Adelaide Crows Crush North Melbourne in AFL Round 10 as Fogarty Shines

ADELAIDE — Adelaide Oval once again proved a fortress of misery for North Melbourne as the Crows delivered a ruthless second-half masterclass to thrash the Kangaroos by 68 points in Round 10 of the 2026 AFL season.

The final score read Adelaide 20.13 (133) to North Melbourne 9.11 (65), with the Crows piling on 13 unanswered goals after a relatively even first quarter to blow the game wide open in front of a passionate home crowd. The victory moves Adelaide to 6-4 on the season and keeps their top-four hopes alive, while North Melbourne remains winless at Adelaide Oval in 14 attempts since 2014 and slips further down the ladder at 4-6.

After an opening term that saw both sides trade goals evenly, the Crows exploded out of the blocks in the second quarter. They kicked six goals to North's one, establishing a commanding 34-point lead at halftime. The floodgates opened further in the third term as Adelaide added another seven majors while holding North Melbourne to just a single behind. By the final change, the margin had blown out to 68 points, and the remaining quarter became a mere formality as the Crows cruised to victory.

Paul Curtis was North Melbourne's brightest spark in defeat, booting three goals and showing glimpses of the form that made him a rising star. Ruckman Tristan Xerri battled valiantly in the middle with 23 hitouts and nine clearances, but he was largely unsupported as the Kangaroos' midfield was overrun. Star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke hobbled from the field in the dying minutes with what appeared to be a lower-leg issue, adding to North Melbourne's growing injury concerns.

Adelaide's forward line was clinical. Key forwards combined for 12 goals, with Izak Rankine and Darcy Fogarty particularly damaging. The Crows' midfield, led by Jordan Dawson and Matt Crouch, won the clearance battle convincingly and fed their dangerous forwards with precision. Coach Matthew Nicks would have been delighted with the intensity and execution after the first change.

"This is the type of football we know we're capable of," Nicks said post-match. "Once we got our run on, we were able to control the game through the middle and finish strongly. The boys responded exactly how we wanted after a tight start."

For North Melbourne coach Alistair Clarkson, it was another frustrating afternoon on the road. The Kangaroos have now lost their last 13 games at Adelaide Oval, a venue that has become a psychological barrier for the club. Clarkson acknowledged the second-half collapse but pointed to the even opening term as evidence that his side can compete when structures are right.

"We matched them early, but once they got on a roll it was hard to stop," Clarkson said. "We need to find ways to sustain our effort for longer periods. Credit to Adelaide — they were outstanding after quarter time."

The result highlights the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs this season. Adelaide has found consistency at home and is building genuine momentum as a top-four contender. North Melbourne, despite high expectations entering 2026, continues to struggle with consistency and has now lost four in a row, raising questions about their finals prospects.

Key Stats That Defined the Match

Adelaide dominated the key statistical areas. They won the clearance count 38-24 and recorded 62 inside-50 entries to North's 41. Their tackling pressure was superior, forcing 22 turnovers from the visitors. The Crows also won the contested possession battle and were far more efficient inside forward 50.

North Melbourne's inefficiency was glaring. Despite having moments of promise early, they failed to convert opportunities and were repeatedly punished on the counterattack. The injury to Davies-Uniacke in the final minutes capped a disappointing day and will be monitored closely in the coming week.

Adelaide Oval Remains North Melbourne's House of Horrors

The venue continues to be a nightmare for the Kangaroos. Since 2014, North Melbourne has played 14 games at Adelaide Oval and lost every single one, often by significant margins. Saturday's 68-point thrashing was the latest chapter in a long history of disappointment on South Australian soil.

The Crows have now won their last eight games at home by an average margin of more than 50 points, underlining their status as one of the most formidable home sides in the competition. The passionate Adelaide crowd played its part, creating an intimidating atmosphere that clearly affected North Melbourne's visitors.

What It Means for Both Teams Moving Forward

For Adelaide, the win is a significant confidence booster. With several key players returning from injury and the side hitting its stride at the right time, they will head into the middle part of the season with genuine belief. A top-four finish is now a realistic target, and their percentage received a healthy boost.

North Melbourne faces a challenging period. Sitting outside the top eight with a poor percentage, the Kangaroos must find answers quickly if they are to salvage their season. The injury to Davies-Uniacke adds to their midfield concerns, and Clarkson will need to dig deep into his bag of tricks to lift the group.

The result also carries broader implications for the 2026 ladder. Adelaide's percentage improvement strengthens their position relative to other contenders, while North Melbourne's loss further damages their percentage and finals hopes.

Fan and Social Media Reaction

The match generated significant buzz on social media. Adelaide fans celebrated the dominant display with highlights of key goals and defensive efforts, while North Melbourne supporters expressed frustration at another road loss. Clips of the Crows' unanswered goal streak circulated widely, with many praising the home side's clinical finishing.

The result was seen as a statement performance from Adelaide and a wake-up call for North Melbourne. As the season approaches the halfway mark, both clubs now face defining stretches of fixtures that will shape their 2026 campaigns.

Saturday's clash at Adelaide Oval delivered exactly what the home crowd hoped for — a strong Crows victory built on midfield dominance and forward efficiency. As the 2026 AFL season continues to unfold, Adelaide has announced itself as a genuine contender, while North Melbourne faces another difficult period of rebuilding confidence and addressing structural issues.

The Kangaroos' winless record at Adelaide Oval now stretches to 14 games, a statistic that continues to haunt the club. For the Crows, the result reinforces their home dominance and provides momentum heading into a crucial period of the season.

As both teams look ahead, the focus shifts to recovery and preparation for their next challenges. Adelaide will aim to build on this performance, while North Melbourne must find a way to arrest their slide and restore belief within the group. The 2026 AFL season has already delivered plenty of drama, and Saturday's result at Adelaide Oval added another compelling chapter to the ongoing story of these two clubs.