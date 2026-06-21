With Stephen Curry entering his 18th NBA season and the Golden State Warriors facing one of the most consequential offseasons of his career, the front office is reportedly pursuing aggressive moves to surround its franchise star with enough talent to chase one more title before his window closes. Here are five players generating the most serious buzz as potential difference-makers for Curry's championship push.

1. LeBron James

No name has generated more speculation than the future Hall of Fame forward, whose own free agency could intersect directly with Golden State's roster-building plans. The Warriors are prepared to pursue significant moves, including gauging LeBron James's interest. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors are expected to test the waters again on LeBron while also looking at other big swings. Marc Stein also reported that the Warriors have had long-standing interest in bringing him to Northern California.

The pursuit faces significant financial obstacles, however. The Warriors could clear room for the full $15.1 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception — a team-friendly, low-risk bargain. The direct free-agent path is only possible if LeBron takes a major pay cut, since the Warriors are not opening $40 million or $50 million in cap space. If he wants anything close to his old number, this becomes a sign-and-trade with the Lakers.

Despite the interest, recent reporting has tempered expectations considerably. "Wednesday brought a bout of pessimism on the Golden State Warriors' chances of landing LeBron James in free agency," according to one report, suggesting Golden State's pursuit might already be fading before free agency formally opens.

2. Kawhi Leonard

Beyond James, the Warriors have also re-engaged with another superstar whose situation in Los Angeles has generated its own share of speculation. The Warriors are prepared to pursue significant moves, including re-engaging the Clippers regarding Kawhi Leonard's availability. The Golden State Warriors' interest in Kawhi Leonard now sounds much stronger than background offseason noise, with the franchise continuing to search for one more star around Stephen Curry.

That said, the Clippers' own organizational stance — with owner Steve Ballmer reportedly committed to keeping Leonard — could complicate any realistic path toward acquiring him, regardless of how much interest Golden State has shown.

3. Trey Murphy III

Among players with a genuinely plausible trade path to Golden State, the New Orleans Pelicans forward stands out as perhaps the most realistic addition. Murphy continues to be the most ideal trade target connected to the Warriors. He's just 26 years old and under contract for three more seasons at a bargain rate of $27 million in 2026-27, $29 million in 2027-28, and $31 million in 2028-29. He plays the Warriors' biggest position of need — big wing — and he's a three-level scorer who can take some pressure off Stephen Curry.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Murphy could be more attainable this offseason and that the Pelicans are hoping to get a 2026 first-round pick after trading one last year. The 6-foot-8 small forward is already a fringe star after averaging 21.4 points over the last two seasons, with a plus-3.3 net rating this past season, according to Cleaning the Glass.

4. Kristaps Porzingis

Rather than chasing an external blockbuster, the Warriors also appear increasingly focused on retaining a piece already on the roster. The Warriors appear increasingly optimistic about bringing back Kristaps Porzingis. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, there is growing momentum toward a new contract between Golden State and the veteran big man, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The retention path is made easier by the team's existing rights to the player. It would make sense for the Golden State Warriors and Kristaps Porzingis to agree to a new contract. After all, the Warriors gave up Jonathan Kuminga for him, and they have his Bird rights, which will allow them to sign him without using any of their mid-level exception money. A realistic deal would likely fall in the $21 million to $24 million range to keep him alongside Curry, Butler, and Green for another championship run.

5. John Collins

Among the more attainable free-agent targets the Warriors have been linked to, the veteran frontcourt scorer offers a complementary skill set without requiring a major roster overhaul. John Collins is not a star-level acquisition, but he represents a sensible frontcourt target for the Warriors. The 28-year-old forward will enter unrestricted free agency in 2026 after completing a five-year, $125 million contract.

In the 2025-26 season, Collins averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field and 36.4% from three. A realistic offer from the Warriors would likely start with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, roughly three years and $45 million, provided they remain below the second apron.

The Bigger Picture for Golden State

Despite the array of names connected to the team, the Warriors' general manager has acknowledged the broader uncertainty hanging over the entire roster-building process. "Let's see where we go when the trade deadline comes around and into the spring," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said. "I think the last couple of years we can say we've added talent in a good way in February. Who knows where we'll be come April, March, May. ... But by the end of the year, if you have Steph Curry on your team, Steve Kerr is the coach and Jimmy Butler is back, in a seven-game playoff series, I don't want to say we can't beat anybody."

Teammate Brandin Podziemski outlined the kind of player the organization should prioritize, particularly with the team's first-round pick in the upcoming draft. "I think the obvious answer is someone who's ready to play or he can play right away," Podziemski said. "Someone that has experience, is physically mature enough to play in the games right away. I think that's kind of, as an organization, where we're at. We're at the stage where we're trying to win as much as we can."

Curry's Own Future Remains Tied to Golden State

Despite occasional speculation about a potential trade given the team's recent struggles, most reporting continues to suggest Curry's future remains firmly in the Bay Area. "The Warriors wouldn't dream of fielding any offers for Curry. If they were remotely interested in that kind of restart, Steve Kerr never would've signed on for two more seasons as head coach," one analyst noted, pushing back against any notion that Golden State might move on from its franchise centerpiece.

Curry himself is eligible for a contract extension on August 29, which he has stated he wants — a clear signal of his own intention to remain with the only franchise he has ever played for as he chases a fifth championship.

With the NBA Draft set for June 23 and free agency negotiations opening shortly after, the coming weeks will be critical in determining which, if any, of these five players ultimately joins Curry's supporting cast. Given the financial complexity surrounding James and Leonard, the more realistic paths to immediate roster improvement likely run through retaining Porzingis, pursuing a trade for Murphy using draft capital, and adding complementary depth pieces like Collins through the mid-level exception — moves that, collectively, could determine whether the Warriors mount one final serious championship push before Curry's illustrious career eventually winds down.