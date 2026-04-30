Apple Inc. is on track to unveil its first foldable iPhone in September 2026, according to multiple supply chain reports and analyst forecasts that have intensified in recent weeks. The device, widely expected to carry the name iPhone Ultra, would mark the company's long-anticipated entry into the foldable smartphone market alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its annual fall event.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman reported April 7 that the foldable model remains scheduled for a September introduction, rebutting earlier concerns about manufacturing delays. "Apple's first foldable phone is on track to arrive during the company's normal iPhone launch period later this year," Gurman wrote, citing people familiar with the plans. Trial production has already begun at Foxconn, the primary assembler, signaling that mass production could ramp up as early as July or August if engineering hurdles are cleared.

The news comes as Apple faces pressure to innovate in a maturing smartphone market dominated by incremental upgrades. Rivals Samsung and Google have sold millions of foldables since 2019, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series now in its eighth generation. Apple has spent years perfecting the technology internally, prioritizing durability and a crease-free experience that has eluded competitors.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tracks Apple's supply chain closely, first projected a 2026 launch in mid-2025. Samsung Display is preparing annual capacity for 7 million to 8 million foldable panels specifically for the device, Kuo noted in a June 2025 post on X. Shipments for the debut model are forecast at 3 million to 5 million units in 2026, rising significantly with a second-generation follow-up in 2027.

Design leaks have painted a clear picture of a book-style foldable that opens like a small tablet. When closed, the device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch external display. Once unfolded, it reveals a nearly crease-free 7.8-inch inner screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio reminiscent of the iPad mini. The phone is rumored to measure just 4.5 millimeters thick when open — thinner than many current iPhones — thanks to a titanium alloy hinge and chassis. Leaked dummy units shared by Sonny Dickson on X in mid-April showed the final dimensions alongside standard iPhone 18 Pro models, confirming a wider, passport-like form factor when closed.

A major differentiator is Apple's reported solution to the visible crease that plagues most foldables. The inner display uses advanced materials to achieve an almost invisible fold line, a goal Apple has pursued since early prototypes. The hinge is expected to use liquid metal components for smoother operation and greater longevity, with durability testing reportedly exceeding 200,000 folds.

Camera and biometric changes are also anticipated. Dual 48-megapixel rear cameras would align with recent Pro models, while an under-display front camera could eliminate the notch or Dynamic Island entirely on the inner screen. Face ID is rumored to be dropped in favor of a side-mounted Touch ID button, freeing internal space and addressing concerns about foldable hinge reliability. The device is expected to pack an A20 Pro chip, 12 gigabytes of RAM and a large battery estimated at 5,500 to 5,800 milliamp-hours — significantly bigger than non-foldable iPhones to support the expansive screen.

Pricing remains a key unknown but is widely expected to start above $2,000, positioning the iPhone Ultra as a premium alternative to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. That would make it Apple's most expensive iPhone ever, targeting professionals and early adopters willing to pay for the novel form factor.

The launch timing fits into a broader Apple roadmap shake-up. The standard iPhone 18 models are reportedly delayed to spring 2027, allowing the company to dedicate its September event to the foldable and the two Pro variants. Some reports suggest initial availability could slip to December due to conservative production ramp-up, but Gurman and others maintain the September window for announcement and initial sales remains the target.

Not all signals are perfectly aligned. DigiTimes reported in April that mass production had been pushed back by up to two months because of engineering snags, raising brief speculation of a 2027 delay. Nikkei Asia echoed concerns about supply chain challenges. Yet subsequent updates from Gurman and trial production confirmation have largely quelled those fears. "Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the iPhone Fold foldable screen will likely begin mass production around July," one supply chain source told Chinese social media outlet Weibo in early April.

Apple has not commented publicly on the device, consistent with its longstanding policy of secrecy around unreleased products. The company typically reveals new iPhones in early September, with devices reaching stores the following Friday. If the foldable follows tradition, consumers could pre-order as soon as mid-September.

Industry watchers say the stakes are high. Foldables currently represent a small but fast-growing segment; global shipments topped 20 million units in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research, with Samsung holding roughly 60 percent market share. Apple's entry could legitimize the category and accelerate adoption, much as the original iPhone did for touch-screen smartphones in 2007.

Yet challenges remain. Durability has been the Achilles' heel for foldables, with early models suffering from hinge failures and screen creases after repeated use. Battery life on larger displays is another hurdle, especially given Apple's emphasis on all-day performance. Software optimization will also be critical. iOS 27 is expected to include native foldable features such as split-screen multitasking and app continuity when unfolding, but developers will need time to adapt.

The foldable iPhone also reflects broader strategic shifts at Apple under new CEO John Ternus, who succeeded Tim Cook in late 2025. The company has invested heavily in advanced materials and display technology, including micro-LED research that could appear in future models. A successful debut could open doors to additional foldable products, such as a larger iPad or even a MacBook successor.

Consumer reaction has been mixed in early online discussions. Some enthusiasts on X and Reddit express excitement over finally owning an Apple device that replaces both phone and tablet. Others worry the high price and potential reliability issues could limit appeal beyond tech enthusiasts. "If Apple nails the crease-free display and hinge durability, this changes everything," one analyst told CNET. "If not, it risks becoming a very expensive experiment."

Supply constraints are likely in the first year. Apple is known for cautious initial production volumes on radical redesigns, as seen with the iPhone X in 2017. Analysts predict the iPhone Ultra could sell out quickly, creating the kind of scarcity that generates buzz and drives demand for the 2027 refresh.

Looking further ahead, a second-generation model is already in development with mass production slated for the second half of 2027. Shipments could reach 20 million units that year as Apple scales capacity and lowers costs.

For now, the focus remains on 2026. Dummy units, component leaks and analyst reports have converged on a consistent vision: a premium, book-style foldable that prioritizes Apple's signature polish over aggressive experimentation. Whether it lives up to the hype depends on the final product Apple reveals this fall.

As the calendar flips toward September, anticipation continues to build. The foldable iPhone has been rumored for more than five years, with launch dates repeatedly pushed back from 2023 to 2024, then 2025 and now 2026. This time, the combination of trial production, high-level confirmation from Gurman and coordinated supply chain activity suggests the wait may finally be over.

Apple's entry could reshape the smartphone landscape, forcing competitors to innovate faster while giving consumers a new way to experience iOS. For a company that once revolutionized the industry with a single slab of glass and aluminum, the foldable iPhone Ultra represents the next evolutionary leap — one that arrives not as a first-mover gamble, but as a meticulously engineered statement of intent.