Major League Baseball unveiled the full rosters for the 2026 All-Star Game on July 4, setting the stage for Tuesday's Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies each sending five players, more than any other franchise in either league.

Starters were determined by fan voting, with Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement receiving the most votes in their respective leagues, allowing both to skip the second phase of balloting entirely. The remainder of each 32-player roster was filled out through player voting and selections made by the commissioner's office, which ensures all 30 MLB teams have at least one representative. In the American League, the New York Yankees, Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays led all clubs with four selections apiece. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will lead the National League squad, a reward for guiding Los Angeles to last year's World Series title, while Blue Jays manager John Schneider will helm the American League.

American League Starters: Catcher Shea Langeliers (Athletics); first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), though he later opted out with back discomfort; second baseman Ernie Clement (Blue Jays); shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals); third baseman Junior Caminero (Rays); outfielders Mike Trout (Angels), Byron Buxton (Twins) and Aaron Judge (Yankees); and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (Astros).

American League Reserves: Catchers Dillon Dingler (Tigers) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles); first basemen Yandy Díaz (Rays) and Nick Kurtz (Athletics); second baseman Travis Bazzana (Guardians); third baseman Miguel Vargas (White Sox); infielder Kevin McGonigle (Tigers); outfielders Cody Bellinger (Yankees), Randy Arozarena (Mariners) and Riley Greene (Tigers).

American League Pitchers: Bryan Baker (Rays), Dylan Cease (Blue Jays), Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox), Jacob Latz (Rangers), Parker Messick (Guardians), Drew Rasmussen (Rays), Joe Ryan (Twins), Cam Schlittler (Yankees), Cade Smith (Guardians), Ranger Suárez (Red Sox), Louie Varland (Blue Jays) and Michael Wacha (Royals).

National League Starters: Catcher Drake Baldwin (Braves); first baseman Freddie Freeman (Dodgers); second baseman Ozzie Albies (Braves); shortstop CJ Abrams (Nationals); third baseman Max Muncy (Dodgers); outfielders Brandon Marsh (Phillies), Juan Soto (Mets) and Andy Pages (Dodgers); and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers), who was originally expected to get one or two at-bats but was ultimately ruled out due to knee discomfort ahead of a scheduled offseason procedure.

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National League Reserves: Catchers Hunter Goodman (Rockies) and William Contreras (Brewers); first basemen Matt Olson (Braves), Sal Stewart (Reds) and Bryce Harper (Phillies); second baseman Luis Arraez (Giants); shortstop Otto Lopez (Marlins); outfielders Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks), Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs), Jordan Walker (Cardinals) and James Wood (Nationals); and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (Phillies).

National League Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds), Jhoan Duran (Phillies), Raisel Iglesias (Braves), Max Meyer (Marlins), Mason Miller (Padres), Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers), Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks), Cristopher Sánchez (Phillies), Chris Sale (Braves), Paul Skenes (Pirates), Logan Webb (Giants) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers).

The rosters underwent several notable changes in the days between their initial announcement and Tuesday's game. Commissioner Rob Manfred added future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander to the American League roster as a special Legends Pick on July 8, honoring the veteran right-hander even though hip and hamstring injuries have kept him out of action since March 30 and will prevent him from pitching in the game itself. Verlander subsequently announced that 2026 will be his final season. Judge was later ruled out due to injury, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela added as his replacement on the American League roster, while Buxton was also scratched after landing on the injured list. Guerrero's decision to skip the game to rest his back led to Kurtz being elevated into the American League's starting lineup, with catcher Willson Contreras added to the roster as a further replacement. On the National League pitching staff, right-handers Riley O'Brien, Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Ashcraft were all added following a mix of injuries and scheduling conflicts that opened additional roster spots. Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, while officially named to the roster, is not expected to pitch in the game itself.

Tuesday's Midsummer Classic caps a multi-day celebration of the sport in Philadelphia that also included the 2026 MLB Draft, held July 11 and 12, the annual Futures Game showcasing top prospects on July 12, and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 13, which streamed exclusively on Netflix for the first time in the event's history, ending ESPN's run as its broadcaster since 1994.

This year's National League pitching staff has drawn particular attention for its depth, with nine qualified National League starters carrying sub-3.00 ERAs entering All-Star week, a group that includes several pitchers who did not even make the final roster. Ohtani himself enters the break with a 1.47 ERA on the mound, a figure that ranks among the best in baseball despite his absence from Tuesday's lineup, alongside other standout arms including San Francisco's Logan Webb and Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez, both of whom did earn selections to the National League staff.

The 2026 All-Star Game also carries added significance tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States, with MLB incorporating commemorative elements into the Midsummer Classic festivities held in Philadelphia, a city with deep historical ties to the nation's founding. Every one of MLB's 30 franchises has at least one representative on this year's combined rosters, continuing a long-standing tradition designed to ensure balanced representation across the league regardless of team performance during the first half of the season.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time, broadcast live on FOX from Citizens Bank Park, bringing together the sport's top performers from the season's opening half for what promises to be one of the more closely watched All-Star Games in recent memory, both for the caliber of talent on display and the celebratory backdrop surrounding the event's return to Philadelphia.