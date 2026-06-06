President Donald Trump has issued a full, complete and unconditional pardon to former Indiana Republican Rep. Stephen Buyer, absolving him of a 2023 federal conviction for insider trading that resulted in a 22-month prison sentence.

The White House announced the pardon on Thursday, June 4, 2026, exercising authority under Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. The proclamation praised Buyer's "distinguished and highly productive" career, highlighting his service as a judge advocate general in the U.S. Army, his 18 years in Congress from 1993 to 2011, and his role as chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee.

Buyer, 67, was convicted in 2023 on four counts of securities fraud for misusing nonpublic information from his post-Congress consulting work. Prosecutors alleged he traded on details about Guidehouse's acquisition of Navigant and T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, profiting approximately $354,000. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman to 22 months in prison, forfeiture of illegal gains and a $10,000 fine.

The pardon comes after strong bipartisan congressional support, with more than 50 current and former lawmakers endorsing clemency. Among prominent backers were Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, as well as former House Speaker John Boehner. Other supporters included former Sen. Rick Santorum, former Reps. Louie Gohmert, Dan Burton and Lamar Smith, and former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr.

The White House noted the "complete and total endorsement" from these figures in its proclamation. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was directed to issue the certificate of pardon immediately.

Buyer maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings, arguing the trades were based on public information. His legal team had sought home confinement and community service, citing financial ruin from litigation costs, including the sale of his home and vehicles. Appeals, including a Supreme Court petition, were unsuccessful prior to the pardon.

A veteran of the Gulf War, Buyer served as a House prosecutor during President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment trial. His congressional tenure focused on veterans' issues and national security. After leaving office, he worked as a consultant and lobbyist in telecommunications and other sectors.

The case drew attention for involving a former lawmaker's post-Congress activities. Prosecutors emphasized the breach of trust, while supporters framed the conviction as overly punitive given Buyer's public service record. The pardon restores his rights and likely nullifies remaining financial penalties.

Reactions to the pardon have been mixed along partisan lines. Supporters view it as correcting a miscarriage of justice for a dedicated public servant, while critics question the optics of pardoning a securities fraud conviction amid broader debates over accountability in public life.

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Trump has previously used his clemency power for allies and others he deemed unfairly targeted. The Buyer pardon fits a pattern of reviewing cases involving political figures, though the White House framed this one primarily around Buyer's military and congressional contributions.

The episode revives discussions about insider trading rules for lawmakers and former officials. Buyer's case involved information gained after leaving office, distinguishing it from congressional stock trading controversies. It also coincides with ongoing scrutiny of market fairness and political influence.

Buyer's legal troubles began with an SEC investigation into trades made in 2018 and 2019. He purchased shares in Navigant shortly before its acquisition and Sprint ahead of the T-Mobile merger announcement. Jurors found he obstructed justice by providing false explanations during the trial.

Financially devastated by the case, Buyer and his family faced significant hardship. His wife, who had an autoimmune condition, returned to work at age 65. The pardon provides relief from further penalties and restores his standing.

Congressional supporters highlighted Buyer's character and service. Letters to Trump described him as someone who "served our country in the military and in Congress with honor and integrity." The broad coalition of endorsers, spanning multiple eras of Republican leadership, underscored his respect among colleagues.

The pardon does not address civil liabilities or erase the conviction's historical record but prevents further punishment. Legal experts note that presidential pardons are broad but cannot prevent impeachment or certain professional restrictions.

Buyer has not issued a public statement following the announcement, though earlier comments expressed gratitude for supporters and hope for vindication. His case had generated petitions and advocacy from former colleagues dating back to 2025.

In the broader political context, the move comes as Trump navigates his administration's early months, balancing loyalty to allies with public expectations on ethics. It also fuels debates about the scope of presidential pardon power, with some lawmakers previously proposing limits.

Veterans' groups and Indiana Republicans welcomed the news, citing Buyer's long advocacy for service members. Critics, including some good-government organizations, expressed concern about signals sent regarding white-collar accountability.

The case timeline reflects years of legal battles. Convicted in March 2023, sentenced in September 2023, appeals denied through 2025 and into 2026, culminating in executive clemency. Buyer reportedly served his sentence and was released prior to the pardon.

As details emerge, the pardon underscores the intersection of law, politics and public service. Buyer's story—from Gulf War veteran to congressman to consultant facing federal charges—illustrates the complexities of post-office transitions for elected officials.

Trump's action concludes a chapter for Buyer while reopening conversations about standards for former public servants. Whether it sets precedent or remains an isolated case will depend on future clemency decisions and congressional responses.

For now, Buyer regains full rights as a citizen unburdened by the conviction's legal consequences. His supporters celebrate it as justice served; detractors see it as another example of elite leniency. The full impact on his legacy and any future endeavors remains to be seen.