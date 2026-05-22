LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo announced on May 19, 2026, that her new single "The Cure" will be released on Friday, May 22, describing it as her favorite song on her upcoming third studio album.

The 23-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram alongside promotional cover art for the track. She wrote: "the cure comes out this friday . it's my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I've ever made."

Rodrigo also confirmed that the song and its music video will premiere at 9 p.m. PT / midnight ET on May 22. The announcement generated immediate excitement among fans, who have been anticipating new music since the release of her previous single "Drop Dead" in April 2026.

The upcoming album is titled you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, with an expected release date of June 12, 2026, via Geffen Records. "The Cure" follows "Drop Dead" as the second single from the project.

Rodrigo first teased the new era with cryptic promotional campaigns earlier in 2026. The title of the album and details about its themes have sparked widespread discussion among fans and music critics.

The singer has not released additional details about the sound or lyrical content of "The Cure" beyond calling it one of her favorites. She performed on "Saturday Night Live" earlier in May, where she hosted and served as musical guest, further building anticipation for new material.

Rodrigo rose to global fame with her 2021 debut album Sour, which earned multiple Grammy Awards including Best New Artist. Her 2023 follow-up Guts continued her commercial and critical success with hits such as "vampire" and "bad idea right?".

The new album is expected to continue her signature blend of pop, rock and emo influences while exploring themes of love, heartbreak and personal growth. Fans have speculated about the direction based on teaser visuals and social media activity.

Rodrigo's team has not released further promotional details as of May 21. The Friday release aligns with standard industry timing for major singles to maximize weekend streaming and chart impact.

The announcement comes as Rodrigo maintains a high public profile. She has collaborated with major brands and appeared at high-profile events while preparing the new project. Her previous singles have consistently debuted at or near the top of global charts.

Music industry observers expect "The Cure" to generate significant streaming numbers upon release. Pre-save links and promotional campaigns are active across major platforms.

Rodrigo has not scheduled additional live performances immediately following the single release, though tour speculation has intensified with the album announcement. Her previous tours were among the highest-grossing in recent years.

The singer continues to work with longtime collaborators on production and creative direction. Specific credits for "The Cure" and the full album have not yet been disclosed.

Fans reacted quickly to the teaser, flooding social media with excitement and theories about the song's content. The Instagram post accumulated millions of likes and comments within hours of being shared.

No official tracklist or additional singles have been confirmed for the June 12 album release. Industry sources indicate that more music is expected in the coming weeks leading up to the full project.

Rodrigo maintains an active presence on social media, where she connects directly with her global fanbase. Her posts often generate immediate cultural impact and chart movement for new releases.

The upcoming single and album represent a highly anticipated chapter in Rodrigo's career as she continues to evolve as an artist while maintaining strong commercial performance. Pre-orders and streaming activity are expected to rise significantly in the days leading to the May 22 release.