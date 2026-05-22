Compensation picks are one of the more misunderstood mechanisms in the AFL draft system. They sit somewhere between a consolation prize and a strategic asset. The AFL awards them to clubs that lose key players through free agency without bringing equivalent talent through the door. For supporters trying to make sense of why their club suddenly holds an extra second-round selection, or why a rival has jumped ahead in the draft order, compensation picks are usually the answer.

This article breaks down how they work, when clubs receive them, why they have become such a significant part of list management, and how clubs use them in practice.

The basic idea behind compensation picks

When a player leaves a club through unrestricted or restricted free agency, that club loses an asset without receiving anything tangible in return. Trading at least gives the losing club picks or players. Free agency does not.

To soften the blow, the AFL introduced a compensation system in 2012 alongside the free agency rules. The principle is simple enough: if you lose a meaningful player to a rival without acquiring a comparable replacement, the league hands you a draft pick to help rebuild. The pick comes from thin air, slotted into the draft order rather than taken from another club, which means no one is directly punished for the recipient's gain.

For fans wanting to look more closely at how these picks shape draft strategy, sites covering NRL predictions & tips often track the running tally of compensation selections each off-season, since they can shift the balance of an entire draft class.

How the AFL decides the value of a compensation pick

The league does not publish a precise formula. What we know is that the AFL Football Operations department weighs several factors when determining the band a compensation pick falls into. These factors include:

The departing player's salary at their new club

Their age

Their service with the losing club

Whether the losing club has signed a free agent of similar standing

Compensation picks are graded into bands. The bands run from first-round compensation through end-of-first-round, second-round, third-round, and fourth-round compensation. A club that loses a 26-year-old All-Australian on a million-dollar contract will receive a far higher pick than one losing a 31-year-old fringe player on a modest deal.

The compensation is also offset. If a club loses a star but signs a free agent of equal value, the compensation can be reduced or wiped out altogether. The AFL is trying to compensate net losses, not gross ones.

Restricted versus unrestricted free agents

The type of free agency matters too. Restricted free agents are players with eight years of service who fall within the top 25 percent of earners at their club. Their original club has the right to match a rival's offer and keep them. If the offer is matched, no compensation is needed because no one has left.

Unrestricted free agents have either ten years of service, or eight years plus a salary outside the top 25 percent. Their club cannot match offers, which is where compensation picks become most relevant. The vast majority of compensation selections handed out each year stem from unrestricted free agent departures.

A few notable examples

The history of compensation picks tells the story better than any explanation can. When Lance Franklin left Hawthorn for Sydney in 2013, the Hawks received pick 19 as compensation. Hawthorn had just won a premiership and would go on to win two more, partly because their list was deep and partly because they used assets like that pick wisely.

When Tom Lynch left Gold Coast for Richmond ahead of the 2019 season, the Suns received the first selection of the 2018 national draft as compensation, valued as pick number three overall after academy bids were factored in. Gold Coast turned that pick into Jack Lukosius.

When Jeremy Cameron departed GWS for Geelong, the Giants received pick seven as compensation, which they bundled into trades to acquire other players. Each case shows the system working as intended: a club loses a major piece, and the league hands them something they can either use directly or trade.

Why compensation picks change list management

Before free agency and compensation picks existed, clubs had less flexibility to plan around player movement. A club could lose its best player and receive nothing if that player simply held out and waited for a trade that never materialised.

The current system has changed how list managers think. A club at the bottom of the ladder now has options when a star wants out. They can trade the player and try to extract a haul from a rival club, or they can let the player walk through free agency and bank on a compensation pick that might be just as valuable. The choice depends on what other clubs are willing to offer in trades, how the player feels about the destination, how the AFL is likely to grade the compensation, and where the club sits on the ladder.

This dynamic has made the trade period more interesting, not less. Clubs now bluff each other with the threat of free agency, knowing the compensation pick acts as a floor on the value they will receive.

The criticism and the counterpoint

Compensation picks are not universally popular. Some commentators argue the system favours clubs that fail to retain their best players, effectively rewarding poor list management. Others point out that compensation can be unpredictable, with the AFL's grading process sometimes producing picks that feel either too generous or too harsh given the player involved.

The counterpoint is that without compensation, free agency would be a one-way door. Star players would walk to bigger clubs in bigger markets, and struggling clubs would have no path back. The compensation pick system is the AFL's attempt to keep the competition balanced, even if the execution is imperfect.

What to watch for at the next trade period

Each off-season, a handful of free agent decisions tend to dominate the news cycle. Watching how clubs handle these moments tells you a lot about their list strategy. A club that quickly accepts a free agent's departure and starts planning around the compensation pick is operating differently from one that scrambles to negotiate a trade.

Compensation picks have become part of the language of the AFL trade period. Watch the grading announcements in the weeks after free agency closes, because that is when the next year's draft order really takes shape.