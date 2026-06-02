MILWAUKEE — With the 2026 NBA Draft just weeks away, league executives are navigating one of the most intriguing offseasons in recent memory, headlined by speculation surrounding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other high-profile names.

While no major deals have been finalized yet, persistent rumors point to potential roster shake-ups across contenders and rebuilding clubs alike. Front offices are balancing cap constraints, draft assets and the pursuit of immediate contention.

Here are the top 10 NBA trade rumors circulating as of early June 2026:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo remains the biggest name on the trade market. The Bucks are reportedly open to offers after holding through the February deadline, with co-owner Wes Edens previously indicating a resolution by draft time.

Miami and Portland have been aggressive in pursuit, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are viewed as unlikely suitors unwilling to part with Evan Mobley. The Heat have submitted a final offer, and other teams like the Warriors have been linked but may lack the top assets needed. A move would require a massive haul of picks and young talent.

2. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

After a challenging season and prior trades of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies appear poised for further retooling. Morant, still dealing with the aftermath of injuries and past issues, has seen his trade value fluctuate.

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Potential landing spots include the Minnesota Timberwolves for a dynamic backcourt or the Phoenix Suns to pair with Devin Booker. Memphis is expected to prioritize draft picks and youth in any deal.

3. De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs

Fox, acquired last season and signed to a hefty extension, faces uncertainty with rookie Dylan Harper's rapid rise. League chatter suggests the Spurs may explore moving the veteran guard to better align with their young core.

Toronto has been mentioned as a potential fit, though the massive contract complicates discussions. San Antonio must weigh Harper's development against Fox's proven production alongside Victor Wembanyama.

4. Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Porter has drawn interest amid Brooklyn's positioning. Oklahoma City has been floated in hypothetical deals involving Jalen Williams to address salary concerns, highlighting Porter's appeal as a scoring wing.

His shooting and size make him a target for contenders seeking depth without surrendering superstar assets.

5. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Despite extension talks, Mitchell's name surfaces in rumors, including a potential blockbuster to Oklahoma City. The Cavs have signaled intent to retain him, but external interest persists following their playoff exit.

6. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Towns appears on trade candidate lists, with his contract and fit under scrutiny as New York eyes further roster tweaks around their core.

7. Anthony Davis, (Recent Moves Context)

Davis, now with the Mavericks after earlier transactions, continues to generate discussion in hypothetical scenarios, though his situation appears more stable post-deadline moves.

8. Trae Young (Hawks Context)

Young was moved earlier, but residual ripple effects influence current Hawks strategy and available assets for other deals.

9. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis features in broader candidate conversations as Kings navigate roster construction.

10. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Green's veteran presence and contract draw occasional mentions as Golden State explores contention windows.

Broader Offseason Landscape

The NBA's salary cap dynamics and upcoming draft class add layers of complexity. Teams like Oklahoma City face financial crunches that could force tough choices on young talent. The Los Angeles Lakers, fresh off acquiring Luka Doncic in a prior deal, are linked to complementary pieces like Daniel Gafford.

Draft positioning will heavily influence trade activity. Lottery results and prospect evaluations, including top talents like Cameron Boozer, are shaping discussions.

League sources indicate many clubs are waiting to see how Antetokounmpo's situation resolves before committing to other moves. "The market is fluid," one executive noted anonymously in recent reporting. Deals often accelerate near the draft as teams finalize rosters.

Free agency, beginning later in the summer, will intersect with these rumors. Players like Austin Reaves and Jalen Duren carry significant contract implications.

What to Watch

Bucks decision-making on Antetokounmpo could trigger a domino effect. Contenders with assets — such as future first-round picks — hold the upper hand in negotiations. Rebuilding teams view this window as an opportunity to accumulate talent.

As the June 23 draft approaches, expect increased activity. While rumors provide insight, front offices prioritize verified offers over speculation. NBA history shows that quiet periods often precede blockbuster announcements.

This offseason promises volatility. Whether Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee or finds a new home will set the tone for months ahead. Fans and analysts alike will monitor every report closely as teams position for 2026-27 contention.