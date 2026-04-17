PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard remains sidelined with a torn left Achilles tendon and is not expected to play in the 2025-26 postseason, including the team's upcoming play-in tournament game against the Phoenix Suns. The 35-year-old nine-time All-Star is targeting a full return for the start of the 2026-27 NBA season after a deliberate, season-long rehabilitation process.

Lillard suffered the injury in late April 2025 during Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. He underwent surgery in early May 2025. The Bucks waived him in the offseason using a stretch provision, clearing cap space while allowing Lillard to return home to the franchise that drafted him in 2012. Portland signed him knowing he would miss the entire 2025-26 campaign to prioritize long-term health.

As of mid-April 2026, more than 11 months after surgery, Lillard continues individualized rehab that includes on-court shooting and light basketball activities. Full-contact, high-speed play and competitive games remain off limits. The NBA's official injury report lists him as out for "left Achilles tendon; injury management." Blazers officials have consistently supported the cautious timeline, describing the current season as a bridge year focused on his recovery rather than any short-term contribution.

Achilles tendon ruptures rank among the most serious injuries for NBA players, particularly explosive guards who rely on quick first steps, lateral movement and repeated jumping. Recovery typically requires 10 to 12 months or more before an athlete can approach pre-injury form. At 35, Lillard and the organization opted against rushing the process. "I'm running my own race," Lillard told reporters earlier this year when asked about his physical progress. "If I were 23, 24, 25, I probably would be more competitive about who is doing what, but I know where I am physically. I can feel it."

Social media videos shared in recent weeks show Lillard moving fluidly, cutting, jumping and draining three-pointers in controlled workouts. In February, he participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend three-point contest — his first on-court appearance since the injury — and demonstrated that his elite shooting touch remains intact. The appearance served as a public sign of progress but did not alter the organization's plan to keep him out for the full season.

Lillard has emphasized patience throughout the process. He has described the early months as frustrating yet manageable with the right mindset. "It's going well," he said in a December interview. "I think it's one of those injuries where you just have to take your time. The first few weeks to a couple of months can be frustrating because you're so limited, but with patience, giving yourself grace, and doing what's necessary to keep progressing, you eventually start to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

The decision to sit out the entire 2025-26 season aligns with modern medical protocols for older athletes recovering from Achilles tears. While some players have returned in nine months, the Blazers and Lillard prioritized ensuring he enters the 2026 offseason with a complete training block. He has expressed confidence that he can return at or near his previous All-Star level when the 2026-27 season tips off in October. "I plan to return and be myself," Lillard has stated, adding that he is "excited" about reuniting with Portland's young core.

Without Lillard on the floor, the Blazers have leaned heavily on their developing roster. Guards such as Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe have logged increased minutes, while forward Deni Avdija earned his first All-Star nod this season. The team has remained competitive enough to reach the play-in tournament, validating the front office's long-term vision. Lillard has stayed engaged off the court, attending games, team events and locker-room sessions. "I'm in the locker room with them, the team events, all of those things," he said. "I've definitely kept connected to the team. I try not to just be the veteran guy ... I do a lot of listening, and when guys have questions, I'll share what I think."

The Achilles injury capped a turbulent 12 months for Lillard. Earlier in the 2024-25 season he dealt with a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right calf, an issue that required careful management. The playoff injury, followed by the Bucks' decision to move on, tested his resilience. Yet Lillard has framed the year as one of growth. "Over the past year, I've faced a lot — dealing with a blood clot, tearing my Achilles, being waived, being away from my kids and family — but I kept my head down and pushed forward," he reflected. "God has been faithful, and through His grace, we've made it here. Now, I move forward with my head held high, still in one piece, and I'm really excited about what's ahead, especially being back home in Portland."

NBA history offers mixed lessons on Achilles recoveries for players of Lillard's age and position. Kevin Durant returned to All-NBA form after his 2019 tear, but he was 30 at the time of injury. Guards such as DeMarcus Cousins faced longer struggles regaining quickness. Lillard's case benefits from his elite shooting and basketball IQ, traits less dependent on raw explosiveness. Still, the organization has made clear that any return will come only when medical staff and Lillard himself confirm he can "play every year for the rest of my career as the best version of myself."

Portland's front office views the 2025-26 season as an investment. By granting Lillard the full calendar year, the Blazers position him to pair with a roster that has taken meaningful steps forward in his absence. Analysts note that a healthy Lillard next season could elevate a young, athletic group into a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference. Lillard has echoed that optimism, saying the team's growth during his recovery makes him even more motivated. "Looking at our team's growth, if I can come back right, we'll have a great shot next season," he said.

Fans in Portland have followed Lillard's progress closely on social media. Clips of his workouts have gone viral, sparking renewed excitement for "Dame Time" in Rip City. The three-point contest appearance in February reminded supporters of the clutch performer who once led the Blazers to multiple playoff runs and earned a reputation as one of the league's most loyal and skilled point guards.

Medical experts generally advise that full return to elite performance after an Achilles rupture can extend beyond the initial 10-to-12-month window, especially for athletes over 30. Strength training, blood-flow restriction therapy and gradual load management have become standard. Lillard's regimen appears to follow these best practices. As of mid-April, he has not experienced setbacks publicly reported, and the Blazers continue to describe his outlook as positive.

The broader context of Lillard's career adds weight to the recovery narrative. Drafted ninth overall in 2012, he spent 11 seasons as the face of the Blazers franchise, leading it to the playoffs eight times and earning All-Star honors seven times while in Portland. His 2023 trade to Milwaukee paired him with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a bid for a championship. Though the partnership produced strong regular-season results, postseason exits and the subsequent injury shifted the trajectory. Returning to Portland allowed Lillard to close his career where it began, mentoring the next generation while chasing unfinished business.

As the 2025-26 season winds toward its conclusion, the Blazers prepare for their play-in game without their veteran leader. Lillard will watch from the sidelines or the broadcast booth, continuing his rehab in the background. The organization has left the door technically open to an earlier return only if medical evaluations warrant it, but all current reporting points to a firm focus on 2026-27.

Lillard's story this season has become one of resilience and strategic patience. At an age when many guards face declining athleticism, he has chosen the longer road to protect his legacy. If the plan holds, fans could see the familiar step-back three and "Dame Time" celebration again when the new season opens in October 2026. For now, the message from Portland is clear: the priority is not rushing back but ensuring Lillard returns as the player who has defined excellence for more than a decade.