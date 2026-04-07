SAN FRANCISCO — Anthropic's popular Claude AI platform faced scattered user complaints of access problems Monday, with many reporting login failures particularly affecting Claude Code and the desktop app, while the official status page showed an unresolved incident involving elevated errors on claude.ai dating back to April 6.

Downdetector and similar tracking sites showed ongoing user reports in the past 24-48 hours, though not at the scale of major March 2026 outages that disrupted service for thousands. Common issues included problems logging into Claude Code and the desktop application, slow or failed chat responses, and difficulties with voice mode or completing conversations. Some users noted that while the main claude.ai web interface appeared partially accessible, authentication paths and Claude Code were impacted.

Anthropic's Claude Status page at status.claude.com listed an active incident from April 6 involving elevated errors on claude.ai, the desktop app and mobile surfaces. The company identified the issue around 15:45 UTC on April 6 and stated it was working to resolve problems with login, voice mode and chat completion. As of early Tuesday morning KST (late Monday in the U.S.), the incident remained marked as unresolved in some tracking views, though no new widespread "Investigating" alerts appeared for core services.

The complaints come amid continued high demand for Claude models including Opus 4.6, Sonnet 4.6 and Haiku, as well as features like Claude Code, computer use tools and multi-agent workflows. Anthropic has rolled out rapid updates throughout early 2026, pushing infrastructure to handle surging usage while competing with OpenAI's GPT series and other frontier models.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit echoed frustrations Monday, with several posting about failed logins to Claude Code CLI and desktop sessions. One developer noted switching to alternative tools after repeated authentication errors, while others reported that basic web chat worked intermittently but advanced features stalled. Social media posts from April 6 showed users joking about the timing while expressing irritation over disrupted workflows.

This pattern mirrors intermittent reliability challenges Anthropic has faced in recent months. March 2026 saw multiple incidents, including a major outage on March 2 that left claude.ai and apps unavailable for hours while the API remained largely stable. Elevated error rates hit Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 on several dates, often tied to login paths, capacity strain or model-specific slowdowns. A five-hour disruption later in March affected chat and app access for many users worldwide.

Uptime figures on the status page for April 2026 showed improvement over March's 98.21% for claude.ai, reaching 99.43% in early tracking, yet user-reported friction persists during peak hours. The API has generally maintained stronger reliability near 99%, making it a fallback for developers during consumer-facing hiccups.

Anthropic has not issued a fresh public statement specifically addressing Monday's reports as of late evening KST. The company typically updates the status page with timelines and encourages users to monitor there for real-time information. Past resolutions involved targeted fixes, app updates and capacity adjustments to match "incredible demand."

Industry observers attribute recurring issues to the intense scaling demands of frontier AI systems. Claude's growing popularity — driven by strong performance in coding, reasoning and agentic tasks — has strained backend infrastructure despite heavy investments. Rapid feature releases, including enhanced computer use and swarm coordination tools, add complexity to maintaining consistent uptime.

For affected users, basic troubleshooting steps include refreshing the browser or app, clearing cache and cookies, trying alternative login methods (such as Google sign-in if email tokens fail), switching between models, or checking for desktop app updates. Paid subscribers experiencing faster token exhaustion or throttles during incidents may need to monitor usage or contact support for potential credits.

The API, widely used by enterprises and developers, has shown greater resilience in past events and could serve as a workaround for critical tasks. Free-tier users often face stricter limits and earlier impacts when capacity tightens.

As AI assistants become essential for coding, research, writing and automation, even partial disruptions draw swift attention online. Hashtags like #ClaudeDown occasionally trend during spikes, amplifying individual experiences across global users, including in Asia-Pacific regions where adoption continues rising.

Anthropic's March and early April challenges highlight the trade-off between aggressive innovation and operational stability. The company has emphasized transparency through its status page while investing in infrastructure to support millions of concurrent interactions.

Experts note that such hiccups are common among fast-growing AI platforms. Competitors like OpenAI have weathered similar outage waves and rate-limit frustrations during hyper-growth phases. For Claude users, the combination of powerful capabilities and occasional reliability issues has become a familiar dynamic.

Looking ahead, Anthropic is expected to continue heavy infrastructure spending to reduce future incidents while advancing its roadmap of agentic AI features. The April 6 incident involving desktop and login paths appears more targeted than the broader March disruptions, but it underscores the need for robust authentication and session management at scale.

Users in South Korea and other regions reported mixed experiences Monday, with some accessing basic chat without issue while others faced login or Claude Code barriers. The timing coincided with typical workday peaks in multiple time zones, amplifying frustration for professionals relying on Claude for daily tasks.

While no full global outage was confirmed Tuesday, the accumulation of user reports and the lingering April 6 status entry kept the conversation active online. Anthropic has a track record of quick resolutions once root causes are isolated, often followed by post-incident improvements.

For those still encountering problems, checking status.claude.com remains the best first step, followed by standard troubleshooting or switching to the API where available. The company has historically responded to major events with targeted fixes and occasional compensation for affected API users.

Claude AI, developed by Anthropic, provides conversational intelligence through models like Opus, Sonnet and Haiku. It serves casual users via claude.ai and enterprises through the API, powering tasks from simple queries to complex coding and agent-driven automation.

As Tuesday progressed, the majority of core services appeared accessible according to official monitoring, though isolated login and Claude Code issues persisted for some. Users are advised to stay updated via the status page and Anthropic's channels for any developments.

The episode serves as another reminder of the challenges in scaling large language model platforms under explosive demand. Even as Anthropic pushes technological boundaries, maintaining seamless reliability remains critical to user trust and retention.