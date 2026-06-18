BOSTON — Jaylen Brown remains a central figure in NBA trade rumors this offseason, with the Boston Celtics signaling a willingness to reshape their roster following consecutive early playoff exits. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has not dismissed the speculation surrounding the two-time All-Star, unlike in prior years.

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Boston's postseason disappointments, including a first-round exit in 2026 after a second-round loss the previous year, have prompted discussions about adjusting the team's style of play. Brown, who stepped up with career-high averages of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game during the regular season while Jayson Tatum recovered from injury, could be part of significant moves.

A prominent scenario involves Brown as a key piece in facilitating a potential acquisition of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the forward rerouted to a third team. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor discussed the dynamics on NBC Sports Boston.

"It's just going to be a matter of can the Celtics find an appropriate third team to land [Giannis Antetokounmpo]," O'Connor said. "It seems by all indications that the Milwaukee Bucks don't want Jaylen Brown as their key return. They'd rather have a haul of picks, multiple pieces. I doubt Jaylen Brown would even want Milwaukee either at this point in his career. He wants to win somewhere else."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has also weighed in on the situation, noting the volume of rumors could pressure Boston. While specifics of his comments align with broader reporting on potential player dissatisfaction amid speculation, the Celtics have maintained they are not actively shopping Brown.

If a Giannis deal does not materialize, Brown could still be moved as the franchise seeks to refresh its roster. Multiple teams have been linked to the 29-year-old swingman, who was drafted by Boston with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 and has helped lead the team to an NBA title in 2024.

Here is an examination of potential landing spots based on recent reporting.

Potential Fit With Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers emerge as a logical destination in multi-team scenarios, particularly those involving Antetokounmpo. Portland holds Milwaukee's first-round picks from 2028 to 2030 via the 2023 Damian Lillard trade. The Bucks, looking to rebuild with draft capital, could recoup assets in a three-team framework.

Such a deal would send Antetokounmpo to Boston, Brown to Portland and picks or players to Milwaukee. The Blazers, aiming to accelerate their contention timeline around young talent, would gain a proven veteran superstar capable of elevating the roster.

Brown's experience as a primary option this past season demonstrated his ability to lead, making him an attractive target for Portland as it seeks to complement its core. Reports from Marc Stein and others have highlighted legitimate interest from the Blazers in Brown as part of broader trade discussions.

Interest From San Antonio Spurs

Speculation has also connected Brown to the San Antonio Spurs, where he could pair with Victor Wembanyama to form a formidable frontcourt. A proposed framework mentioned in reports included the Spurs sending De'Aaron Fox, a recent draft pick and future assets to Boston.

However, Windhorst pushed back on the notion of San Antonio parting with Fox. "I know there's a lot of interest in whether [the Spurs] might do something with De'Aaron Fox, but they are committed to him right now as their franchise point guard," Windhorst said. "And I think they will remain that way."

The Spurs have been building around Wembanyama with a young, talented group. Adding a veteran scorer and defender like Brown could accelerate their rise, but commitment to Fox appears firm according to insiders. Other reports have floated three-team constructs involving the Spurs, though details remain fluid.

Utah Jazz Connection Strong

The Utah Jazz represent another intriguing possibility due to deep organizational ties. Danny Ainge, Utah's CEO of basketball operations, drafted Brown while with the Celtics in 2016. Current Jazz coach Will Hardy previously served as an assistant in Boston.

Ainge has sought a centerpiece to build around, and Utah holds the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. If the draft does not yield the desired prospect after the Washington Wizards select first, pursuing Brown could appeal. Ainge's history includes bold moves, such as trading for Ray Allen during his Celtics tenure.

The Jazz have accumulated assets and flexibility, positioning them to make a significant offer if Brown becomes available. Familiarity could ease a transition, with Brown potentially thriving in a new environment alongside Lauri Markkanen and other pieces.

Beyond these three, additional teams including the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers have surfaced in reporting tied to multi-team Giannis discussions or standalone interest.

Celtics leadership values the Tatum-Brown partnership, and recent updates suggest Boston prefers not to break it up without a compelling return. Shams Charania and others have reported the team is not aggressively shopping Brown or Derrick White despite big offers.

Brown has expressed commitment to winning and enjoyment in leading roles. His representatives and the organization have worked to manage the narrative amid persistent rumors. The upcoming NBA Draft on June 23 and subsequent free agency period will clarify timelines.

For Brown, a potential move would offer a fresh start on a team with championship aspirations or rebuilding upside. His playoff experience, scoring versatility and defensive capabilities make him a high-value asset league-wide.

The Celtics, coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in recent cycles despite the latest setbacks, face decisions on depth and style. Stevens has indicated exploration of trades before free agency to improve competitiveness.

Milwaukee's situation with Antetokounmpo adds complexity. The two-time MVP's availability, or lack thereof, drives much of the speculation. Windhorst and others have noted Miami as a preferred destination for Giannis, potentially complicating Boston's path.

As the offseason progresses, monitoring developments around the draft and early July free agency will be key. Brown, under contract with a substantial extension, provides Boston leverage but also represents a significant trade chip if the front office commits to roster overhaul.

NBA executives and analysts agree the situation bears watching closely. Whether Brown stays in Boston or lands with a new team like Portland, San Antonio or Utah could reshape the league's Western and Eastern Conference landscapes heading into the 2026-27 season.