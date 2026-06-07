Spurs vs Knicks Game 3 Preview 2026: Can Wembanyama Deliver First Finals Win?

NEW YORK — The 2026 NBA Finals shift to Madison Square Garden on Monday night with the New York Knicks holding a commanding 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs, raising the question of whether Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs can avoid a sweep and secure at least one victory on the road.

After dropping two hard-fought games in San Antonio, the Spurs face a historic challenge. The Knicks have won the first two games on the road, joining an elite group of teams to open the Finals this way. New York's 13-game postseason winning streak remains intact, fueled by clutch performances from Jalen Brunson and strong contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns.

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Game 1 saw the Knicks rally from a 14-point deficit for a 105-95 victory. Game 2 was even tighter, ending 105-104 in favor of New York after Wembanyama missed a potential game-winner and committed a costly late turnover. Brunson has averaged around 25 points per game in the series despite inconsistent shooting, while Towns has battled effectively against Wembanyama, posting strong double-double performances.

For the Spurs, Wembanyama remains the focal point. The 7-foot-4 phenom has delivered strong individual numbers, including 29 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks in Game 2, but late-game execution has been an issue. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and the team will need Wembanyama to dominate both ends of the floor while improving closing moments to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole.

De'Aaron Fox has provided reliable scoring and playmaking, and Devin Vassell offers perimeter threat, but the supporting cast must elevate to counter New York's balanced attack. The Spurs' defense, anchored by Wembanyama's rim protection, has been solid at times but has struggled containing Brunson's craftiness and Towns' versatility.

The Knicks enter Game 3 with momentum and home-court energy at the world's most famous arena. Brunson's leadership, Towns' interior presence and Mikal Bridges' two-way play give New York multiple avenues to victory. Coach Tom Thibodeau's squad has shown resilience, winning close games through defense and timely execution.

Key matchups will define the outcome. Wembanyama versus Towns is a generational battle of size and skill, while Brunson's ability to create against San Antonio's guards remains a persistent threat. Rebounding and transition defense will be critical, as both teams have traded blows in those areas.

Injuries and availability appear manageable for both sides heading into Game 3, though fatigue from a long playoff run could play a factor. The Spurs, as the higher seed with home-court advantage earlier, now face the pressure of forcing a series return to Texas.

Historical precedent favors the Knicks if they take a 3-0 lead, but the Spurs' youth and star power offer hope for a turnaround. Wembanyama has spoken about learning from each game and maintaining focus, emphasizing team resilience over individual heroics.

For New York fans, a victory in Game 3 would put the franchise on the brink of its first title since 1999 — ironically against these same Spurs. San Antonio seeks to extend the series and leverage Wembanyama's growth in high-stakes moments.

Tactical adjustments are expected. The Spurs may look to double-team more aggressively or switch defensive schemes to disrupt Brunson, while the Knicks will aim to exploit mismatches and maintain defensive intensity that has defined their playoff run.

Beyond the court, the series has captured national attention as a clash between established stars and emerging talent. Wembanyama's Finals debut adds intrigue, with many viewing this as a measuring stick for his championship pedigree.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. A Knicks win would push them to the verge of a championship, while a Spurs victory could inject life into the series and set up a compelling Game 4.

As the NBA Finals reach this critical juncture, the basketball world watches to see if Wembanyama and the Spurs can respond under pressure or if the Knicks' momentum proves unstoppable. The answer may define the trajectory of both franchises for years to come.