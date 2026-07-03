Jaylen Brown Blasts Celtics for 'Lack of Respect' on Twitch After Trade to 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — Jaylen Brown made his feelings about the Boston Celtics crystal clear Thursday night, going live on Twitch to accuse the franchise of showing him a lack of respect in the process leading up to his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, capping one of the most emotionally charged 24-hour stretches in recent NBA history with a candid and at times raw stream that the basketball world watched in real time.

"Boston, they packed me up," Brown said on the stream. "Boston, they packed me up, my boy. God. Out of there."

Brown, 29, confirmed what many already suspected: the manner of his departure stung far more than the destination. He said he discovered the trade had been finalized in the most unceremonious way possible, by showing up to the Celtics' facility and having his access badge rejected at the door.

"I went up to the facility, my key card got rejected," Brown said. "Damn. I just wanted to see if it was real."

Earlier Thursday, Brown had released a more measured written statement in which he acknowledged a complicated mix of emotions after a decade as the only professional franchise he had ever known made the decision to move on without him. But the Twitch stream, which ran for an extended period and included Brown hopping on a call with new 76ers teammates Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, revealed a player still processing the full weight of what had happened and increasingly willing to say so.

"I will say, there was definitely a message being sent, and that message was received," Brown said on the stream. "I wasn't thrilled with the amount of respect that was shown during this process. I think there was a bit of a lack of respect. I think it was fine at one point and then out of nowhere things just kind of went left."

Brown specifically pointed at Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens as the person most responsible for how the transition was handled, while also indicating he believed the full picture of the decision had never been shared with him.

"I think Brad is probably getting a lot of the criticism," Brown said. "I wasn't thrilled with the way he facilitated some of the conversations. But I definitely think there's more to it. I just wish that the more to it could have been explained to me, because if the more to it was explained, I think I would've understood. I thought I earned respect enough to get that explanation, but hey, obviously I was wrong."

The written statement Brown released earlier in the day had struck a more controlled tone, though even there the language of respect was central.

"I'm still processing how this all went down. I'm excited and disappointed at the same time. I earned my respect from this city," Brown wrote. "I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge. Saying goodbye isn't easy when you've invested your heart into something. I'm big on respect and actions speak louder than words."

The deal that sent Brown to Philadelphia was completed Wednesday, with the 76ers sending nine-time All-Star Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks in exchange for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. Most outside observers and analysts viewed the return as underwhelming given Brown's age, production and contract status, with CBS Sports grading the trade an A-plus for Philadelphia and a failing mark for Boston. Kendrick Perkins, the former Celtics center, called it a "sad day for the Celtics" in comments that circulated widely after the deal was announced.

ESPN's Shams Charania had reported Wednesday that Boston was "full-blown shopping" Brown before settling on the 76ers, and further detailed Thursday that the organization's decision to move him represented a "cumulative effect" of factors going back several years, including a moment in 2022 when Brown was offered to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a package for Kevin Durant. When that deal did not materialize, Boston kept him but never fully closed the door, continuing to field calls on their 2024 championship co-star in subsequent offseasons. When Giannis Antetokounmpo became available this summer, the Celtics again dangled Brown in trade proposals before Miami ultimately won that bidding war with a different package.

Charania reported the Celtics ultimately concluded internally that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were no longer a viable super-max pairing to lead the team to a championship, and that they were entirely open to trade conversations involving Brown while rejecting all calls involving Tatum. That asymmetry, apparently never fully communicated to Brown himself, appears to be the foundation of the grievance he aired Thursday night.

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Brown said he noted that some younger Celtics players had reached out after the trade broke, though he pointedly did not mention whether Tatum had done so. He also acknowledged the psychological adjustment required in becoming a member of a longtime rival.

"The hard part is for the last 10 years I've been programmed to hate Philadelphia," Brown said. "I've been programmed to be like, f--- 'The Process.' I'm going to have to reverse engineer. I'll be ready to go by the time the season starts."

He then turned to his future with the 76ers, who surround him with Joel Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe in what immediately becomes one of the Eastern Conference's most talented rosters.

"Philadelphia has a history of being a strong city, a tough-nosed city and I'm looking forward to that," Brown said. "I plan on earning my respect one day at a time by putting in the work."