LOS ANGELES — Mika Abdalla and Jake Short have ended their engagement after four years together, with a representative for the "Off Campus" star confirming the couple has parted ways while remaining on friendly terms.

"Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together," the rep told Us Weekly exclusively. "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

The couple, who first met on the set of the 2021 film "Sex Appeal," had been together since then. Their engagement was publicly confirmed via Instagram in 2025, generating excitement among fans of the rising stars. Abdalla, known for her breakout role as Allie in Prime Video's "Off Campus," and Short, recognized for his work in Disney Channel projects, had kept much of their relationship private until recent public appearances.

The news comes as Abdalla focuses on filming the second season of "Off Campus," based on Elle Kennedy's popular book series "The Score." The show has gained significant attention for its portrayal of college life, romance and personal growth, with Abdalla's character at the center of much of the narrative.

Relationship Timeline and Career Focus

Abdalla and Short's relationship began during the production of "Sex Appeal," a teen comedy that marked an early collaboration for the pair. Over the following years, they maintained a relatively low profile while supporting each other's careers. Their engagement announcement in 2025 was met with warm congratulations from fans and industry peers, who appreciated the couple's shared roots in family-friendly entertainment.

As Abdalla's star rises with "Off Campus," she has spoken about the challenges and rewards of balancing personal life with a demanding filming schedule. In a recent interview, she expressed excitement about exploring deeper emotional layers in her character's storyline. "I'm just really looking forward to digging deeper into who Allie and Dean are," she said, referring to her on-screen romance with co-star Stephen Kalyn. "They both kind of have these fronts, these personas that are hard to kind of crack through."

The split announcement arrives during a busy period for Abdalla, who is currently shooting season two of the series. The show's success has positioned her as one of the streaming platform's emerging talents, with critics praising her performance as Allie for bringing authenticity and depth to the college drama.

Industry Reaction and Privacy Request

The couple's decision to part ways has drawn supportive messages from fans, many of whom expressed appreciation for the amicable tone of the announcement. Entertainment observers note that celebrity relationships often face intense public scrutiny, making the rep's request for privacy particularly relevant.

Abdalla's representatives have emphasized that the split was mutual and that both parties remain focused on their professional commitments. Short, who has built a career in television and film since his Disney days, is also expected to continue working on upcoming projects without public comment on the personal matter.

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The entertainment industry has seen numerous high-profile splits in recent years, with many couples choosing to address them through measured statements that prioritize privacy and mutual respect. Abdalla and Short's approach aligns with this trend, allowing both to move forward without unnecessary drama.

Abdalla's Rising Career Trajectory

Mika Abdalla has steadily built an impressive resume since breaking into the industry. Her role in "Off Campus" has been a significant stepping stone, showcasing her range as an actress in a series that blends humor, romance and coming-of-age themes. The show's strong performance on Prime Video has generated buzz for season two, with fans eager to see how Allie's storyline develops.

Beyond acting, Abdalla has been involved in various creative projects, including potential producing roles and advocacy work. Her ability to balance personal challenges with professional growth has earned her admiration from peers and audiences alike.

As she films season two, Abdalla continues to demonstrate dedication to her craft. The series, based on Kennedy's popular books, explores complex relationships and personal development, themes that resonate with young adult viewers. Her performance has been credited with bringing emotional authenticity to the character, helping the show connect with its target demographic.

Broader Context of Celebrity Relationships

The end of Abdalla and Short's engagement reflects the realities many young celebrities face when balancing high-profile careers with personal lives. The entertainment industry often places intense pressure on relationships, with constant public scrutiny and demanding schedules contributing to challenges.

Industry experts note that amicable splits like this one allow both parties to maintain positive public images while focusing on their individual paths. Abdalla's request for privacy aligns with a growing trend among younger stars seeking to protect their personal boundaries amid increasing social media attention.

For fans of both actors, the news may come as a disappointment, but the emphasis on continued support and friendship has been well-received. Many have expressed well-wishes for both Abdalla and Short as they move forward separately.

Future Outlook for Abdalla

As Abdalla continues filming "Off Campus" season two, her career trajectory appears strong. The series' success has opened doors for additional opportunities in both television and film. Her ability to portray complex, relatable characters has positioned her as a talent to watch in the streaming era.

The split, while personal, is unlikely to derail her professional momentum. Abdalla has demonstrated resilience and focus throughout her career, qualities that will likely serve her well as she navigates this transition.

Short, likewise, has a solid foundation in the industry and is expected to continue pursuing projects that align with his interests. Both actors have built reputations as dedicated professionals, suggesting they will channel their energy into their respective careers moving forward.

The entertainment community will watch with interest as Abdalla's role in "Off Campus" develops and as both she and Short take on new challenges. For now, the focus remains on respecting their privacy while celebrating their individual contributions to the industry.

As summer filming continues and new projects emerge, Abdalla's star power is expected to grow. Her journey from rising talent to established name serves as an inspiring example for young performers navigating the complexities of fame and personal life.

The amicable nature of the split sets a positive tone for both parties' futures. In an industry often marked by public drama, Abdalla and Short's approach demonstrates maturity and mutual respect that fans and colleagues can appreciate.