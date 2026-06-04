PHOENIX — Shohei Ohtani delivered one of the most complete performances in modern baseball history on Wednesday night, pitching six scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.74 while reaching base five times at the plate as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 at Chase Field.

The two-way superstar became just the fifth player since 1900 to pitch at least six scoreless innings and reach base five or more times in the same game. He is the only one among them who did not throw a complete-game shutout, a feat made possible by the designated hitter rule change that allows two-way players to remain in the lineup after pitching.

Ohtani struck out six and walked one while allowing just two hits. He improved to 6-0 with a 0.74 ERA through 10 starts, the second-lowest mark through a pitcher's first 10 starts of a season since 1913, behind only Jacob deGrom's 0.56 in 2021. At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with two walks, raising his batting average above .300 for the first time since Opening Day.

"He's the best player that's ever walked this earth," Dodgers catcher Will Smith said. "It's fun to see him each and every day going out there and competing, giving us six scoreless innings, getting on base a bunch. You don't do that all the time."

Ohtani's performance came in a game the Dodgers dominated from start to finish. He began by retiring the first 11 batters he faced, extending a streak of 34 consecutive batters retired without a hit dating back to his previous start. Arizona's Gabriel Moreno ended the no-hit bid with a two-out double in the fourth, but the Diamondbacks could not capitalize.

Manager Dave Roberts noted Ohtani's unique competitive mindset. "I've noticed with Shohei, every run is a premium. He's literally trying to throw a shutout every time out there, where I don't know that every starter has that mindset," Roberts said.

Ohtani's offensive contribution was equally impressive. He recorded three singles and drew two walks, reaching base in all five plate appearances while still pitching. Four of those times came before he was removed from the game. The performance marked his first three-hit game as a Dodgers pitcher and only the second time in his career he reached base five times in a game he started on the mound.

After the game, Ohtani acknowledged the physical demands of the two-way role. "I felt hot on the mound overall. I was on the bases a lot, I walked a lot," he said through interpreter Will Ireton. "But for me, it does help to have more runs, helps on the pitching side, so I was happy with that."

Ohtani is scheduled to have a recovery day on Thursday, but he indicated he would prepare for a possible late-game at-bat if needed. "I'm going to make sure that what I do tomorrow is going to be minimal," he said. "But I am going to prepare for an important at-bat later in the game."

The performance further cements Ohtani's place among baseball's all-time greats. Since signing with the Dodgers before the 2024 season, he has redefined what is possible for a two-way player. The 2022 rule change allowing designated hitters to remain in games after pitching has been instrumental in enabling his unique workload, but his talent and dedication have made the concept viable at the highest level.

Dodgers players and coaches continue to express awe at Ohtani's abilities. His combination of elite pitching velocity, refined hitting approach and baserunning instincts has few historical parallels. Wednesday's game may rank among his most complete showings, blending dominance on the mound with consistent offensive production.

The Dodgers improved to a strong record early in the season, bolstered by Ohtani's contributions. His ability to impact games on both sides of the ball has provided a significant advantage, allowing the team flexibility in lineup construction and bullpen management.

Arizona struggled to mount any sustained offense against Ohtani. The Diamondbacks managed just two hits and could not capitalize on their few scoring opportunities. The loss highlighted the challenge opposing teams face when facing the Japanese superstar at his best.

Ohtani's historic night comes amid a season in which he has continued to evolve as a player. After winning American League MVP honors in his first two MLB seasons with the Angels, he has adapted seamlessly to the National League and the expectations that come with playing for a perennial contender like the Dodgers.

His recovery and workload management remain focal points. The Dodgers have been careful with Ohtani's schedule, balancing his pitching starts with designated hitter appearances to maximize his impact while minimizing injury risk. Wednesday's performance demonstrated that he can still deliver at an elite level on both sides when called upon.

As the season progresses, Ohtani's presence continues to draw sellout crowds and national attention. His games are appointment viewing for fans eager to witness history in real time. Wednesday's performance added another chapter to a career already filled with remarkable achievements.

For the Dodgers, the victory strengthened their position in the National League West. With Ohtani leading the way, the team has shown the ability to win in multiple ways, whether through pitching dominance, offensive outbursts or timely hitting.

The game also highlighted the strategic value of the designated hitter rule for two-way players. Without it, Ohtani's offensive contributions in games he starts would be severely limited. The rule change has unlocked new possibilities, and Ohtani has taken full advantage.

Looking ahead, Ohtani will aim to build on this performance as the Dodgers pursue another deep postseason run. His ability to dominate on the mound while contributing offensively makes him one of the most valuable players in baseball, if not the single most impactful.

Wednesday's game will be remembered as another milestone in Ohtani's extraordinary career. In an era of specialized roles, he continues to redefine the limits of what one player can accomplish in a single night.