LOS ANGELES — Meghan Markle posted multiple never-before-seen photographs from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2026, to mark the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

The Duchess of Sussex shared two carousel posts on Instagram featuring previously unpublished images from the ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and the reception. The photos included moments of the couple embracing, their first dance, Prince Harry toasting, and Elton John performing.

One post was captioned "Eight years ago today...☀️" with photo credit to royal photographer Chris Allerton. Markle did not include images of other members of the royal family such as King Charles III or Prince William in the shared collection. She did post a photo with her mother, Doria Ragland.

The couple married on May 19, 2018. The anniversary posts came amid reports of ongoing distance between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

Social Media Reactions

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The anniversary posts drew a range of responses on social media platforms, including Reddit. Some users described the volume of photos — more than 20 across the posts — as notable for a non-milestone anniversary.

One Reddit user wrote, "She kept all the internal pics private and now, in a moment of desperation, unloads them all to get attention." Another commented, "This is so beyond pathetic." A third added, "She also posted SO MANY pictures. Feels desperate."

Loyal fans of the couple praised the intimate glimpses into the 2018 ceremony and reception. The posts quickly gained significant engagement across Instagram.

Anniversary Details

Additional posts from Markle showed the couple celebrating with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Images included cutting a lemon elderflower cake. Prince Harry reportedly gifted Markle a bronze penguin sculpture, referencing an element from their early relationship.

The 2018 wedding was watched by hundreds of millions worldwide. Meghan Markle wore a minimalist Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller with a 16-foot veil. The ceremony featured notable guests including Elton John and other celebrities.

Recent Context

Reports in May 2026 indicated Prince Harry has expressed interest in reconciling with his family while Markle has focused on her lifestyle brand "As Ever" in the United States. The couple has maintained a private life in California with their two children.

This marked one of the first times Markle shared such a large collection of intimate, previously unseen wedding images publicly. The timing coincided with ongoing public interest in the couple's life post-royal duties.

Public Interest

The anniversary posts generated widespread coverage across entertainment and royal news outlets. Discussions focused on the couple's continued use of social media to share personal milestones despite previous requests for privacy.

Markle has maintained an active Instagram presence. The wedding anniversary content aligned with her pattern of occasional personal posts mixed with promotional activity for her brand initiatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not issued additional joint statements on the anniversary beyond the shared photographs. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the posts.

Background on the Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017. Their wedding in 2018 was a global event broadcast live. The couple welcomed Archie in 2019 and Lilibet in 2021. They relocated to Montecito, California, after stepping back from senior royal roles.

Since leaving the United Kingdom, they have pursued media projects, including a Netflix series and Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." Markle has launched lifestyle ventures including the brand "As Ever."

The couple has faced ongoing public scrutiny regarding their relationship with the royal family. Reports of internal differences have circulated periodically but remain unconfirmed by official statements from either side.

Broader Royal Developments

As of May 2026, King Charles III continues public duties following his cancer diagnosis and treatment. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have maintained their schedule of royal engagements. The Sussexes have operated independently from the main royal household.

The anniversary posts highlighted the couple's focus on their own family narrative eight years after the highly publicized royal wedding. The images provided fans with new perspectives on the event while avoiding direct references to other royal family members.