Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Persist as Rockets Keep Door Open Amid Reported Interest From Detroit Pistons

Kevin Durant's future in Houston is once again a subject of speculation across the NBA, just over a year after the Rockets acquired the future Hall of Famer in a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Multiple reports throughout July have indicated that Houston does not view Durant as an untouchable piece of its roster, even as the team has not signaled any active intent to move him. The chatter has intensified interest from several franchises, most notably the Detroit Pistons, while a report this week suggested any momentum toward a deal has since cooled.

How the rumors started

The speculation gained traction in early July when ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Houston's front office had not committed to keeping Durant beyond the current season. "Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don't view him as an 'untouchable' talent in trade talks on their roster," Siegel wrote.

Siegel also reported that the Pistons would be aggressive suitors if Durant becomes available. "If Durant becomes available in any capacity or the Rockets look at possible trades involving him either now or in the near future, the Pistons are fully expected to be at the front of the line to bid on his services," he wrote.

According to Siegel's reporting, Detroit had previously explored a path to acquiring Durant before he ultimately landed in Houston last offseason. "Two league sources with knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the Pistons were set on figuring out a path to land Durant, but nothing ever materialized in this three-team idea, nor did anything appear possible in brief discussions with only Houston," Siegel wrote.

A reported mutual interest with Detroit

Central to the speculation has been Durant's own reported interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham. Siegel described that interest as mutual, and the idea gained additional attention after Durant posted a photo of himself wearing a Detroit-branded hat on social media in early July, a move that quickly caught the attention of Pistons fans and NBA reporters alike.

One trade framework that circulated involved three teams rather than two. Under that scenario, Detroit had reportedly inquired about a deal that would have sent Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics to Houston, Rockets center Alperen Sengun to Boston, and Durant to the Pistons. That specific three-team framework did not come together, according to reporting on the situation.

Siegel's reporting also pointed to underlying tension inside Houston's locker room as a factor fueling the speculation. "It isn't a secret to anyone that there were tensions between Durant and the Rockets' locker room last season after reports of an alleged burner account came to light and frustrations were mounting internally about the team not taking a step forward with the former league MVP at the helm," Siegel wrote.

Other teams linked to Durant

Detroit has not been the only team mentioned in connection with Durant this offseason. Earlier reporting linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics as potential destinations, with Minnesota described as the most consistent name in trade speculation given the roster fit alongside Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

That specific round of speculation predated Durant's arrival in Houston and reflected broader uncertainty about his next stop rather than a Rockets-specific storyline. Since being traded to Houston last summer in a seven-team deal, the more recent rumors have centered specifically on whether the Rockets themselves might look to move him again.

Recent signs the rumors have cooled

Despite the steady stream of speculation through early and mid-July, at least one report indicated the trade talk has lost momentum in recent weeks. A Sporting News report published July 16 stated that interest from Detroit had faded, noting that the Pistons' offseason focus had shifted toward re-signing restricted free agent Jalen Duren rather than pursuing an outside star. The same report noted Durant, who turns 38 in September, has $90 million remaining on his contract over the next two seasons, a financial detail that complicates any trade calculus for interested teams.

The report also acknowledged the broader pattern surrounding Durant's career, noting that trade speculation follows him nearly every offseason regardless of where he is currently playing.

What it would take for Houston to move on

Analysts covering the Rockets have suggested that any decision to trade Durant would likely hinge on how the team performs during the upcoming season rather than happening as a preemptive move this summer. Houston is currently viewed as operating in a win-now mode with Durant as its best player, following a first-round playoff exit last season to a Los Angeles Lakers team that was without Luka Doncic. Durant himself played in just one game of that series while dealing with injuries.

Should Houston fall short again, some analysts have speculated the front office could revisit trade discussions involving Durant as soon as the 2027 offseason, potentially seeking a package built around younger talent. Any hypothetical deal involving Detroit, for instance, has been speculated to center on players like Jalen Duren, though no formal trade framework has been confirmed by either team.

Where things stand

For now, Durant remains under contract with the Rockets through the 2027-28 season, and Houston has made no public indication that it intends to actively shop him this offseason. The persistent rumors nonetheless reflect a broader reality of Durant's later-career years: at 37, with a contract that runs two more seasons and a track record of occasionally seeking new situations, speculation about his next destination has become something close to an annual offseason tradition, regardless of how settled his current situation appears to be.

Whether any of the reported interest, from Detroit or elsewhere, translates into an actual trade discussion is likely to become clearer as training camps approach and teams finalize their rosters heading into the 2026-27 season.