With the NFL's legal tampering window set to open Monday, March 9, at noon ET, and the new league year kicking off Wednesday, March 11, at 4 p.m. ET, trade speculation is heating up alongside free agency buzz. While signings dominate headlines, blockbuster trades often reshape rosters before free agents even put pen to paper, especially with the franchise tag deadline passed and teams maneuvering around cap space and needs.

The 2026 offseason features intriguing trade candidates at quarterback, wide receiver, edge rusher and more, fueled by contract situations, team resets and contender pushes. Analysts from ESPN, NFL.com, CBS Sports and others highlight players like A.J. Brown, Maxx Crosby and Kyler Murray as prime movers. Here are 10 trades generating the most chatter and why they could materialize in the coming days or weeks:

1. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles to Buffalo Bills. Brown's name tops many lists after reports of potential Eagles' willingness to move him amid coordinator changes and cap considerations. The Bills, eyeing a Super Bowl push with Josh Allen, could offer significant draft capital for the proven playmaker. NFL.com suggested this as one of two trades that "should happen," noting Buffalo's urgency to go all-in.

2. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders to Detroit Lions. Crosby's trade front has quieted somewhat per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but his elite pass-rush ability makes him a perennial target. The Lions, building a dominant defense, could pursue him to bolster their edge rotation. Bleacher Report and others floated Crosby-to-Detroit hypotheticals, with the Raiders potentially seeking high picks amid a rebuild.

3. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals to Minnesota Vikings. Murray's future remains uncertain after injury-limited play and coach Jonathan Gannon's preference for Jacoby Brissett as QB1. The Vikings, seeking a veteran bridge or starter, could offer a Day 2 pick or package. NBC Sports and ESPN combine buzz listed this as a realistic fit, with Minnesota needing QB stability post-Sam Darnold era.

4. Mac Jones, QB, San Francisco 49ers to Miami Dolphins. Jones, a former first-rounder now in a backup role, could fetch interest from cap-strapped teams like Miami looking for affordable QB depth with extension potential. NBC Sports highlighted Dolphins as a suitor, noting his low 2026 cap hit makes him attractive for teams planning extensions.

5. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals to a contender (e.g., Rams or Chargers). Hendrickson requested a trade last year but stayed; now a free agent-to-be, a pre-free agency move could maximize value. ESPN tiers and combine intel point to high demand for his sack production despite age/injury concerns. The Rams, with cap flexibility and Super Bowl aspirations, emerge as logical landing spots.

6. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins to a running back-needy team (e.g., Broncos or Bengals). ESPN ranked Achane among the top 15 trade candidates for his explosive speed. Miami's backfield depth could prompt a deal for draft assets, with rebuilding teams like Denver seeking dynamic playmakers.

7. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars to an AFC contender. As ESPN's No. 1 trade candidate, the young receiver's upside draws interest despite Jacksonville's investments. A trade could net high picks if the Jaguars pivot, with teams like the Bills or Ravens in the mix for WR upgrades.

8. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears to Buffalo Bills or AFC West team. Barnwell's ESPN proposals floated Moore westward, but Buffalo remains a fit for explosive talent alongside Stefon Diggs remnants or new additions. Chicago's cap and roster decisions could force movement.

9. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, New York Jets to Tennessee Titans (or reverse). A rare one-for-one trade involving Johnson and Titans' Tvondre Sweat was noted in combine buzz, signaling EDGE movement. The Jets' rebuild could see more defensive pieces shipped for picks.

10. Matthew Stafford-related package or veteran QB moves impacting draft trades. With Stafford's future in question, Rams GM Les Snead's history of bold moves — like past Stafford acquisition — could involve trading up/down or bundling vets. Bleacher Report hypotheticals included Raiders trading No. 1 overall or Crosby, shaking free agency and draft dynamics.

These potential deals highlight the fluid nature of the offseason: trades often precede or coincide with free agency to clear cap room, acquire assets or fill holes before March 11 signings explode. Teams like the Seahawks (Super Bowl champs facing cap hits on extensions for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon), Jets (ample picks and cap) and Patriots (post-Super Bowl adjustments) could drive activity.

Cap space leaders and draft-rich squads hold leverage, but contenders rarely wait. As tampering opens, verbal agreements could spark chain reactions, with trades becoming official March 11.

The league's emphasis on quarterback stability, defensive fronts and explosive weapons ensures these 10 scenarios — and others — will dominate discussions. Fans should brace for surprises as GMs wheel and deal to reshape 2026 rosters.