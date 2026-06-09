LOS ANGELES — Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are navigating a period of separation as the actress films the latest season of her hit Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" in London, but the newlyweds continue to express affection publicly through social media posts highlighting their bond and her prominent engagement ring.

Gomez recently posted photos from a Rare Beauty photoshoot, showcasing elegant looks that prompted an immediate response from her husband. Blanco shared the images on his Instagram Stories, overlaying the caption "i married a real life princess." The tribute underscored the couple's playful and loving dynamic since their marriage last year.

The night before, Gomez had shared her own glimpse into their connection, posting a photo of her hand resting on Blanco's knee with the caption "missing this so much" accompanied by a wide-eyed emoji. The image prominently featured her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, a symbol of their commitment that has drawn significant attention since its debut.

The couple's public displays come as Gomez focuses on production duties in the United Kingdom for the popular mystery-comedy series, which has garnered critical acclaim and strong viewership. Blanco, a successful music producer, remains based primarily in Los Angeles, where his professional commitments keep him grounded.

Blanco has been open about his severe discomfort with air travel, which limits his ability to join Gomez during international filming. In an interview with ELLE, he described his aversion while on a road trip. "Oh my God, I hate it. Terrifying. I'm in Dallas right now. I'm driving to New York from Los Angeles."

He has previously detailed his alternative travel methods. "I take the boat to Europe. Oh my God, it's so long. It's like first you have to drive to New York and then you get on a boat for eight days, and you're on the Titanic," Blanco explained during an appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.

Despite the physical distance, the pair maintains a strong connection through frequent communication and mutual support. Gomez, who has built a multifaceted career spanning music, acting, producing and entrepreneurship with Rare Beauty, has spoken warmly about their relationship in past interviews, emphasizing compatibility and shared values.

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Blanco's tribute as a "real life princess" resonates with fans who have followed Gomez's journey from Disney Channel star to global icon. The couple's romance, which became public in late 2023, quickly evolved into a committed partnership marked by collaboration on music projects and public appearances. Their wedding in September 2025 was a private affair that drew widespread well-wishes from the entertainment industry.

Gomez's time in London also aligns with her ongoing professional momentum. "Only Murders in the Building," co-starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, continues to be a flagship title for Hulu, blending humor, mystery and celebrity guest stars. Her role as Mabel Mora has earned praise for its depth and charm, contributing to the show's enduring popularity.

Fans have noted the couple's ability to balance high-profile careers with personal life. Blanco's work as a producer has included collaborations with major artists, while Gomez's Rare Beauty brand continues to expand. Their separation highlights the challenges many celebrity couples face with demanding schedules across continents.

Social media reactions to their recent posts have been overwhelmingly positive, with followers praising the authenticity and romance. Gomez's post as "Mrs. Blanco" earlier reflected her embrace of married life, while Blanco's responses consistently show admiration and support.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2023, with their relationship confirmed shortly thereafter. What began as a friendship blossomed into romance, with insiders noting their easy chemistry and shared sense of humor. Blanco has credited Gomez with bringing positivity and stability to his life.

Gomez, who has been candid about her health challenges including a kidney transplant and bipolar disorder diagnosis, has found a supportive partner in Blanco. Their relationship has been portrayed as grounded and mutually encouraging, contrasting with the intense scrutiny often faced by high-profile pairings.

As filming continues in London, Gomez is expected to remain focused on her role while staying connected with Blanco through calls, messages and occasional visits when feasible. His preference for ground and sea travel means any transatlantic trips require significant planning, but sources close to the couple indicate they prioritize quality time when schedules align.

Industry observers view their handling of long-distance periods as a testament to maturity. Both have successful careers that demand flexibility, yet they appear committed to nurturing their marriage. Blanco's road trips and boat journeys have become lighthearted topics in interviews, humanizing the music mogul.

Gomez's Rare Beauty line, known for its inclusive makeup and skincare, continues to thrive, with new launches keeping her engaged in business alongside acting. The brand's success has allowed her greater creative control and philanthropy opportunities, aligning with her personal values.

For fans, the couple's social media exchanges offer glimpses into a relatable celebrity romance. The visible engagement ring in recent posts serves as a constant reminder of their union, sparking discussions about wedding details and future plans. While private about many aspects, their public affection resonates widely.

As summer progresses, Gomez will likely divide time between London commitments and opportunities in the U.S., while Blanco balances studio work and personal projects. Their story reflects broader themes in modern relationships — balancing ambition, distance and devotion.

The entertainment world watches with interest as the pair continues building their life together. From red carpet appearances to quiet moments shared online, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco exemplify a partnership rooted in respect, humor and resilience amid the demands of fame.