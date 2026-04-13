LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are drawing sharp criticism and renewed scrutiny from the British royal family and Australian taxpayers as they prepare for a high-profile visit Down Under starting mid-April 2026, their first joint trip to Australia in nearly seven years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the tour in March, describing it as a mix of private, business and philanthropic engagements. Meghan is scheduled to headline an exclusive three-day women's retreat in Sydney from April 17-19, while Harry will deliver a keynote speech on workplace mental health and psychosocial safety at a summit in Melbourne. Organizers have billed Meghan's event as a "girls weekend like no other," with tickets priced from $2,699 to $3,199 AUD for general admission and up to VIP packages that include photos with the duchess. Harry's summit tickets start around $1,500 AUD.

The pricing has sparked outrage in Australia, where a Change.org petition calling for no taxpayer funding or official support for the private visit has gathered more than 32,000 signatures. Critics argue that ordinary Australians facing cost-of-living pressures should not subsidize security or logistics for a couple who stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Former New South Wales Police Minister called the potential use of public funds "outrageous," while royal biographer Tom Bower labeled the trip "grubby" for allegedly monetizing their former royal status.

Inside Buckingham Palace, the announcement has reportedly set off alarm bells. Sources close to the royal household say senior members view the commercial nature of the events as further evidence that Harry and Meghan continue to trade on their royal connections despite their departure from official roles. The Sussexes' spokesperson emphasized that the engagements are private, yet the Palace has remained largely silent publicly while privately expressing concern over potential damage to the monarchy's image in Commonwealth nations.

The tour comes amid a challenging period for the couple. Their Netflix deal has faced setbacks, with reports that "With Love, Meghan" was not renewed for a third season and that the streamer ended its partnership with Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever. Hollywood insiders describe 2026 as a year of recalibration, with fewer public projects and questions about sustained relevance. Meghan has reportedly stepped back from plans for a tell-all memoir to avoid triggering fresh royal tensions following the fallout from Harry's 2023 book "Spare."

Divorce rumors have swirled again in recent weeks, fueled by tabloid reports of disagreements over career priorities and a possible return to the United Kingdom. Harry has pushed for closer family ties, including a potential summer visit, but sources say trust issues persist with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III. Meghan has been described as more cautious about re-engagement with the institution. The couple has repeatedly dismissed split speculation, with Harry once joking that they had "divorced maybe 10 or 12 times" according to the media.

Despite the challenges, the Sussexes remain active in philanthropic efforts. Harry continues his work with mental health initiatives, while Meghan focuses on lifestyle and women's empowerment projects. The Australia visit includes elements promoting mental health for young people and combating cyberbullying, though the commercial overlay has overshadowed those aspects for many observers.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter noted that the trip will feel "very different" from the couple's 2018 tour as working royals, which drew massive crowds and goodwill. This time, the low-key, paid-entry format and lack of official royal backing could test public reception. Some Australian media have questioned whether the events will sell out, with reports of discounted tickets and lukewarm demand in certain circles.

The couple's decision to leave children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet behind in California has also drawn comment. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised for their hands-on parenting style, with some interpreting their low public profile in April as a deliberate focus on family time — a subtle contrast to the Sussexes' international travel.

Additional headaches have emerged from court proceedings in the U.K., where old messages attributed to Harry resurfaced, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from critics who contrast his privacy stance with past actions. Meghan has reportedly distanced herself from certain controversies, including workplace allegations at Archewell.

Buckingham Palace has not issued an official statement on the Australia tour, consistent with its policy of minimal comment on the Sussexes' private activities. However, insiders say the timing — coming as the royal family navigates its own challenges, including King Charles' health and Princess Kate's recovery — adds to existing tensions.

Public interest in the couple remains high but polarized. Supporters praise their independence and continued advocacy, while detractors accuse them of hypocrisy and cashing in on royal fame. Social media has lit up with debates over whether the tour represents smart entrepreneurship or an overreach.

As Harry and Meghan prepare to depart for Australia, the visit is shaping up as a critical test of their post-royal brand. Success could boost their profile and philanthropic goals; missteps risk further alienating both royal traditionalists and cost-conscious audiences.

For now, the couple maintains a united front. Meghan has shared occasional glimpses of family life on social media, while Harry continues polo and mental health work. Their Archewell Foundation persists despite earlier staff layoffs and funding questions.

The mid-April itinerary marks the couple's most significant joint international appearance in some time. Whether it rebuilds goodwill or fuels more controversy will likely dominate headlines in the coming weeks. As one royal expert put it, "Harry and Meghan are navigating uncharted waters — without the protection of the crown but still very much in its shadow."