Pablo López Injury Update: Twins Ace Out for 2026 After Elbow Surgery, Eyes 2027 Return

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins right-hander Pablo López will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery on his right ulnar collateral ligament, a devastating blow to the team's rotation just days into spring training that leaves the club searching for answers as it prepares for the campaign without its Opening Day starter.

López, 30, suffered the injury during a live batting practice session in Fort Myers, Florida, on Feb. 17, 2026. An MRI revealed significant tearing in the UCL, prompting the team to explore options including a second opinion. On Feb. 20, the Twins confirmed surgery was necessary, and López underwent the procedure on Feb. 26 with renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister in Texas. Rather than a full traditional Tommy John reconstruction, Meister performed a less extensive internal brace repair, which is expected to shorten the recovery timeline slightly while still sidelining López for all of 2026.

The surgery marks the second time López has undergone a procedure on his pitching elbow. His first Tommy John surgery occurred more than a decade ago in the minor leagues, and he had previously dealt with shoulder and forearm issues in 2025 that limited him to just 75⅔ innings. This latest setback ends any hope of a full 2026 campaign for the three-time Opening Day starter and former All-Star.

Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll described the news as "really disappointing" but emphasized the organization's focus on supporting López through rehabilitation and planning for 2027. "Pablo has been an incredible leader and competitor for us," Zoll said. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure he comes back stronger." López himself expressed a mix of frustration, disappointment and powerlessness in early comments, acknowledging the emotional weight of missing another full season.

The internal brace procedure offers a potentially faster return compared to a full reconstruction. Typical recovery for a standard Tommy John is 12-18 months, but the brace approach may allow López to target a return for the start of the 2027 season or shortly thereafter. At the five-to-six-month mark, Dr. Meister will conduct a repeat MRI to assess progress and determine the next steps in ramping up activity. Head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta has been optimistic about the timeline, noting that if everything heals as expected, López could begin a structured throwing program later in 2026.

For the Twins, the loss of López creates an immediate hole at the top of the rotation. He was expected to anchor the staff alongside Joe Ryan and other returning arms after a challenging 2025 in which injuries already thinned the pitching depth. The team will now turn to a combination of internal options, including Ryan as the de facto ace, Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson, and younger prospects such as David Festa, Zebby Matthews and Taj Bradley. Trade rumors have already surfaced as the front office explores ways to bolster the rotation before the season.

López's absence is particularly painful because of his recent form. When healthy, he has been one of the most reliable starters in the American League, blending a sharp slider, effective fastball and elite command. His leadership in the clubhouse and work ethic have also been praised by teammates and coaches. The injury occurred before the Twins had even played a meaningful spring training game, amplifying the sense of misfortune for a franchise that has battled pitching injuries in recent years.

Despite the setback, the organization remains committed to competing in 2026. The Twins have a talented core including stars like Royce Lewis, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, and they believe their depth can help weather the storm. However, losing a proven innings-eater and clubhouse presence like López forces adjustments across the staff and increases the pressure on younger arms to step up.

From a long-term perspective, the internal brace gives López and the Twins reason for optimism heading into 2027, the final year of his current contract. A successful recovery could position him to re-establish himself as a frontline starter and potentially boost his value in free agency or extension talks. At 30 years old when he returns, López will need to prove his durability, but many pitchers have returned from second elbow procedures to enjoy productive later-career phases.

The broader baseball community has rallied around López with messages of support. Fellow pitchers and players across the league have shared well-wishes, recognizing the mental and physical toll of major elbow surgery. The Twins have leaned on their medical staff and player development system to provide resources during the long rehabilitation ahead.

As spring training continues without him, López is expected to remain engaged with the team, offering guidance to younger pitchers and staying connected to the clubhouse. His positive attitude and professionalism during previous injuries suggest he will approach this recovery with the same focus that has defined his career.

For Twins fans, the news is a tough pill to swallow at the start of a promising season. Yet the organization's proactive approach to the surgery and the slightly accelerated timeline offered by the internal brace provide a glimmer of hope for 2027 and beyond. In the meantime, the focus shifts to the rest of the rotation and finding creative ways to replace López's contributions on the mound and in the dugout.

The Pablo López injury saga serves as another reminder of the fragility of pitching arms in modern baseball. Even elite talents are vulnerable to the repetitive stress of throwing, and teams must plan accordingly with depth and smart medical management. For the Twins, the challenge now is turning adversity into opportunity while ensuring their ace returns healthy and motivated for the next chapter.

As April 2026 progresses and the regular season approaches, updates on López's rehabilitation will remain closely watched. The road to recovery is long, but with the internal brace procedure and a dedicated support system, there is cautious optimism that the right-hander can reclaim his role as a cornerstone of the Minnesota rotation in 2027.