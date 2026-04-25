Foldable iPhone 2026 Rumors Heat Up: September Launch, Crease-Free Design and $2,000 Price Tag

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is closing in on its long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market, with the latest rumors pointing to a September 2026 launch for the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models and a revolutionary crease-free design that could set a new standard for the category.

After years of speculation and multiple delays, credible reports now suggest Apple's first foldable device is firmly on track for a fall 2026 debut. Trial production has reportedly begun at Foxconn, with mass production potentially starting as early as July, putting the device on a timeline similar to previous Pro models. While some earlier concerns about manufacturing snags had raised questions about a possible slip into 2027, recent updates from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Chinese leakers indicate the project remains on schedule.

The device, widely referred to in leaks as the iPhone Fold (though Apple is unlikely to use that exact name), is expected to feature a book-style folding mechanism rather than a clamshell flip design. When closed, it will sport a compact approximately 5.5-inch outer display, making it one of Apple's smallest modern iPhones. When unfolded, it opens into a tablet-like 7.8-inch inner screen with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio reminiscent of the iPad mini.

One of the most exciting rumored features is Apple's aggressive approach to the infamous foldable crease. Multiple sources claim the iPhone Fold will feature a nearly invisible or dramatically reduced crease — potentially as shallow as 0.15mm — thanks to advanced hinge technology using liquid metal alloys and specialized display layers. This would represent a significant leap over current competitors like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

Design leaks and alleged dummy models shared by reliable sources in recent weeks show a sleek, premium build with a titanium frame for durability and strength at thin dimensions. The device is expected to measure roughly 9.5mm thick when folded and an ultra-slim 4.5mm when opened. Apple is reportedly prioritizing a premium feel, with potential color options in black and white and a focus on minimal bezels.

Camera expectations are more conservative than current iPhone Pro models. Rumors point to a dual 48-megapixel rear setup and dual front cameras (one for each display orientation), with some reports suggesting an under-display selfie camera on the inner screen. Face ID may be replaced by a side-mounted Touch ID button to help maintain the slim profile.

Power and performance details remain sparse but promising. The iPhone Fold is tipped to feature Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Battery capacity rumors range from 5,088mAh to as high as 5,800mAh — potentially the largest ever in an iPhone — to support the dual displays and power-hungry multitasking features expected in a future iOS version optimized for foldables.

Pricing speculation centers around a premium positioning. Analysts expect the iPhone Fold to start at $2,000 or higher, significantly above even the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This ultra-premium tag could limit initial volumes but would boost Apple's average selling price and help justify the heavy investment in foldable technology.

The software experience will be critical. iOS 27 is expected to bring enhanced multitasking, split-screen capabilities, and app continuity features tailored for the larger inner display. Developers are already preparing for the new form factor, though full optimization may take time after launch.

Supply chain reports indicate Samsung Display is providing the foldable panels, with trial production underway. Any last-minute issues could still push shipments into October or December, following a September announcement alongside the standard iPhone 18 lineup. Apple has used staggered release strategies before, such as with the original iPhone X.

The foldable iPhone represents a major evolution for Apple after more than a decade dominating the traditional slab smartphone market. It would directly challenge Samsung's dominance in foldables while opening new use cases for productivity, media consumption and creative work on iOS. Success could expand Apple's addressable market significantly, though high pricing and the learning curve for foldable usage remain potential hurdles.

Industry observers are watching closely as Apple's entry could validate and accelerate the entire foldable category. Competitors are already ramping up their own efforts in anticipation. For consumers, the iPhone Fold could finally deliver the seamless blend of phone and mini-tablet that many have been waiting for.

As development continues through the summer, more concrete details and potentially official teaser imagery could emerge. For now, the latest rumors paint an exciting picture of Apple's most ambitious iPhone yet — one that could redefine the company's flagship lineup for years to come. Whether the crease-free promise holds up in real-world use will be one of the biggest questions when the device finally arrives.