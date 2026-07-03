Kawhi Leonard Returns to Toronto in Blockbuster Trade That Mirrors the 2018 Deal That Won Raptors a Title

TORONTO — Seven years after leading the Toronto Raptors to the first and only NBA championship in franchise history, Kawhi Leonard is going back to Canada in a blockbuster trade that has reshaped the Eastern Conference landscape and given Toronto the most compelling storyline in the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to send Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks in 2030 and 2033, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who first reported the deal Tuesday.

Read more Kawhi Leonard's Trade to Toronto Raptors Stalls Over Clippers Demand for Untouchable Young Star Kawhi Leonard's Trade to Toronto Raptors Stalls Over Clippers Demand for Untouchable Young Star

The transaction ends a seven-year Clippers tenure that produced three All-Star appearances, four All-NBA honors and a career-high 27.9 points per game last season but never came close to delivering the championship that both the team and Leonard sought when he chose Los Angeles over a return to Toronto in free agency in 2019. The Clippers, who went 42-40 and lost in the play-in tournament to the Golden State Warriors last season, now begin a full teardown.

The symmetry with 2018 is striking enough that analysts and commentators have noted it repeatedly since the deal became public. Eight years ago, Toronto was a strong regular-season team that could not break through in the playoffs. It traded its leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, a recent lottery pick in Jakob Poeltl and draft capital for Leonard in the final year before his free agency. The result was an NBA title. Now, in 2026, Toronto is again a strong regular-season team that made noise before losing in the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It has traded its leading scorer in Ingram, a recent lottery pick in Dick and draft capital for Leonard, again in the final year before his free agency.

Whether history repeats is an open question, but the personnel case for a strong Toronto team is real. The Raptors improved by 16 wins last season in their best offensive and defensive efficiency season in six years. Leonard, who maintained a career-high usage rate at 34 years old while playing 65 regular-season games, brings a scoring profile of the kind that Toronto has consistently lacked since the second iteration of the franchise's championship window.

Leonard agreed to this deal for reasons ESPN sources described as grounded in familiarity and genuine competitive belief. The city of Toronto itself was a draw, as was the Raptors' front office stability under executive vice president Bobby Webster. Most importantly, Leonard believes the Raptors can contend in the Eastern Conference. He will be eligible to sign up to a two-year, $123.7 million extension with his new team, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

That extension eligibility was the single most critical variable shaping the entire trade. Leonard's representatives had communicated to teams across the league that he was only willing to sign a contract extension with the Raptors, among teams outside Los Angeles, effectively collapsing his trade market down to one serious bidder. That leverage worked in Toronto's favor in one sense, giving the Raptors a cleaner path to the deal without competition, but also created pressure to surrender meaningful assets since the Clippers knew Toronto was the only realistic taker willing to pay a full price.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank had said publicly in April, after his team's early playoff exit, that the plan was to build around Leonard. "Our plan is to win with Kawhi," he said at his end-of-season news conference. "At the appropriate time, we'll sit down with Kawhi, and very similar to 2024, lay out our plan." That plan unraveled when the Clippers made no long-term commitment to Leonard this offseason, sources told ESPN, leading Leonard's camp to formally signal his openness to a Toronto return.

A separate but significant complication surrounds Leonard and the Clippers organization. The NBA has been investigating whether the Clippers circumvented the salary cap by channeling money to Leonard through a $28 million endorsement deal with green banking company Aspiration, which simultaneously held a $300 million, 23-year endorsement deal with the Clippers themselves. The outcome of that investigation could have implications for Leonard's contract, though no formal ruling has been announced and the trade appears to have proceeded with full league awareness of the pending review.

For the Clippers, the Leonard trade is the final, formal acknowledgment that the organization is resetting. The franchise's roster has been dramatically remade in a matter of months: James Harden and Ivica Zubac were moved at the trade deadline, Paul George left in free agency last summer, and now Leonard is headed to Toronto. Of the seven notable players assembled a year ago as part of an all-in championship attempt, only Brook Lopez remains. The Clippers now hold Ingram, a 28-year-old All-Star whose $40 million annual contract and recovery from a heel injury will shape what they can do next, alongside a collection of draft assets they hope to use in building a new core.

Toronto, meanwhile, wasted no time adding around Leonard's return. The Raptors signed veteran forward Kyle Anderson, a former teammate of Leonard's with the San Antonio Spurs, to a one-year deal. The team also confirmed a contract extension for head coach Darko Rajaković, ensuring coaching continuity as the franchise makes what is explicitly a win-now push with a player who will turn 35 during the coming season.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto's rising young star, and Leonard together give the Raptors a forward pairing with the defensive versatility and offensive skill to compete with any team in the Eastern Conference. Whether Leonard's body cooperates across a full playoff run, a concern that has shadowed every chapter of his career since his 2021-22 ACL season, remains the central risk in Toronto's gamble. If he stays healthy, the Raptors have acquired one of the five best players in the NBA at a price that, relative to other recent superstar trades, analysts have described as closer to a bargain than an overpay.