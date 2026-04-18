PORTLAND, Ore. — Nearly a year after tearing his left Achilles tendon in the playoffs, Damian Lillard remains sidelined but continues making steady progress in rehabilitation, with the Portland Trail Blazers star firmly targeting a full return for the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. The nine-time All-Star has not played a single game in 2025-26, yet his recent activities — including a dramatic 3-Point Contest victory at All-Star Weekend — have fueled optimism about his long-term outlook.

Lillard suffered the devastating non-contact injury on April 27, 2025, during Game 4 of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. In the first quarter, the veteran guard crumpled to the floor while chasing a rebound, immediately grabbing his left lower leg. An MRI confirmed a torn left Achilles tendon, ending his season and altering the trajectory of his career at age 34. He underwent successful surgery on May 2, 2025.

The injury capped a difficult stretch for Lillard with the Bucks. After being traded from the Trail Blazers in 2023 in hopes of chasing a championship alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, the partnership fell short. Following the Achilles tear, the Bucks waived and stretched Lillard's contract, clearing cap space while he recovered. In the offseason, he chose to return home to Portland, signing a deal with the franchise that drafted him in 2012.

Lillard has used the entire 2025-26 season for recovery. The Trail Blazers have taken a patient approach, listing him as out for "left Achilles tendon; injury management" on official NBA reports. As of mid-April 2026, more than 11 months post-surgery, he has avoided any setbacks while progressing through individualized rehab that includes on-court shooting and light basketball activities. Full-contact play and competitive games remain off limits.

The highlight of his recovery came in February at All-Star Weekend in San Antonio. Despite zero regular-season games, Lillard competed in the 3-Point Contest and stunned the league by winning his third title, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only three-time champions. He knocked down shots from logo range and delivered under pressure, proving his shooting touch remains elite. Afterward, he spoke candidly about representing strength rather than the injury itself.

"I wouldn't say I'm representing the Achilles nation or nothing like that," Lillard said. "I do think I represent strength. We are athletes so when we go through injury people act like it's the end of the world... For me it was more about representing strength." His victory resonated widely, with fans and fellow players praising his resilience.

Lillard has provided measured updates throughout the process. In February interviews, he described his status as "I can do a lot, that's where I'll put it," emphasizing patience and a personal timeline. At 35 years old in July, he understands the importance of being fully ready. "After the season, I'm going into a full summer to get ready for next season, and I want to make sure that I'm 1,000 percent," he told reporters.

Medical experts note that Achilles recoveries for guards in their mid-30s often require 12-18 months for full explosiveness and confidence. Lillard's case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile athletes who returned successfully, though questions linger about potential declines in speed and lateral quickness. Recent social media clips shared by the Blazers and fans show him moving fluidly in controlled workouts, hitting deep threes and jogging without visible limp.

Portland's front office has expressed support for the deliberate approach. With the team in the play-in tournament as of mid-April, Lillard will not participate against the Phoenix Suns or any potential further games. The organization views his absence as an investment in a stronger 2026-27 campaign alongside younger talent, including Deni Avdija and other pieces acquired during the rebuild.

The injury has sparked broader conversations about player longevity and Achilles tears in the NBA. Several stars have faced similar setbacks in recent years, with varying outcomes. Lillard has leaned on conversations with veterans like Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant and Rudy Gay, who experienced comparable injuries. He has avoided public pity, focusing instead on mental fortitude. "My first thought was 'I'm about to come back from this,'" he reflected.

Off the court, Lillard has stayed connected to the game and community. His return to Portland has been warmly received by fans who remember his decade of loyalty, logo threes and "Dame Time" celebrations. The Blazers have integrated him in mentoring roles, and he has expressed genuine excitement about playing with the team's emerging core next season.

Financially and contractually, the situation stabilized after the Bucks' waiver. Lillard's new deal with Portland provides stability as he rehabs, with both sides aligned on a patient timeline. Analysts project he could reclaim a significant role as a starting point guard and leader if he returns close to his pre-injury form, though expectations have been tempered given his age.

As the 2025-26 season winds down for Portland, attention shifts to Lillard's summer training. He plans intensive work to rebuild explosiveness, strength and conditioning. Blazers medical staff continue monitoring progress closely, with regular imaging and functional testing guiding the process. No timeline has been set for training camp participation, but the target remains opening night 2026-27.

Fans have rallied around the veteran, creating viral moments from his 3-Point Contest win and rehab clips. Social media hashtags like #DameTime and #RipCityStrong trend whenever updates surface. For a player who once carried the Blazers through thick and thin, the support feels like a homecoming.

Lillard's story underscores themes of perseverance in professional sports. From the painful moment on the Fiserv Forum floor to logo-range threes in All-Star competition, his journey reflects determination. While this season has been lost on the court, it may prove foundational for a strong final chapter in Portland.

As April 2026 draws to a close, Damian Lillard continues his solitary race against recovery timelines. The Blazers and their fans wait patiently, confident that when Dame returns, the signature step-back and clutch performances will follow. For now, the focus remains on health, strength and the promise of next season — one step, one shot at a time.