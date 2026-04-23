When Does NLF 2026 Draft Start? NFL Draft Kicks Off Tonight: Full Schedule, Start Times and What to Expect

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with Round 1 starting at **8 p.m. ET** on April 23, as the league brings its marquee event to Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948 in a highly anticipated three-day spectacle at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium.

The 91st edition of the draft runs April 23-25 and will feature 257 selections across seven rounds. With the Las Vegas Raiders holding the No. 1 overall pick, football fans across the country are eager to see which top prospects hear their names called first in one of the most talent-rich classes in recent memory.

Full 2026 NFL Draft Schedule and Start Times:

- **Thursday, April 23 – Round 1**: 8 p.m. ET

- **Friday, April 24 – Rounds 2-3**: 7 p.m. ET

- **Saturday, April 25 – Rounds 4-7**: Noon ET

All rounds will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and streamed on NFL+, Disney+, and other platforms. The first round is expected to run well into the night, with teams receiving eight minutes per selection this year instead of the traditional 10.

The choice of Pittsburgh as host city has generated significant excitement. The event spans the iconic North Shore, with the main stage at Point State Park offering stunning views of the city skyline and three rivers. Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers, will also play a central role in fan experiences and player introductions. Local organizers expect hundreds of thousands of visitors, turning downtown Pittsburgh into a football festival atmosphere for the entire weekend.

This year's draft class is headlined by elite quarterback prospects, game-changing wide receivers, dominant defensive linemen and versatile edge rushers. The top of the board features several players projected as potential franchise cornerstones, making the opening round particularly compelling for teams at the top of the order.

For fans tuning in, the broadcast will feature the usual mix of analysis, player interviews and emotional family reactions as prospects wait in the green room. New this year are enhanced fan engagement features, including interactive elements on the NFL app and expanded coverage of the "draft experience" zones around the city.

The timing of the draft — falling on the final weekend of April — gives teams a full offseason to evaluate talent before organized team activities and minicamps begin in earnest. General managers and coaches have spent months preparing big boards, conducting interviews and finalizing trade strategies that could lead to significant movement on draft night.

Pittsburgh's football heritage adds extra flavor to the event. The city that produced legends like Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Polamalu now hosts the event that shapes the future of the league. Steelers fans are particularly energized, hoping their team can add impactful pieces to build around quarterback Russell Wilson or his eventual successor.

For casual fans and hardcore draft enthusiasts alike, the 2026 NFL Draft promises drama, surprises and the annual infusion of new talent that keeps the league fresh. Whether you're watching from home, attending in person or following along on social media, the event remains one of the most engaging spectacles on the NFL calendar.

Teams at the top of the draft order face critical decisions that could define their franchises for years. The Raiders, Panthers, Giants and other early picks will be under the microscope as they try to select difference-makers in a class loaded with talent at premium positions.

Beyond the first round, Days 2 and 3 offer teams opportunities to find starters and depth pieces at more reasonable prices. Many analysts consider the middle rounds especially deep this year, with several projected starters potentially available on Day 2.

As the clock ticks down to 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, anticipation continues to build across the NFL world. Pittsburgh is ready to host, the prospects are prepared for their moment, and millions of fans are set to watch history unfold live.

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here — and it all starts tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.