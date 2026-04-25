FanDuel users across the United States reported login difficulties, app glitches and betting platform disruptions Friday, prompting widespread frustration during a busy sports day, though the company has not declared a full outage.

As of midday April 24, 2026, monitoring sites such as Downdetector showed elevated user reports, with the majority centered on login problems (around 58%), followed by app issues and betting functionality. While not a complete service blackout, the problems affected thousands of bettors attempting to access accounts, place wagers or view live odds.

FanDuel Support acknowledged the issues in direct messages to affected users, stating the team was aware of login problems and actively working on a resolution. The company has not issued a formal public statement, but users on social media and community forums reported being logged out unexpectedly, with some unable to reset passwords or regain access to funds and active bets.

The timing proved particularly inconvenient for many. Friday featured multiple major league games across MLB, NBA playoffs and other sports, driving high traffic to the platform. Bettors reported losing access to parlays, live betting and account balances during critical windows, leading to angry posts and calls for compensation.

Troubleshooting advice from FanDuel's help center and user communities includes clearing cache, updating the app, restarting devices, checking internet connections and trying the desktop site. Some users succeeded with these steps, while others continued experiencing problems into the afternoon.

This is not the first time FanDuel has faced technical hiccups. Similar intermittent issues have occurred during peak sports events in the past, often attributed to high server load or AWS-related infrastructure problems. Friday's reports align with patterns seen during previous high-volume days.

FanDuel remains one of the largest sports betting and daily fantasy platforms in the U.S., operating legally in numerous states. The company has invested heavily in technology and customer support, but scalability during spikes continues to draw criticism from users when problems arise.

Industry analysts note that while isolated login and app issues do not constitute a full outage, they can significantly impact user experience and trust, especially for those with active bets. FanDuel's support team typically works quickly to restore service, but resolution times vary.

Users experiencing problems are encouraged to contact FanDuel support directly through the app, website or verified social channels. The company's official support handle has been responding to individual cases, though volume appears high. Those with funds locked or active wagers should document issues with screenshots for potential resolution.

Broader context shows strong growth in legal sports betting, with FanDuel competing against DraftKings and others for market share. Technical reliability has become a key differentiator as the industry matures and more states expand access. Incidents like Friday's highlight ongoing challenges in maintaining flawless service during peak demand.

For now, the platform appears partially operational for many users, though login and app performance remain inconsistent in certain regions. Monitoring sites show reports tapering but still elevated compared to normal levels. Sports fans and bettors are advised to check official channels for updates and consider alternative access methods if needed.

As the situation develops, FanDuel customers hope for a swift resolution ahead of evening games. The company's history suggests most issues resolve within hours, but today's problems serve as a reminder of the occasional fragility of digital betting platforms during busy periods.