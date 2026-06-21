With the 2026 MLB season past its midpoint, several significant injury developments have emerged involving some of the league's biggest names. Here is a breakdown of the five most notable injury storylines currently shaping rosters across the league.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. Faces an Uncertain Timeline

The Atlanta Braves are proceeding with caution regarding the return timeline for their star outfielder. Braves manager Walt Weiss indicated that it will be some time before Ronald Acuña Jr. is back on an MLB field. Weiss noted that the Braves will exercise caution with Acuña Jr., as this is the second time that he's injured his hamstring in that particular spot. Acuña Jr. was placed on the IL with a Grade 1 hamstring strain last week.

The recurring nature of the injury appears to be the central factor driving Atlanta's conservative approach, with the organization seemingly unwilling to rush their star back onto the field given the history of hamstring trouble in that same location.

2. Shohei Ohtani Pitches Through Knee Inflammation

Despite ongoing knee concerns, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has continued taking the mound, with the team now actively managing his workload around the lingering issue. Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani picked up a win on June 17 against the Rays. However, Ohtani was doing so as he continues to deal with knee inflammation from the injury he suffered last week. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Ohtani's knee will need to be managed moving forward.

The situation adds a layer of uncertainty to one of the most closely watched storylines in baseball this season, given Ohtani's historic two-way workload and the Dodgers' careful, six-man rotation approach designed specifically to protect his arm and overall health.

3. Max Scherzer Returns to the Injured List

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer's season has hit another setback after a recurrence of a previous issue forced him from his scheduled turn in the rotation. Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start versus the Red Sox on the 17th, as he is now back on the injured list. The Toronto Blue Jays placed Scherzer on the injured list with back spasms, marking the latest interruption in what has been an injury-affected campaign for the future Hall of Famer.

4. Gleyber Torres Lands Back on the IL With Oblique Strain

The Detroit Tigers have lost a key infielder to a recurring type of injury that has sidelined numerous players across the league this season. Tigers infielder Gleyber Torres is back on the IL with an oblique injury. Torres was placed there on June 18, retroactive to June 16, with a left oblique strain, removing an important offensive piece from Detroit's lineup as the team continues its push through the second half of the season.

5. A Wave of Pitchers Moved to the 60-Day IL

Beyond the individual headline cases, several pitchers across multiple organizations were formally transferred to longer-term injured list designations this week, reflecting the cumulative toll of a long MLB season on pitching staffs. Cole Ragans and Spencer Strider were transferred to the 60-day IL, dealing with an elbow impingement and elbow inflammation, respectively. Andrew Nardi of the Marlins, Griffin Conine of the Marlins, Welinton Herrera of the Rockies, and Robert Garcia of the Rangers were also transferred to the 60-day IL, a procedural move that typically signals an extended absence is now expected for each player.

Other Injuries Worth Watching

Beyond the top five storylines, several other significant injuries have continued to develop across the league in recent days. Braves outfielder Michael Harris II and Mariners outfielder Luke Raley both sat out with back issues, while Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez was removed from a game against the Orioles on the 17th with an unknown, apparent injury — a situation that will require further evaluation before his status becomes clear.

In Los Angeles, the Dodgers continue managing an unusually deep list of pitching injuries. Catcher Will Smith, dealing with a stiff neck, went through a full workout on June 16 but remains unlikely to be activated as soon as he becomes eligible. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández, recovering from a left hamstring strain, is set to take part in a simulated game before potentially beginning a rehab assignment. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow, dealing with lower back spasms, has made little progress in his rehab and is currently not throwing, with an expected return now pushed to mid-July at the earliest.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, recovering from surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, indicated he felt great after a recent bullpen session and could be in line to make a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo in the coming days — a notable development given Skubal's standing as one of the most coveted names on this summer's trade market, contingent on his health.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, dealing with a hamstring strain suffered in late May, was expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks, according to manager Terry Francona, representing a significant loss for the Reds' infield during that stretch.

With the trade deadline now less than two months away, the health status of several of these players — particularly Skubal, given his rumored availability, and Ohtani, given his unprecedented two-way workload — will likely continue drawing significant attention from front offices, fantasy baseball players, and fans alike. Teams across the league will be closely monitoring rehab assignments and return timelines in the coming weeks as rosters continue adjusting to accommodate the wave of injuries that has affected nearly every contender's pitching staff and lineup depth heading into the second half of the season.