive; some reports highlighted her absence from the 2026 Met Gala guest list, with insiders citing shifting Hollywood dynamics.

The Australia tour has divided public opinion. Supporters see it as meaningful advocacy work, particularly around mental health and veterans — causes amplified by Harry's military background and the couple's shared experiences. Critics, including some Australian commentators, predict a cooler reception, suggesting fatigue with the Sussex narrative after years of high-profile media moments and family tensions.

Back in California, the couple balances family life with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, who are not joining the Australia trip. Markle has occasionally shared glimpses of family moments, including Easter videos, while maintaining a relatively private home life in Montecito. Reports of occasional clashes in social settings, such as a recent event involving actress Carey Mulligan, have fueled tabloid speculation but remain unconfirmed by the couple.

Philanthropy remains central. Archewell continues initiatives in mental health, community support and social impact. The couple's pivot to more independent duties in 2026 reflects a strategic effort to build sustainable platforms beyond royal associations. Yet challenges persist, including legal matters tied to Harry's former charity Sentebale and broader questions about public perception.

Media coverage of the tour has been intense, with Australian outlets providing live updates and global tabloids analyzing every gesture. Harry's occasional appearance in a supportive role has led some observers to comment on dynamics within the marriage, though the couple projects unity in public.

As the tour progresses, expectations include more hospital visits, community engagements and potential speaking events. Markle's ability to connect with everyday people — from children at the hospital to women's shelter visitors — could shape the narrative of this trip. Her "call me Meg" remark may become a defining soundbite, symbolizing her post-royal reinvention.

Broader context includes ongoing interest in the couple's separation from the British monarchy. Palace sources have remained largely silent on the Australia visit, consistent with their hands-off approach since 2020. The tour underscores the Sussexes' commitment to global causes while navigating life as private citizens with significant public profiles.

For Markle, the trip offers a chance to showcase her advocacy and personal brand on an international stage. Whether it revitalizes interest in her projects or reignites debates over relevance remains to be seen. As engagements unfold in Melbourne and beyond, the world watches to see how the Duchess of Sussex balances informality with impact.

The four-day itinerary wraps up later this week, with potential reflections from the couple on lessons learned and future plans. In the meantime, their presence has injected energy into local discussions on mental health awareness and community support.

Markle's journey from Suits actress to duchess to independent global figure continues to captivate audiences. This Australia tour adds another chapter, blending humanitarian work with the inevitable spotlight that follows one of the world's most discussed women.