Read more Rich Paul Says He Has Talked to 27 NBA Teams About LeBron James and the Decision Is Purely About Happiness Rich Paul Says He Has Talked to 27 NBA Teams About LeBron James and the Decision Is Purely About Happiness

LeBron James remains without a team more than a week into his unprecedented free agency, with the four-time NBA MVP still weighing offers from a lengthy list of suitors as speculation intensifies over where he will play his 24th professional season.

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month that he would not return for the 2026-27 campaign, with his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, confirming to ESPN that the 40-year-old forward planned to continue his career elsewhere. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss issued a statement thanking James for his contributions to the franchise, calling him "one of the greatest athletes in history" and crediting him with leading the team to its 2020 championship. "We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers," Buss said, adding that James "will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

Since that announcement, James has not disclosed a timeline for his decision, and multiple reports indicate the process could stretch on for some time. NBA insider Marc Stein said on the "A Must Win Game" podcast that a resolution appeared unlikely in the near term. "More people than not that I speak to do not expect a resolution this week," Stein said, adding that "the feeling is that this is going to seep into Summer League and will last until at least next week."

The list of teams pursuing James has been extensive. According to Paul, who laid out potential landing spots during an appearance on his "Game Over" podcast, the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have all been mentioned as options. ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers are "the teams that continue to come up" as the field appears to be narrowing.

The recruiting process itself has taken an unusual form. According to Charania, teams pursuing James have been sending voice memos to Paul, who then relays the messages to his client, with the identity of who records each message viewed as a signal of how seriously a given organization values landing James. Some franchises have had their owner, team president or general manager personally record messages. The Philadelphia 76ers may hold an edge in that regard after Bob Myers, president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the team, appeared directly on Paul's podcast.

Despite James' Warriors ties, including his friendship with Golden State star Stephen Curry, that franchise appears to have cooled as a serious contender in recent days. Curry, speaking to reporters at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, acknowledged the appeal of playing alongside James without detailing any private conversations. "The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people that know how to play the game?" Curry said, adding, "Hopefully raise our floor and our competitiveness this year. There's good golf in the Bay. We're an organization that's been there. He knows that." Despite that public overture, later reporting indicated the Warriors are no longer considered a top contender in the pursuit.

Any Golden State bid would likely have required significant roster maneuvering. Warriors forward Draymond Green declined to exercise a $27.6 million contract option earlier this month, a move widely interpreted as an effort to give the franchise additional financial flexibility. Green addressed the decision on his podcast, saying, "Personally, I'm always willing to work with the team on whatever is best, especially at this point in my career. So my decision to opt out was for a few reasons. As you all know, I've always taken the approach of working with the organization. I've been in one place for 14 years. It's more of a family to me than anything."

The Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise where James began his NBA career and later returned for a second stint, have also been floated as a serious contender, with reports indicating the team could be preparing a financial plan involving trade candidates to clear the roster space necessary to pursue James. According to The Athletic's Joe Vardon, the only team executive believed to have had direct contact with James since he became a free agent is Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems, a longtime friend of James dating back to childhood. Other team officials have communicated only through Paul.

In Miami, meanwhile, reports indicate the Heat have declined to include a certain trade in their pursuit of James, suggesting the franchise is being selective about which roster pieces it is willing to sacrifice even as it courts the star forward.

James' timeline for a decision has already become notable in the context of his career history. He announced his move to the Miami Heat on July 8, 2010, and revealed his return to Cleveland on July 11, 2014. Passing this weekend without a decision would put James in what analysts have described as uncharted territory relative to his own past free-agency announcements.

The uncertainty surrounding James' decision has had ripple effects across the league's broader trade and free-agency landscape, with several teams reportedly delaying other roster moves until his choice becomes clear. Analysts have floated potential trade scenarios involving several young players across multiple franchises, contingent in part on which team ultimately lands James and how that team subsequently reshapes its roster to accommodate him.

Elsewhere in NBA free agency, other major moves have continued to unfold. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million rookie max extension, a deal that includes a player option in the fifth year. Rui Hachimura, a longtime Lakers teammate of James, agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As of Friday, James had not publicly commented on his free agency beyond the information relayed through Paul, and no team had confirmed an agreement. League watchers expect an announcement in the coming days, though the exact timing remains uncertain given the scope of the sweepstakes and the number of franchises still believed to be in contention for the future Hall of Famer's services.