TUCSON, Arizona — More than 75 days after her abduction from her Catalina Foothills home, concerns about Nancy Guthrie's health have intensified, with medical experts warning that the 84-year-old's survival without her critical heart medications remains highly uncertain and increasingly unlikely as time passes.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, when a family member dropped her off at her residence. She failed to appear for a planned church service the next morning. Evidence at the scene — including blood believed to be hers on the porch, signs of a struggle, and doorbell camera footage of a masked intruder with a handgun — led authorities to classify the case as a targeted abduction rather than a voluntary disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI have confirmed that Guthrie left her home without her essential daily medications, including those for her pacemaker, high blood pressure and cardiac issues. Medical professionals have repeatedly described this as a life-threatening situation. Cardiologists and sleep experts have highlighted the elevated risk of heart attack, stroke or other complications, especially if she was abruptly awakened around 2 a.m. during the abduction, potentially triggering sleep inertia and added cardiac stress.

Dr. Ankur Kalra, a cardiologist, noted that Guthrie's pacemaker indicates underlying heart rhythm problems, and missing blood thinners or blood pressure medications could quickly lead to dangerous clots or hypertensive crises. Sleep specialist Pat Byrne warned that the combination of sudden awakening, confusion and her pre-existing conditions placed her at "very high risk" of a cardiac event in the immediate hours after the abduction. As weeks turned into months without any confirmed contact or proof of life, those risks have only compounded.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about her mother's health vulnerabilities in emotional interviews. In her first return to the "Today" show in early April, she described the family's anguish and pleaded for anyone with information to come forward. She has expressed hope that her mother is still alive but acknowledged the growing uncertainty surrounding her medical needs.

As of April 18, 2026 — approximately Day 77 of the search — Nancy Guthrie remains missing. The FBI continues analyzing DNA evidence recovered from the home, including a hair sample and gloves with unknown male DNA, but officials clarified this week that no major new breakthroughs have emerged. The Pima County Sheriff's Department stated that DNA testing is ongoing between a private Florida lab and the FBI, with results still pending.

Ransom notes demanding millions, some referencing Bitcoin, were received shortly after the disappearance. The family responded publicly, offering to communicate if proof of life was provided, but no verified follow-up from the abductor has been confirmed. Investigators treat the case as an active kidnapping with possible financial motives tied to Savannah Guthrie's high-profile status.

The prolonged absence without medication has become a central focus for medical experts consulted by media outlets. A pacemaker patient missing doses risks arrhythmia, while uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to organ damage or stroke. At 84, with reported limited mobility and chronic conditions, Guthrie's window for safe recovery narrows daily. Some physicians have described the situation as potentially "fatal" without intervention, though no official determination of her condition has been made since she vanished.

Search efforts have included extensive neighborhood canvassing, review of surveillance footage, and coordination with federal agencies. Cadaver dogs were deployed earlier but later placed on hold. Patrols in the Catalina Foothills area have increased, and authorities continue urging residents to check home security cameras from late January and early February for any suspicious activity.

The family has offered a substantial reward — reportedly up to $1 million — for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return. Additional rewards from the FBI and local crime stoppers bring the total incentive higher. Savannah Guthrie has used her platform to appeal directly to the public, emphasizing that even small details could help.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect has been publicly identified. Sheriff Nanos has cleared all immediate family members of involvement, describing them as cooperative victims. The investigation has examined possible links to the family's visibility but treats the abduction as targeted rather than random.

Public speculation has surged online, with some unverified claims of breakthroughs quickly debunked by authorities. The sheriff's department recently addressed false social media posts about DNA results, stressing that testing remains ongoing and no resolution has been reached.

For the Guthrie family, the uncertainty is compounded by health fears. Savannah has described sleepless nights worrying about her mother's well-being, medication access and emotional state. Friends and church community members have held vigils, praying for her safe return while acknowledging the medical realities.

As the case enters its third month, experts in abduction investigations note that time is critical for elderly victims with medical dependencies. Without access to prescription drugs, survival odds diminish rapidly. While some abductors have provided medication in past ransom cases, no such arrangement has been confirmed here.

The FBI maintains a dedicated tip line and online portal for information. Anyone with knowledge of the abduction, sightings of Guthrie, or details about suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area is urged to contact authorities immediately. Tips can remain anonymous.

Nancy Guthrie's story has drawn national attention due to her daughter's prominence, shining a light on vulnerabilities faced by elderly individuals and the challenges of high-profile abductions. It has also renewed discussions about home security, medication access during crises and the emotional toll on families.

As of Saturday, April 18, 2026, hope persists that Nancy Guthrie will be found alive and that her health can be stabilized upon recovery. Medical professionals stress that even after prolonged absence, prompt medical care could mitigate damage if she is located soon.

The investigation continues with full resources from local, state and federal agencies. Savannah Guthrie has returned to her anchoring duties while remaining actively involved behind the scenes, balancing public appeals with private family support.

For now, the question of Nancy Guthrie's health hangs heavily over the case. Without her medications and with no confirmed updates on her condition, experts remain deeply concerned. The family and authorities continue to plead for public assistance, emphasizing that one piece of information could bring her home and allow her to receive the urgent care she needs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online. The search for Nancy Guthrie — and answers about her health — remains active and urgent.