INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stephen Curry poured in 35 points, including 27 in the second half, while 39-year-old Al Horford drilled four three-pointers in a stunning fourth-quarter surge as the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121 on Wednesday night and advance in the NBA play-in tournament.

The No. 10-seeded Warriors erased a late 98-85 deficit with an electrifying barrage of threes and clutch defense, keeping their season alive at Intuit Dome. Curry, playing just 10 days after returning from a knee injury, added seven three-pointers overall. Horford, in a veteran role after signing with Golden State in the offseason, provided timely shooting that flipped the momentum when it mattered most.

Kristaps Porzingis chipped in 20 points for the Warriors, who outscored the Clippers 43-32 in the final period. Draymond Green anchored the defense down the stretch with key stops and timely plays that frustrated Los Angeles star Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 19 points.

The victory sends the Warriors to Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday in the next play-in round. A win there would secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. A loss would end Golden State's season.

For much of the night, it looked as if the Clippers would punch their ticket to the postseason. Los Angeles led for 87 percent of the game and built double-digit advantages multiple times, capitalizing on Golden State's sluggish start. The Warriors trailed by as many as 13 points early in the fourth quarter as the home crowd sensed an opportunity to eliminate a familiar rival.

But Curry, the two-time MVP and face of the Warriors' dynasty, turned back the clock. He scored 18 points in the third quarter alone to keep Golden State within striking distance before unleashing a fourth-quarter masterclass. His deep range and off-ball movement created constant problems for the Clippers' defense, which struggled to contain him even with Leonard and others switching onto the 38-year-old guard.

Horford's contribution proved equally pivotal. The veteran big man, known for his championship pedigree with the Boston Celtics, caught fire from beyond the arc in the closing minutes. Three straight threes from Horford pulled the Warriors within two points with under four minutes remaining. His fourth three-pointer, assisted by Curry with about 2:12 left, gave Golden State its first lead since the second quarter.

"That shot from Al was huge," Curry said after the game. "He's been steady for us all year, and tonight he showed why experience matters in these moments. We just kept believing."

The Warriors' comeback was fueled by a 7-for-12 effort from three-point range in the fourth quarter alone. Golden State finished the game shooting 49 percent from the field and knocked down 18 threes overall. The Clippers, who led 31-22 after the first quarter and 61-53 at halftime, cooled off late, managing just 32 points in the decisive period.

Leonard, dealing with his own injury history, was limited in effectiveness despite his scoring. The Clippers received solid contributions from supporting players, but they lacked the offensive firepower to match Golden State's late surge. John Collins and others provided interior presence, yet the team could not slow Curry or contain the perimeter barrage.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised his team's resilience, noting the group had battled injuries and inconsistency throughout the 2025-26 regular season. Golden State finished the year at 37-45, earning the No. 10 seed after a late push into the play-in picture.

"These guys have heart," Kerr said. "Steph leads the way, but tonight was a total team effort. Al stepping up like that, KP giving us big minutes, Draymond doing the dirty work — that's what gets you through these games."

Curry's return from the knee injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of the season added drama to the performance. Limited minutes were expected, but he played with the energy of his younger self, logging significant time and delivering when the Warriors needed him most. His ability to create space and knock down shots from well beyond the arc continues to define Golden State's offense even as the roster has evolved around him.

Horford, averaging around 8 points and 5 rebounds per game in limited action this season, brought championship-caliber poise to the floor. At 39, he has embraced a mentorship role while remaining a reliable shooter and defender. His four threes in the fourth quarter marked one of the most impactful stretches of his Warriors tenure.

The game carried extra weight given the history between the teams. The Clippers and Warriors have met in the playoffs multiple times in recent years, with Golden State often emerging victorious in high-stakes series. This play-in rematch, following a Clippers win over the Warriors on April 12 to clinch the No. 9 seed, added intensity to the atmosphere at the Intuit Dome.

For the Clippers, the loss ends a season that showed promise but ultimately fell short of playoff qualification. Leonard's health and the supporting cast's consistency remain ongoing questions for the franchise as it looks toward the future. Coach Tyronn Lue and the front office will likely evaluate roster moves to better complement their star forward.

Golden State's path forward now hinges on the Friday matchup in Phoenix. The Suns present a different challenge, with their own mix of veteran talent and scoring threats. Warriors players expressed confidence after the Clippers win, emphasizing the need to maintain defensive intensity and continue feeding off Curry's momentum.

"This is what we play for," Green said. "Play-in or not, we're here to compete. Steph gives us a chance every night."

The victory also highlighted the Warriors' roster experimentation this season. Additions like Porzingis and Horford brought size, spacing and veteran leadership to a team that has relied heavily on its core of Curry, Green and others for years. While the regular season was uneven, the play-in performance suggested the group can still produce magic in short bursts.

NBA analysts noted the broader implications for both franchises. For Golden State, advancing keeps alive the possibility of another deep playoff run and potentially extends Curry's championship window. At 38, every postseason appearance carries added significance as the guard nears the later stages of a Hall of Fame career.

For Los Angeles, the defeat raises questions about roster construction and whether incremental changes can elevate the team into consistent contenders. The Western Conference remains stacked, making every game in the play-in a high-stakes affair.

As the Warriors boarded flights to Phoenix, the focus shifted quickly to preparation. Curry and his teammates will enjoy little rest, but the adrenaline from Wednesday's comeback should provide a boost.

Fans in the Bay Area erupted in celebration as the final buzzer sounded, with social media lighting up with highlights of Curry's threes and Horford's clutch shooting. The moment encapsulated the enduring appeal of the Warriors' "Strength in Numbers" ethos — even as the faces around the core have changed.

Curry, ever humble, deflected praise toward his teammates.

"We just stayed together," he said. "That's been the story all year. Tonight it paid off in a big way."

With the win, Golden State improved to 1-0 in the play-in and kept its playoff dreams intact. The Clippers, now 0-1, head into an offseason of reflection.

The NBA's play-in format once again delivered drama, rewarding resilience and punishing early lapses. For one night at least, the Warriors proved they still belong among the West's contenders when it counts most.

Whether the magic continues in Phoenix remains to be seen, but Wednesday's performance provided a compelling reminder that with Curry on the floor and veterans like Horford delivering in the clutch, anything is possible in the postseason.