The T-Mobile Home Run Derby returns Monday night from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, marking a milestone year for the annual power-hitting showcase as it streams for the first time on Netflix rather than ESPN, which had carried the event every year since 1994.

The competition is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time, with special pregame coverage starting an hour earlier at 7 p.m. Eastern. Unlike previous years, the Derby will not air on any broadcast or cable television channel, meaning fans will need an active Netflix subscription to watch. The event streams globally, with Matt Vasgersian handling play-by-play duties alongside Elle Duncan and Lauren Shehadi leading additional coverage. Netflix has also brought in a lineup of former MLB stars for analysis, including Hunter Pence, Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rizzo and CC Sabathia.

This year's Derby also introduces a significant change to the competition's format. For the first time since 2015, the event has scrapped its timed-round structure in favor of a swing-based system. Each of the eight participants will now work through a fixed number of swings rather than racing against a clock. Round 1 gives every hitter 20 swings, with the top four home run totals advancing to the semifinals. In the semifinal round, the first-place seed faces the fourth-place seed, while the second-place seed faces the third-place seed, and both the semifinals and the final round give each competitor 15 swings. One rule carries over from previous formats regardless of the timing change: a round cannot end on a home run, meaning any player who hits one out on his final allotted swing continues swinging until he records an out. Ties in the first round will be broken by home run distance, with the longer blast advancing; ties in the semifinals and final will instead be settled through three-swing swing-off competitions.

The eight-player field is set, and it carries a distinctly local flavor for Philadelphia fans. Phillies sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will both compete in front of a hometown crowd, marking the first time in the Derby's 41-year history that two Philadelphia teammates have competed in the event together. The pairing sets up a potential rematch of the 2018 Derby final, when Harper, then with the Washington Nationals, edged Schwarber, then with the Chicago Cubs, by a single home run, 19 to 18, to win the title. Schwarber, now looking to potentially face his former rival again on the same team's home turf, expressed enthusiasm about the possibility. "I think it would be a pretty cool ending there if that could happen," Schwarber told reporters.

The rest of the field includes Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker, Boston Red Sox catcher Willson Contreras, Kansas City Royals slugger Jac Caglianone, New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice and Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, who finished as last year's runner-up. Five of the eight participants come from the American League, and Harper remains the only former champion in this year's field, having previously won the event in 2018.

Notably absent from this year's competition is Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso, one of only four players in Derby history to win multiple championships, who is sitting out for the second consecutive season after not being selected to this year's All-Star Game despite a strong first half of the season.

The financial stakes remain significant for participants. The Derby winner takes home $1 million, an amount that exceeds the entire 2026 MLB season salary of four of this year's competitors: Caglianone ($784,000), Caminero ($794,800), Walker ($799,400) and Rice ($845,800). The runner-up earns $500,000, while every other participant receives $150,000 simply for competing. An additional $100,000 bonus is awarded for the longest home run hit during the night.

Philadelphia's history with the Derby adds further context to Monday's event. Two Phillies players have previously won the competition: Bobby Abreu in 2005 and Ryan Howard in 2006. Schwarber himself has a mixed Derby history, failing to advance past the first round in 2022, while former Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins finished third in the 2018 edition, losing to Schwarber in the second round that year. Last year's champion, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, became the first catcher in Derby history to win the event, defeating Caminero in the finals by a score of 18 to 15 in a competition that featured his own father pitching to him and his brother catching, en route to a night that produced 210 total home runs at an average distance of 432 feet, the highest average distance recorded in any non-Coors Field Derby since 2017.

To promote the event's move to Netflix, the streaming service sent an official Derby-branded truck along the East Coast in the days leading up to Monday's competition, making stops in Boston on July 8, Cooperstown on July 9 and New York City on July 10, distributing ice cream in branded baseball helmets and Derby T-shirts before arriving in Philadelphia.

Citizens Bank Park is hosting both the Home Run Derby and the following night's All-Star Game, marking the 96th edition of MLB's Midsummer Classic. The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, with first pitch at 8 p.m. Eastern time, airing on FOX and streaming live and on-demand through the FOX One platform, returning the All-Star festivities to traditional broadcast coverage the day after the Derby's Netflix debut.

With a new streaming home, a revamped swing-based format and a hometown pairing between Harper and Schwarber headlining the field, Monday night's Derby represents one of the more significantly reshaped editions of the event in recent memory, giving fans plenty of storylines to watch as Major League Baseball's top sluggers take aim at Citizens Bank Park's outfield walls ahead of Tuesday's All-Star Game.