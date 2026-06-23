The Boston Celtics came up short in their quest to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade on Monday night. The Miami Heat landed the former MVP in a massive swap along with Bobby Portis while sending the Bucks four players including Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 overall pick, a 2031 first-round pick, a 2033 first-round pick, a first-round pick swap, and a future second-round pick.

Boston's Offer Comes Into Focus

Boston was the other finalist alongside the Heat in the pursuit of Antetokounmpo, with the former MVP signaling he would have signed an extension with either squad. Shams Charania of ESPN.com reports that Boston offered Jaylen Brown and two future first-round picks for Antetokounmpo. However, the Bucks opted for the Heat offer that included a bit of everything for their star forward.

Why Milwaukee Chose Miami's Package

The comparison between the two offers illustrates a fundamentally different team-building approach for Milwaukee. The Bucks got off a contract they didn't want in Portis, landed three players on rookie contracts along with four draft picks including a lottery pick. That breadth of return — combining immediate salary relief, multiple cost-controlled young players, and a substantial collection of draft capital — appears to have outweighed Boston's more concentrated offer centered on a single proven star plus two picks.

Concerns Over Brown's Fit in Milwaukee

Beyond the structural differences between the two packages, reporting suggests Milwaukee also weighed softer, less quantifiable factors in making its decision. Ultimately, an uncertainty about how Brown would have handled being in Milwaukee may have led to the Bucks going with the Heat offer, according to a report from Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports.

A Player Boston Reportedly Held Back

The Bucks were also interested in Hugo Gonzalez, sources tell MassLive, but Boston did not put him on the table in any offers. That decision to keep Gonzalez out of the negotiation suggests the Celtics drew a clear line around at least one young asset they were unwilling to surrender, even in pursuit of a star of Antetokounmpo's caliber.

Damage Control Ahead for Boston

With the trade now finalized in Miami's favor, the Celtics face an immediate and delicate internal challenge. Now, the Celtics may need to do some damage control with Brown, who remains under contract for the next three seasons. Having been dangled as the centerpiece of a trade offer that ultimately fell through, Brown's relationship with the organization will likely require careful management in the days and weeks ahead, even as he remains on the roster for the foreseeable future under his existing contract.

Miami's New-Look Roster Takes Shape

For the winning side of the negotiation, attention now turns to how the Heat will reshape their roster around their newly acquired star. The Heat will begin building a new roster around Bam Adebayo and Antetokounmpo as they look to turn into true contenders in the Eastern Conference. The pairing gives Miami one of the most formidable two-way frontcourt duos in the league, with both players renowned for their defensive versatility.

Boston's Next Move

Having missed out on its primary offseason target, Boston now must quickly regroup and consider alternative paths forward as the league's draft approaches. Boston will quickly look to pivot to some backup plans after missing out on their top offseason option heading into the NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

What the Two Competing Offers Reveal

The contrast between Boston's offer — built around one of the league's most accomplished two-way wings and a pair of future first-round picks — and Miami's significantly broader package raises interesting questions about how front offices around the league weigh star power versus asset diversity when constructing trade proposals for a generational talent. Milwaukee's apparent preference for breadth over concentration, securing four total players plus extensive draft compensation rather than a single proven star, suggests the Bucks prioritized roster flexibility and a faster, more gradual rebuilding timeline over locking in one immediate replacement piece.

The Stakes for Both Franchises Going Forward

For Miami, the acquisition represents an enormous bet that pairing Antetokounmpo with Adebayo can quickly restore the franchise to championship contention after recent playoff disappointments. For Milwaukee, the return package — anchored by Herro, Ware, Jaquez Jr., and Jakucionis alongside the substantial draft capital — gives the franchise a clear foundation for a rebuild, even as questions remain about how quickly that young core can develop into a genuinely competitive roster in the Eastern Conference.

With the NBA Draft set for Tuesday night, Boston's front office now faces immediate pressure to identify alternative roster-building strategies after its primary offseason target slipped away to a division rival. Whether the Celtics pivot toward smaller trade targets, lean more heavily on the draft itself, or simply run back their existing core built around Brown and Jayson Tatum, the team's approach in the coming hours and days will offer the clearest signal yet of how the front office intends to respond to one of the more significant missed opportunities of the offseason. Meanwhile, Miami's roster construction around its new superstar duo will likely continue evolving in the lead-up to free agency, as the Heat look to fill out the remainder of their roster around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo ahead of the coming season.