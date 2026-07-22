LeBron James Still Hasn't Decided Where He'll Play Next, Leaving Five NBA Teams Waiting for an Answer

LeBron James has put the NBA on hold.

Weeks after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, the league's all-time leading scorer has yet to announce where he will play his 24th NBA season, keeping five franchises — and much of the basketball world — in limbo as July winds down.

James made several public appearances last week at Fanatics Fest in New York City but offered little clarity on his timeline. Asked about his free agency, the 41-year-old told fans, "I won't hold you guys up too much longer," without specifying when a decision might come or which direction he was leaning.

Five teams in pursuit

James remains an unrestricted free agent after announcing his departure from the Lakers in late June, ending an eight-season run with the franchise that included an NBA championship in 2020. He is reportedly still being pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.

Rich Paul, James' longtime friend and agent, has repeatedly declined to say whether any team has emerged as a frontrunner. In an appearance on his own podcast, "Game Over" with Max Kellerman, released Monday night, Paul said the process would not be sped up for anyone's benefit.

"We're not going to be rushed," Paul said. "We're not going to be rushed. It's his choice to make, and when he makes the choice, he'll make it."

When Kellerman pressed further, asking whether James was leaning toward a particular team, Paul offered little. "There's nothing I can say," he said.

Paul also pushed back on the idea that James is deliberately drawing out the process to attract more attention, telling Kellerman the delay reflects the weight of the decision rather than any desire for spectacle. "I think it's important for people to understand: We're not making this about attention and a spectacle," Paul said. "It's not about a 'Decision' or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We're not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision."

Speaking separately about the five teams still in the mix, Paul suggested there was little left for any of them to do to win James over. "There's been several people to call and say, 'Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?'" Paul said. "And my answer is, 'No. We don't need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It's clear. All the messages have been sent.'"

Former teammates and rivals weigh in

The extended wait has drawn commentary from several current and former players. Shaquille O'Neal, who won two championships alongside James in Miami, said in a Tuesday interview that he expects James to prioritize a return to title contention. "LeBron is going to go somewhere where he can win another ring, you know — Miami, Golden State, maybe even Philly," O'Neal said. "You know what we realize towards the end of our career is once we're done, we can never play again. You never want to retire and say, 'I should've did this. I should've did that.' He still has two, three years left, I think. So, kudos to him for trying to, you know, align himself with the team where he can win another championship. That's what it's all about."

Golden State forward Draymond Green also addressed the speculation, after being asked whether he or James would run the offense if James signed with the Warriors. "Bron. I'd become PJ Tucker. Greatest corner three-point shooter ever," Green said, later adding that if James and Stephen Curry were both running pick-and-rolls, "you better go find a role. You better go find a spot so you can be valuable."

Not everyone navigated the guessing game smoothly. Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley said on social media Monday that he had heard James would announce his decision that day, only to walk the claim back a day later when no announcement came. "Can't believe that source lied to me man," Beverley posted.

A record-setting résumé

Whatever team James ultimately chooses, he will arrive with a résumé unmatched in NBA history. He is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time league MVP and the only player to win Finals MVP with three different franchises — the Heat, Cavaliers and Lakers. He is also the first player in league history to reach 30,000 career points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists, a threshold he has since extended further, becoming the only player to cross 40,000 points, 11,500 rebounds and 11,500 assists.

James has averaged at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 16 different NBA seasons, a level of sustained production without precedent in league history. He has also outlasted 10 players selected with the No. 1 overall pick since he entered the league in 2003, including Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose and Ben Simmons.

Life after the Lakers

James' exit leaves the Lakers reshaped around Luka Dončić, after the team also lost 3-point shooters Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura, centers Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, and point-of-attack defender Marcus Smart this offseason. Those departures accounted for close to 80% of the minutes the team played in last season's postseason.

James' son, Bronny, remains with the organization and is expected to compete for backcourt minutes behind Dončić, Austin Reaves and other guards on the roster. The Lakers guaranteed his $2.3 million salary earlier this offseason.

For now, the basketball world waits. With no clear signal on where James will land, and training camps approaching in the fall, the five teams pursuing him have been told, in Paul's words, that all the messages have already been sent. The decision, whenever it comes, rests with James alone.