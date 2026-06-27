The NBA's offseason has already produced one of the most active stretches of player movement in recent memory, and free agency hasn't even officially begun. With the 2026 draft now complete and the league year set to open Tuesday, here's a rundown of the 10 biggest trade stories, completed deals and rumors currently shaping the landscape across the NBA.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo's blockbuster move to Miami

The offseason's signature trade came together on the eve of the draft, ending a year-long saga over the two-time MVP's future. The Milwaukee Bucks finally dealt Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for four players, four first-round picks and a pick swap, with Miami's package including Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis. With Antetokounmpo now in South Florida, the Heat are positioned to field one of the league's best defensive frontcourts entering next season.

2. A three-team shakeup sends Julius Randle to Brooklyn

Less than 24 hours before the draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves sent Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick to the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 33 pick, in a swap that also saw the Nets ship center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls. The deal continued the Timberwolves' roster overhaul following a busy stretch of moves this offseason.

3. Jaylen Brown reportedly headed to Sacramento

One of the most significant deals to emerge from the post-draft chaos involves the Boston Celtics parting with All-Star wing Jaylen Brown. According to multiple trade trackers monitoring the offseason, the Celtics sent Brown to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Nique Clifford and a haul of future first-round pick swaps stretching from 2027 through 2033. The move gives Boston the ability to duck under the second apron while adding a playmaking center in Sabonis and additional shot creation in LaVine, while Sacramento becomes newly relevant out West with Brown leading a roster stocked with promising young pieces.

4. Kawhi Leonard's future in Los Angeles remains uncertain

Speculation continues to swirl around Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who is reportedly open to a reunion with either the Toronto Raptors or San Antonio Spurs if his situation in Los Angeles doesn't work out. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Clippers would like to keep Leonard, but only at their price, as the soon-to-be 35-year-old weighs a new contract. ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on "The Hoop Collective" podcast that Leonard "will have to take a pay cut" to remain in Los Angeles on an extension. Shams Charania of ESPN reported that multiple teams are already monitoring Leonard's situation over the coming weeks, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst naming the Detroit Pistons as a logical suitor should Leonard become available via trade.

5. Detroit's interest in Kyrie Irving gets shut down

The Pistons' pursuit of a backcourt addition has also extended to Dallas, where they've inquired about Kyrie Irving. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "The Pistons have expressed interest in Kyrie Irving. Dallas is telling teams Kyrie Irving is not available." The Mavericks appear committed to building around Irving and rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, who missed Flagg's entire first season while recovering from a torn ACL. Christian Clark of The Athletic reported that Flagg's presence was a selling point during Dallas' recent coaching search, with the franchise expected to enter next season treating both Flagg and Irving as cornerstones.

6. Jalen Duren exploring a sign-and-trade exit from Detroit

Even as the Pistons chase outside additions, they may be on the verge of losing a key piece of their own core. Detroit center Jalen Duren, a restricted free agent coming off his first All-Star and All-NBA selections, was reportedly underwhelmed by the team's initial contract offer. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Duren "was underwhelmed by the Detroit Pistons' initial offer in restricted free agency and is planning to explore sign-and-trade scenarios when they are permitted." Because Duren made an All-NBA team, Detroit can offer him a five-year max contract worth up to $287.1 million, while rival suitors are limited to four-year offers worth up to $177.4 million.

7. James Harden nearing a new long-term deal in Cleveland

The Cavaliers appear to be closing in on securing their backcourt centerpiece for the long term. Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that "Cleveland should soon have a verbal agreement on a new multi-year deal with James Harden," who is expected to swap his $42.3 million player option, only partially guaranteed at $13.3 million, for a longer-term contract. Teams are permitted to negotiate with their own free agents ahead of the official start of free agency, a mechanism that has already produced agreements elsewhere around the league.

8. LaMelo Ball lands in Minnesota

The Timberwolves continued reshaping their backcourt by acquiring LaMelo Ball in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Combined with the team's other offseason activity, the move signals Minnesota's intent to remain aggressive in roster construction even after an active trade deadline earlier in the year.

9. The Hornets pivot at point guard

In the wake of trading Ball, Charlotte has reportedly turned its attention to free agency, with plans to re-sign Coby White to a three-year, $74 million contract. The move has already drawn criticism from some corners of the NBA media, given the perceived drop-off in production between the two guards.

10. Detroit ends the "Beef Stew" era

Rounding out the wave of draft-week moves, the Pistons traded center Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, closing the chapter on a fan-favorite frontcourt partnership and continuing Detroit's broader roster turnover this offseason, which has also included acquiring sharpshooter Isaiah Joe from Oklahoma City in a separate deal for second-round picks.

With free agency set to officially open Tuesday, the moves detailed above represent only the early wave of an offseason that figures to remain active for weeks. Several marquee names, including Leonard, Duren and potentially others still weighing their options, remain unresolved heading into the new league year, setting up additional drama once teams are formally permitted to negotiate with players beyond their own roster. NBA insiders are expected to continue tracking developments closely as front offices around the league race to reshape their rosters before training camps open in the fall.