LOS ANGELES — League of Legends faced connectivity and login issues for hundreds of players on Thursday, May 21, 2026, according to user reports and outage tracking sites.

The account @status_is_down posted on X at approximately 7:32 a.m. GMT: "League of Legends is reportedly down for hundreds of players right now. Are you one of them?" The post linked to a community discussion thread on designtaxi.com.

Downdetector recorded elevated reports throughout the morning, with game launch, server connection and gameplay issues as the top categories. Reports peaked in the early hours but remained lower than major historical outages.

Riot Games' official service status page showed no critical incidents or scheduled maintenance as of midday May 21. The platform listed all systems operational across major regions, including North America.

Downforeveryoneorjustme.com noted problems detected earlier on May 21 with outages lasting about one hour in separate incidents around 1:14 a.m., 3:08 a.m. and 4:29 a.m. ET. Services returned to normal after each period.

Players reported difficulties logging into the client, joining queues or maintaining stable connections. Issues appeared intermittent and affected various regions without a full global shutdown.

This follows previous 2026 disruptions, including a widespread January outage caused by an expired SSL certificate that required players to adjust system clocks temporarily. Riot resolved that incident within a day.

Riot has not issued a specific statement on the May 21 reports. The company typically communicates via its support channels or social media during larger events.

Patch 26.10, released on May 13, introduced demon-themed content. The next update, Patch 26.11, is scheduled for May 28. No emergency patches were announced in connection with the day's issues.

Community forums and Reddit threads showed players discussing potential fixes such as restarting the Riot Client, repairing game files, checking internet connections and disabling VPNs. These steps align with standard Riot troubleshooting guidance.

League of Legends continues to operate with millions of daily active users. The 2026 season features ongoing ranked play, events and esports competitions, including LCS Spring Playoffs.

Outage tracking sites indicated reports concentrated during peak hours in different time zones. No widespread server-side failure was confirmed by Riot.

The game's infrastructure supports multiple regional shards to reduce latency. North America, Europe West and other major servers showed varying levels of user-reported problems.

Riot Games maintains the Riot Client as the launcher for League of Legends and other titles. Client-side bugs have been a recurring topic in player feedback throughout 2026.

Players experiencing issues can visit the official Riot service status page or Downdetector for real-time updates. Support articles recommend verifying game integrity through the client's repair tool.

The May 21 reports represent a relatively minor and short-lived disruption compared to past global outages. Services largely stabilized by midday.

Riot continues regular content updates and balance changes. The demon season theme remains active with new champions, skins and modes available.

Esports schedules, including regional leagues, proceeded without reported server-related interruptions on May 21.

League of Legends remains one of the most popular PC games worldwide. Its competitive scene and regular patches sustain long-term engagement despite occasional technical hiccups.

Users are advised to monitor official channels for any further developments. Riot typically resolves minor connectivity issues quickly through client restarts or backend adjustments.