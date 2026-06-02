LONDON — Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have deliberately limited live-in staff at their family home to maintain as normal an upbringing as possible for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to accounts from royal observers and the couple's own statements on parenting.

The approach was highlighted in Robert Hardman's book "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," which noted that when the family moved from Kensington Palace to Forest Lodge, they did not hire additional household help, not even a butler. "It's very much them at home with the kids," Hardman wrote, underscoring the couple's preference for hands-on involvement in daily family life.

This philosophy aligns with William's long-stated desire to raise his children with a sense of normalcy despite their royal status. In an interview with journalist Nicholas Witchell, the prince explained his approach: "As far as we are concerned, within our family unit, we are a normal family."

The Wales family employs a small team including a nanny, housekeeper and yeoman — a multi-tasking attendant responsible for everything from luggage to uniforms — but none live with them full-time. Staff have their own quarters, allowing the couple to manage home affairs and childrearing largely themselves.

Emphasis on Chores and Normal Routines

The decision means the three children are expected to participate in household chores, much like their non-royal peers. This hands-on parenting style is intended to instill responsibility and prevent a sense of entitlement. William has been clear about not raising George with an early focus on his future role as king, prioritizing a balanced childhood instead.

The family's daily routines reflect this commitment. Catherine is often present for school pickups and is frequently seen cheering on her children at rugby and football matches. These public glimpses into their family life have resonated with parents across Britain, who appreciate the couple's efforts to balance royal duties with ordinary parenting.

A source close to the family told Hello! magazine that Catherine makes a point of attending her children's sporting events whenever possible. This visibility has helped shape public perception of the Waleses as relatable parents striving for normalcy amid extraordinary circumstances.

Honoring Longtime Staff Members

While the couple keeps household staffing minimal, they have publicly recognized the contributions of their dedicated employees. In May 2026, William presented the couple's driver, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, with a silver Royal Victorian Medal for his service. These honors, bestowed by the monarch, recognize significant contributions to royal family members.

The family's longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo, received the same medal in March 2026. A source told People magazine in 2018 that Borrallo "loves the children dearly. She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too."

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Such gestures demonstrate the Waleses' appreciation for their small team while maintaining clear boundaries. Staff are expected to uphold high standards of confidentiality and discretion, as outlined in job advertisements for royal positions. One such posting, reported by The Mirror, emphasized that candidates must "[maintain] confidentiality and [exercise] discretion."

The couple also prefers staff to dress casually when working around the children. "The kids run around the office, and he [William] does not want it to be stuffy," a source told The Sun. "If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up]."

Broader Royal Family Approach to Parenting

William and Catherine's parenting style reflects a deliberate shift from previous generations of royals. While earlier royal children were often raised with more formal staff arrangements and stricter protocols, the Waleses have prioritized family involvement and normal childhood experiences.

This approach has been evident since George's birth in 2013. The couple has been photographed handling school runs, attending sports days and participating in everyday family activities. Their decision to limit live-in staff is part of a broader effort to shield their children from excessive royal formality while preparing them for public life.

The family's move to Forest Lodge was seen as an attempt to create a more private home environment away from the public-facing Kensington Palace. By avoiding additional live-in help, they have maintained greater control over their daily routines and family dynamics.

Public Perception and Cultural Impact

The Waleses' parenting choices have been widely praised by parenting experts and royal watchers. Their emphasis on normalcy has helped modernize the monarchy's image, showing a more relatable side of royal family life. This approach has resonated particularly with younger generations of Britons who value authenticity and work-life balance.

However, the couple's efforts to keep family life private have sometimes clashed with intense media interest. Their requests for discretion from staff and limited public disclosures about home life reflect a careful balancing act between transparency and protection of their children's privacy.

Royal commentators note that this style of parenting could influence how future generations of the royal family approach their roles. By demonstrating that royal duties and normal family life can coexist, William and Catherine are setting a precedent for their children's eventual public responsibilities.

Challenges and Criticisms

While the minimal-staff approach has drawn praise, it has not been without criticism. Some traditionalists argue that senior royals should maintain larger households to uphold ceremonial standards. Others have questioned whether the couple's busy schedules allow sufficient time for hands-on parenting alongside official duties.

The family has faced occasional scrutiny over childcare arrangements, particularly during periods of high public engagement. However, sources close to the Waleses maintain that the couple remains actively involved in daily decisions and routines whenever possible.

The nanny's role, while important, is described as supportive rather than primary. Borrallo's long tenure with the family has made her a trusted figure, but the parents retain ultimate responsibility for major decisions regarding their children's upbringing.

Future Implications for Royal Family Life

As Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis grow older, the family's approach to staffing and privacy will likely evolve. The children's increasing public roles will require careful management of staff interactions and media exposure.

William's own experiences growing up in the royal spotlight have clearly influenced his parenting philosophy. His desire to provide his children with as normal a childhood as possible reflects lessons learned from his mother Diana's emphasis on real-world experiences and his father Charles' more formal upbringing.

The couple's model may influence how other senior royals structure their households. As the monarchy continues to modernize, balancing tradition with contemporary family values remains a central challenge.

For now, the Waleses' commitment to minimal live-in staff and hands-on parenting stands as a deliberate choice to prioritize family normalcy. Their approach has earned public admiration and set a distinctive tone for the next generation of British royalty.

As the family navigates the demands of public life and private parenting, their efforts to maintain balance continue to shape perceptions of the modern monarchy. The decision to limit live-in help represents more than a staffing choice — it reflects a deeper philosophy about raising children with both royal heritage and ordinary experiences.