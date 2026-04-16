OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup earlier this month after missing more than two months with a nagging right knee injury, but questions linger about whether the 38-year-old superstar is fully recovered and physically prepared to lead a long-shot playoff push in the 2026 NBA postseason.

Curry, sidelined since late January with patellofemoral pain syndrome and associated bone bruising — often described as "runner's knee" — made his comeback on April 6 against the Houston Rockets, entering off the bench to a thunderous ovation at Chase Center. Limited to around 24 minutes in that contest, he has since ramped up his workload, starting games and logging increased minutes while delivering vintage performances, including a 35-point explosion with seven three-pointers in Wednesday's dramatic play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors defeated the Clippers 126-121 in Inglewood on April 15, erasing a 13-point deficit with a scorching fourth quarter that featured Curry's deep-range shooting and clutch playmaking. The win advanced Golden State to Friday's elimination game against the Phoenix Suns, where a victory would secure the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Coach Steve Kerr has managed Curry's minutes carefully since his return, emphasizing a gradual build-up to avoid setbacks. Curry himself described feeling "great" in recent media sessions but acknowledged a "new normal" with his knee, noting that while there is nothing structurally wrong, the joint remains unpredictable after the prolonged rehab.

The injury first flared up in late January, forcing Curry to miss the NBA All-Star Game and 27 consecutive regular-season contests. During that stretch, the Warriors struggled to a 9-18 record, slipping into the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Medical staff initially hoped for a quick return after the All-Star break, but reactions during on-court work repeatedly delayed progress, leading to cautious optimism through March.

By late March, Curry began intensifying individual on-court workouts and transitioned to 5-on-5 scrimmages. He set an internal target to return against the Rockets and received medical clearance, though the team stressed the need for game reps to regain timing, conditioning and chemistry with teammates including Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and veteran addition Al Horford.

In his first two games back, Curry came off the bench before rejoining the starting lineup. He has spoken openly about the mental and physical toll of the rehab, calling it longer and more unpredictable than anticipated. "I thought I was going to be out a week, 10 days max," Curry said ahead of his return. "Every time I pushed it, there was a reaction."

Despite the challenges, Curry's impact has been immediate. His return has energized the Warriors, who now rely heavily on his scoring, spacing and leadership to navigate the high-stakes play-in format. Warriors players and coaches have expressed confidence in his health, with Kerr noting that Curry's presence alone elevates the team's ceiling even as he continues ramping up.

Medical experts note that patellofemoral pain syndrome can be stubborn, particularly for a player like Curry who relies on explosive movements, quick directional changes and repetitive jumping. At 38, with a lengthy career of high-mileage play behind him, full restoration to pre-injury explosiveness may take additional time. Curry has emphasized listening to his body and understanding the "new normal" rather than forcing an unrealistic return to peak form overnight.

The Warriors' playoff hopes rest largely on Curry's ability to stay healthy and perform at an elite level over what could be multiple elimination games. A win Friday in Phoenix would earn a first-round series against Oklahoma City, a daunting challenge even with a healthy Curry given the Thunder's youth, depth and defensive versatility. Golden State would need Curry to shoulder a heavy offensive load while managing defensive assignments and minutes.

Historically, players returning from extended knee absences have shown mixed results in the postseason. Some regain rhythm quickly, while others require several games to rebuild confidence and conditioning. Curry's shooting touch has remained sharp in limited action, but questions about lateral quickness, burst and fatigue remain until he logs consistent high-minute outings.

The broader roster context adds complexity. The Warriors have dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, including to key supporting pieces. Porzingis and Horford have provided size and spacing when available, but their own availability has been inconsistent. Green's defensive intensity and leadership remain vital, yet the team's overall depth has been tested.

For fans and analysts, Curry's return has reignited hope for a Cinderella run reminiscent of past Warriors playoff magic. Yet realism tempers optimism. The Warriors finished the regular season with a sub-.500 record and entered the play-in as underdogs. Even with Curry back, advancing past Phoenix and then competing in a first-round series would require near-perfect execution and continued health.

Curry has repeatedly expressed his love for playing basketball and his desire to compete at the highest level. "I'm happy to have clarity now," he said, acknowledging the long process. He has avoided setting rigid expectations for minutes or performance, focusing instead on staying present and contributing however possible.

Team officials continue to monitor Curry closely, with daily assessments guiding his workload. The organization has emphasized long-term health alongside short-term playoff aspirations, a delicate balance for a franchise built around its generational star.

As the Warriors prepare for Friday's showdown in Phoenix, all eyes remain on Curry's knee and his ability to deliver under pressure. He has proven time and again his resilience and clutch gene, but this postseason represents a unique test: returning from significant time away at an advanced age while carrying a team with championship pedigree but current vulnerabilities.

Whether Curry is truly 100 percent recovered may not be fully known until deeper into a potential playoff run. For now, he appears healthy enough to play meaningful minutes and impact games, as evidenced by his recent scoring outbursts. The coming days will reveal if that translates into sustained excellence or if the knee requires further management.

The NBA postseason has a way of magnifying both brilliance and limitations. For Stephen Curry and the Warriors, the 2026 campaign has already delivered drama. With the superstar back on the floor, the story shifts from injury recovery to whether one of the game's greatest can summon enough magic for one more memorable run.

As Golden State chases the improbable, Curry's knee — and his legendary shooting stroke — will dictate how far this team can go. Fans in the Bay Area and beyond will watch anxiously, hoping the "new normal" proves good enough for one last championship chase.