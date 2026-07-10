The NBA's trade rumor mill remains active heading into Summer League, with LeBron James' free agency decision continuing to shape roster strategy across the league even as several other stars find themselves at the center of ongoing speculation. Here is a roundup of 10 of the latest trade rumors circulating as teams work to finalize their rosters ahead of training camp.

1. Warriors weighing an Anthony Davis trade to help land LeBron James

Golden State's pursuit of James remains tangled up with the team's interest in acquiring Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards, a scenario multiple reports have described as central to whether the Warriors can present a credible offer to James. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has continued exploring paths to acquire Davis, though Washington has publicly maintained it has no interest in trading him.

2. Jimmy Butler's status tied directly to any Davis deal

Should Golden State manage to acquire Davis, it would likely require moving Jimmy Butler, who has one year and $57 million remaining on his contract. The Warriors have told Butler he won't be dealt, though some analysts note that stance could be tested if a Davis blockbuster materializes. Butler is separately expected to be out until around Christmas as he recovers from January ACL surgery, limiting his appeal to other potential trade partners in the near term.

3. Trey Murphy remains a target, but a deal looks increasingly unlikely

The New Orleans Pelicans' Trey Murphy has continued to draw trade interest across the league, but reporting suggests he is increasingly likely to stay put. One team executive said it would take a Desmond Bane-style package, roughly four first-round picks, to pry him away from New Orleans, though that asking price has reportedly softened somewhat without any concrete movement toward a deal.

4. Evan Mobley's future in Cleveland could hinge on LeBron's decision

Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, who has four years and $223 million remaining on his contract, has emerged as a name to watch given Cleveland's win-now roster construction. Analysts note that if James ultimately signs with Cleveland, Mobley's touches and shot attempts could shrink significantly, raising questions about whether the team might explore moving him for a substantial return.

5. Myles Turner remains available, if not actively shopped

Milwaukee has little long-term incentive to keep center Myles Turner, who has three years and $80 million left on his deal, though reports indicate the Bucks are not actively shopping him. Because Milwaukee does not control its own draft picks for the next four years, the team has limited ability to rebuild through the draft, giving Turner's situation continued relevance as young bigs Bobby Portis' successor and Kel'el Ware see expanded roles.

6. Michael Porter Jr. speculation building in Brooklyn

Trade buzz has started to build around Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., who is in the final guaranteed year of his contract at $40 million. Brooklyn has reportedly not received the kind of draft-asset offers it had hoped for, and with new league rules pushing the team to remain more competitive next season, Porter could ultimately stay put through the year and become a more likely trade candidate closer to February's deadline.

7. Jaylen Brown still drawing interest despite recent Celtics trade

Even after being traded from Boston to Philadelphia earlier this offseason in exchange for Paul George, Jaylen Brown has continued to generate trade speculation, with one report connecting him to a potential deal involving the Denver Nuggets built around Brown and Sam Hauser going to Denver in exchange for Jamal Murray and Cam Johnson. No formal agreement has been reported, but Brown remains one of the most frequently discussed names of the offseason.

8. Kawhi Leonard may be available on the trade market

Reports indicate Kawhi Leonard could become available in a trade this offseason, continuing speculation about a potential departure from the Los Angeles Clippers. While no specific framework has gained significant traction, Leonard's situation remains one of the more closely watched storylines as teams assess the trade landscape heading into training camp.

9. Buddy Hield's guaranteed salary seen as a potential trade precursor

The Atlanta Hawks' decision to guarantee Buddy Hield's 2026-27 salary has drawn attention from league insiders, with some suggesting the move could simply be a precursor to a future trade rather than a signal the team intends to keep him long-term. Hield's career average of 2.9 three-pointers made per game ranks seventh all-time, and any team acquiring him would add one of the league's more efficient floor-spacers to its rotation.

10. Charlotte continues reshaping its roster after Ball and Bridges moves

Following its trades of LaMelo Ball to Minnesota and Miles Bridges to Phoenix, Charlotte has re-signed guard Coby White and appears positioned to build more deliberately around Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and incoming rookie Christian Anderson. According to reporting from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Hornets could still explore additional moves, potentially including interest in adding a player like Jaylen Brown depending on how the broader trade market develops.

Beyond these 10 storylines, several other situations remain in motion. Denver has faced its own share of speculation after three consecutive earlier-than-expected playoff exits since its 2023 title, with questions swirling about the futures of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, along with restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Free agent forward John Collins, following a reduced role with the Clippers last season, has drawn interest from at least three playoff teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, James' free agency decision continues to loom over much of the league's remaining trade activity. As of Thursday, James had not announced a decision, and reports suggest one may not come for another week or more, a timeline that would already exceed the pace of his previous, widely covered free agency decisions in both 2008 and 2014. With Summer League now underway and several marquee names still unresolved, front offices across the league are expected to remain active in the trade market in the days ahead as they work to finalize rosters before training camps open later this year.