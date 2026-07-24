HARTFORD, Conn. — The high-energy, fan-focused version of baseball known as Banana Ball returned to Hartford this week, bringing three sold-out games to Dunkin' Park and a temporary downtown street closure that will remain in effect through the weekend, according to city police.

The Hartford Police Department said in a statement that Trumbull Street between Main Street and Market Street will be closed until noon on Sunday, July 26, to accommodate preparations for and operation of the event. "Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow extra travel time when traveling through downtown Hartford during this period," police said in the announcement.

A sold-out weekend of Banana Ball

The Banana Ball World Tour brought its traveling brand of entertainment-focused baseball to Dunkin' Park for games scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 23 through 25, featuring the Party Animals facing off against the Indianapolis Clowns. All three games sold out well in advance, with tickets originally distributed through a lottery system that opened last October and closed on Nov. 1, 2025.

This marks the second time Banana Ball has come to Hartford, following a sold-out visit from the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals in 2023. The Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies that operates Dunkin' Park, partnered with the Savannah Bananas organization to bring the tour back to the city for an expanded three-game run this year.

What Banana Ball is

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Banana Ball is a fast-paced, entertainment-driven version of baseball created by the Savannah Bananas, a professional team based in Savannah, Georgia, that plays its regular home games at Historic Grayson Stadium but travels extensively for its World Tour. The format includes a two-hour time limit on games, no walks allowed, and a distinctive rule in which foul balls caught by fans in the stands count as outs, among other modifications designed to keep games moving quickly and maximize fan engagement.

Beyond the modified rules, Banana Ball games are known for choreographed performances, trick plays and unconventional showmanship that has become central to the format's appeal, including moments like players backflipping while catching fly balls, games played in kilts, and a dancing first base coach who has become one of the tour's signature attractions.

Growing beyond the original team

What began as a single-team spectacle centered on the Savannah Bananas has expanded significantly in recent years to include multiple traveling teams playing under the same Banana Ball rules. The Indianapolis Clowns, making their Hartford debut this week, represent the newest addition to the circuit, drawing on the name and legacy of a historic Negro Leagues team that once featured Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. The current iteration of the Clowns is led by former Philadelphia Phillies star Ryan Howard. The Party Animals, known for their players' on-field antics and viral social media highlights, are making their second appearance in Hartford after their 2023 visit.

A cultural phenomenon

The Savannah Bananas organization has built an outsized public profile in recent years, drawing coverage from major outlets including ESPN, The Wall Street Journal, CNN and Sports Illustrated. The team has also become a dominant presence on social media, amassing roughly 11 million followers on TikTok, a figure that reportedly exceeds the combined social media following of every individual team in the NHL, NFL, MLB and NBA on that platform.

That popularity has translated directly into ticket demand for the World Tour's stops across the country, with games regularly selling out major and minor league ballparks alike. The tour's 2026 schedule includes stops at stadiums including Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, where the Bananas expanded their visit to three weekend games in June after selling out two games there in 2025.

Hartford officials express enthusiasm

Ahead of this year's Hartford stop, Yard Goats President Tim Restall expressed excitement about the tour's return to Dunkin' Park. "We are really excited that the Banana Ball is returning to Hartford and Dunkin' Park for three games next summer as part of its world tour," Restall said when the visit was first announced last October. "It will be fun to watch our fans sing, dance, and enjoy the fun atmosphere that Banana Ball brings to our community."

Ticket access and pricing

Fans hoping to secure tickets for this year's Hartford games were directed to register for the official Banana Ball ticket lottery through bananaball.com/tickets, with registration remaining open until the list closed last November. Standard tickets for the event started at $35, with meet-and-greet packages available starting at $100, and group hospitality options, including buffet service, offered separately through the Yard Goats organization. Joining the lottery list did not guarantee the ability to purchase tickets, given the high demand the format has generated at prior stops around the country.

A broader traffic advisory

Beyond the specific Trumbull Street closure identified by Hartford police, local officials have advised that the broader downtown area surrounding Dunkin' Park is likely to experience increased congestion throughout the three-day run of games, given the sold-out crowds expected each night. Residents and commuters navigating the area were encouraged to check for updated advisories from the city as the event weekend continued.

With Saturday marking the final scheduled Banana Ball game in Hartford this year, the Trumbull Street closure is expected to lift by noon Sunday, restoring normal traffic patterns to the area following the event's conclusion. The tour itself continues to additional stops around the country as part of its broader 2026 schedule, with the Savannah Bananas organization and its affiliated teams continuing to draw sold-out crowds at ballparks nationwide as the format's popularity continues to grow.