ATLANTA — United Parcel Service Inc.'s website faced scattered user complaints of slowdowns and access glitches Thursday, with some customers unable to track packages or log into accounts as the delivery giant pushes through a major network overhaul and facility closures.

While major outage monitors showed no widespread downtime for ups.com as of early April 10, 2026, Downdetector and similar sites recorded elevated reports in the past 24 hours, with more than half centered on the website itself, followed by tracking and login difficulties. Status checking services like StatusGator and IsItDownRightNow indicated the platform remained largely operational, with only isolated spikes in user-submitted issues.

The timing coincides with ongoing operational shifts at UPS, including the planned closure of up to 24 package facilities and the elimination of as many as 30,000 positions in 2026. These moves form part of CEO Carol Tomé's strategy to reshape the company's network after sharply reducing lower-margin Amazon volume, aiming for higher profitability through better pricing and efficiency.

Customers trying to access ups.com Thursday morning reported mixed experiences. Some encountered slow loading times or temporary errors when attempting to track shipments, while others said the site loaded normally. A small number of reports mentioned problems with the Quantum View administration tool, for which UPS has posted an official notice of temporary technical difficulties.

UPS has not issued a formal statement on a broad outage. Its service alerts page highlighted only Middle East operational impacts from regional tensions, with no mention of website problems. The company typically directs customers to use the mobile app or call centers during any digital hiccups.

Industry observers noted that intermittent website strain is not uncommon during periods of high package volume or when customers rush to check deliveries after holidays. Easter fell on April 5, when most UPS services were suspended, potentially leading to a backlog of tracking inquiries in the following days.

The complaints come as UPS prepares to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 28. Analysts expect the results to reflect the early pain of the "Amazon glide-down," with softer revenue and earnings in the first half of the year before improvements take hold later in 2026. Consensus forecasts call for adjusted earnings per share near $1.09, with management likely to reiterate its full-year guidance of about $89.7 billion in revenue and a 9.6% adjusted operating margin.

UPS shares rose nearly 3% earlier in the week on bargain-hunting and optimism around the eventual margin recovery, trading near $100. The stock offers an attractive dividend yield above 6.5%, though the company has signaled no increase in the payout this year as it manages cash flow during the transition.

The website serves as the primary gateway for millions of daily users who track packages, print labels, schedule pickups and manage accounts. Any disruption, even minor, can frustrate shippers and recipients, particularly small businesses that rely heavily on UPS for e-commerce fulfillment.

Technical experts suggest possible causes for sporadic issues include server load from post-holiday traffic, routine maintenance, or heightened cybersecurity checks. UPS has invested heavily in digital infrastructure in recent years, including AI-driven routing and customer portals, but rapid network changes can sometimes create temporary friction points.

In February, UPS disclosed plans to close 22 union-staffed sortation facilities across 18 states, including sites in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and Baltimore. The moves are part of a broader "Network of the Future" initiative that could see up to 200 facilities affected by 2030 as the company consolidates operations and deploys more automation.

Labor relations remain a key variable. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has been vocal about the job cuts, though UPS maintains the reductions will primarily affect operational roles tied to the reduced Amazon volume. Earlier this year, the company withdrew a proposed driver buyout program in certain central region states.

For customers facing website trouble, UPS recommends alternative steps: using the official UPS mobile app, which often performs better during peak loads; calling the customer service line at 1-800-PICK-UPS; or checking tracking through third-party aggregators, though those can lag behind official updates.

Broader industry context shows package carriers frequently experience digital hiccups. Competitors like FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service have faced similar isolated reports in recent months. However, UPS's scale — handling millions of packages daily — makes even brief website problems highly visible on social media and outage trackers.

Longer term, UPS is betting that a leaner network with fewer low-yield shipments will deliver sustained margin expansion. Capital spending is targeted at around $3 billion for 2026, focused on fleet modernization and technology that could eventually improve the reliability of customer-facing digital tools.

Analysts remain divided on the pace of recovery. Some see 25-35% upside in the stock if UPS hits its margin targets, citing the current low valuation multiple in the mid-teens. Others caution that macroeconomic pressures, including tariffs, fuel costs and softening consumer demand, could delay the rebound.

International operations, which typically carry higher margins, face added complexity from Middle East disruptions that have forced rerouting and raised fuel expenses. UPS has activated contingency plans but notes that its service guarantee does not apply to affected shipments.

Retail investors monitoring the website for delivery updates may also be watching the stock. UPS has long been a favorite for income portfolios because of its reliable dividend, though the lack of expected growth in the payout this year has tempered some enthusiasm.

Company officials have emphasized that 2026 represents an inflection year. The first half will likely show volume and revenue pressure from the strategic shifts, while the back half should benefit from completed cost reductions and improved revenue quality.

In the meantime, customers experiencing persistent website problems can report them directly through Downdetector or UPS support channels. Most issues resolve within hours as traffic ebbs or technical teams address spikes.

UPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest user reports. The company's important updates page continues to flag only the Quantum View issue, suggesting no company-wide outage is acknowledged.

As the delivery sector evolves with e-commerce maturation and automation, digital reliability will remain critical for maintaining customer trust. For now, Thursday's scattered complaints appear limited rather than systemic, but they underscore the challenges UPS faces in executing its ambitious restructuring while keeping everyday services running smoothly for millions of users.