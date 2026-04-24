LOS ANGELES — Meghan Markle has returned to California after a whirlwind four-day visit to Australia with Prince Harry, sharing never-before-seen footage of their trip and drawing both praise for community engagement and sharp criticism over the quasi-royal nature of the tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Sydney earlier this month for their first visit to Australia since 2018. The trip blended philanthropy, public appearances and subtle brand promotion, with large crowds greeting the couple at several stops despite pre-tour debate about the visit's value to the country.

Meghan, 44, posted a heartfelt Instagram reel highlighting moments from the tour, including walks near the Sydney Opera House, interactions with locals and a warm homecoming where their children Archie and Lilibet greeted them with a "welcome home" banner. The video captured candid scenes that fans described as authentic and joyful.

One standout clip showed Meghan offering marriage advice to a bride-to-be during a visit to Bondi Beach lifeguards. Speaking to fan Ellie via her father, the Duchess emphasized that "the marriage is more important than the wedding," drawing from her own experience approaching her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry on May 19.

The couple paid respects to victims of the Bondi stabbing attack, meeting survivors and first responders in an emotional tribute to the 15 people killed. They also attended charity events and community gatherings, with Harry participating in initiatives tied to his Invictus Games work.

Meghan made a high-profile appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, earning praise from a former producer for her professionalism, conciseness and charm on set. The episode generated significant buzz and aligned with her lifestyle brand interests.

The tour has ignited intense discussion. Supporters celebrated the couple's ability to draw crowds and connect with Australians independently, with some outlets framing it as a "powerful message" of self-reliance without palace support. Critics, including commentators like Piers Morgan and Sky News contributors, labeled the trip "tone deaf," "narcissistic" and a "faux royal tour," accusing the Sussexes of monetizing their titles while defying the late Queen Elizabeth II's wishes for them to step back fully.

Analysts noted Meghan's strategic trademark filing for her As Ever lifestyle brand in Australia shortly before the visit, fueling speculation about future commercial expansion Down Under. The couple has faced ongoing scrutiny over perceived half-in, half-out royal activities despite their 2020 departure from senior roles.

Insiders report behind-the-scenes pressure and discussions about potentially reintegrating Harry and Meghan into some form of royal life, though sources close to the palace describe such ideas as "worrying" and unlikely to materialize. King Charles III continues to navigate complex family dynamics amid health challenges and broader monarchy modernization efforts.

Upon returning home, Meghan shared additional personal touches, including family moments and reflections on the trip. The couple's children reportedly prepared a special welcome, underscoring the priority they place on family life in Montecito.

The Australia visit fits into a busier 2026 for the Sussexes. Meghan continues building As Ever, recently sharing New Year reset rituals and maintaining a lower public profile on certain projects after reported shifts with Netflix. Harry focuses on philanthropic endeavors, including veterans' causes.

Public opinion remains deeply divided. Polls and social media sentiment show strong support among younger audiences and in Commonwealth nations, while traditional royal watchers express skepticism about the couple's independent path. The tour has reignited conversations about the future of the monarchy and the Sussexes' place within — or outside — it.

Meghan has spoken openly in recent years about the intense scrutiny she faces, once describing herself as one of the most trolled people globally. During the Australia trip, she addressed social media harms in Melbourne alongside Harry, drawing from personal experience.

Supporters highlight the couple's continued charity work, environmental advocacy and efforts to create a new model of public life. Critics point to perceived contradictions between privacy requests and high-profile activities. The debate shows little sign of quieting as the Sussexes maintain a visible presence on the global stage.

As they settle back into life in California, Meghan and Harry face a packed schedule. Future plans reportedly include more international engagements, brand growth and family milestones. The couple celebrated their anniversary privately last year and is expected to mark this year's quietly while navigating public interest.

The Australia tour, despite mixed reviews, demonstrated the Sussexes' enduring draw. Large crowds, media coverage and brand opportunities underscored their continued relevance eight years after stepping back from royal duties. Whether this model sustains long-term remains a central question in royal commentary.

For now, Meghan Markle appears focused on balancing motherhood, entrepreneurship and advocacy. Her latest social media posts emphasize gratitude for the Australian welcome and excitement for future projects. As one of the most discussed women in the world, every move generates headlines — a reality that shows no signs of changing in 2026.