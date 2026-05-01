MINNEAPOLIS — The injury-ravaged Minnesota Timberwolves delivered a gutsy, season-defining performance Thursday night, defeating the Denver Nuggets 110-98 in Game 6 to win their Western Conference first-round playoff series 4-2 and advance to the conference semifinals for the third consecutive season.

Jaden McDaniels exploded for a career-high 32 points, adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in a dominant all-around showing that powered the Wolves on both ends of the floor. Terrence Shannon Jr. provided crucial support with strong scoring output as Minnesota overcame significant absences to close out the higher-seeded Nuggets at Target Center.

The victory capped a resilient series for Minnesota, which entered the playoffs dealing with key injuries, including to star guard Anthony Edwards. Despite the challenges, the Wolves showed fight throughout, splitting the first two games in Denver before taking control at home. Thursday's win eliminated the defending Western Conference champions from last season and sent a strong message about Minnesota's depth and determination.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with another strong playoff effort, but Denver could not generate enough secondary scoring or defensive stops in the fourth quarter. Jamal Murray and the supporting cast struggled to match Minnesota's energy, particularly on the perimeter where the Wolves' length and athleticism created problems all night.

The game remained competitive through three quarters, with multiple lead changes and tight scoring. Minnesota pulled away in the final period, outscoring Denver 28-24 while locking down defensively. McDaniels' efficiency and versatility proved decisive, as he attacked offensively while anchoring the Wolves' defense.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch praised his team's collective effort after the game. "This group has shown incredible resilience all year," Finch said. "To win a series like this, with what we've been through injury-wise, speaks volumes about their character." Finch highlighted McDaniels' growth into a two-way star and the contributions from role players who stepped up when needed most.

For the Nuggets, the loss marked a disappointing end to a season that carried high expectations. Despite strong regular-season play and Jokić's continued MVP-caliber dominance, Denver could not overcome Minnesota's defensive intensity and home-court energy in the decisive game. Coach Michael Malone expressed pride in his team's fight but acknowledged execution issues in key moments.

The series featured physical, hard-fought basketball typical of playoff basketball between these Western Conference rivals. Earlier games saw big performances from both sides, including standout nights for Murray and Edwards when healthy. Minnesota's ability to adapt and win without their full complement of stars proved the difference.

McDaniels' career night capped a breakout postseason for the forward. His scoring outburst, combined with elite defense, made him the clear difference-maker in Game 6. Shannon Jr. also delivered timely buckets, helping the Wolves maintain momentum during Denver's runs.

The Timberwolves now prepare for the Western Conference semifinals, where they will face a tough opponent in the next round. Their resilience and depth will be tested further, but Thursday's victory provides significant momentum and confidence heading deeper into the playoffs.

Denver faces an offseason of reflection. Questions will arise about roster construction, supporting cast improvements around Jokić and Murray, and potential adjustments to maintain contention in a loaded Western Conference. The Nuggets remain a dangerous team when healthy, but this series exposed vulnerabilities against physical, well-coached opponents.

The game drew strong viewership and social media buzz, with highlights of McDaniels' dunks, defensive plays and clutch shots circulating widely. Fans praised Minnesota's grit and celebrated the upset victory over a perennial powerhouse.

NBA analysts noted the significance of Minnesota advancing despite injuries. The Wolves' ability to close out the series on home court demonstrated growth from previous postseasons. Their defensive identity, spearheaded by players like McDaniels, continues to define their success.

For Nuggets fans, the elimination stings but comes with appreciation for another competitive campaign. Jokić's leadership and brilliance remain cornerstones, and the organization will look to build around him for another title push next season.

The Timberwolves' win sets up an intriguing second-round matchup. Their combination of youth, length and coaching could prove dangerous against higher seeds. Thursday's Game 6 will be remembered as a benchmark performance in franchise history — a night when a depleted but determined group rose to the occasion and punched their ticket forward.

As the NBA playoffs continue, Minnesota's resilience offers a compelling storyline. The Wolves have shown they can win ugly, grind through adversity and execute when it matters most. For Denver, the focus shifts to recovery and reloading. For the Timberwolves, the journey continues with belief and momentum on their side.