Olivia Rodrigo Tour Schedule: 65 Dates Across North America and Europe Supporting New Album

LOS ANGELES — Fresh off the massive success of her GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo announced Thursday "The Unraveled Tour," a sprawling 65-date arena run supporting her highly anticipated third studio album "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," set for release June 12. The tour kicks off Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut, and stretches into May 2027, giving fans across two continents a chance to experience the 23-year-old superstar's evolving sound live.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation confirmed presales begin May 5, with general on-sale expected shortly after. Early demand is already surging, mirroring the frenzy that surrounded Rodrigo's previous outings. The announcement, timed perfectly with buzz around her new record, has sent social media into overdrive as "Livies" scramble for details on dates and openers.

The North American leg opens with back-to-back nights at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford on Sept. 25 and 26, then hits Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Sacramento, Las Vegas and multiple nights in Los Angeles before wrapping the U.S. portion in Brooklyn on Feb. 16, 2027. International dates follow in Europe, culminating May 2, 2027, in Barcelona.

A carefully curated lineup of supporting acts adds depth to the bill. Wolf Alice, The Last Dinner Party, Devon Again, Grace Ives and Die Spitz will rotate across dates, bringing a mix of alt-rock, indie and emerging talent that aligns with Rodrigo's genre-blending style. The choices reflect her reputation for championing rising artists, much as she did on the GUTS tour.

Rodrigo's previous tour grossed over $200 million and solidified her as one of the biggest live draws of her generation. The GUTS World Tour, which wrapped in 2025 with a "Spilled" extension, earned rave reviews for its emotional intensity, theatrical staging and raw vocal performances. Fans expect "The Unraveled Tour" to push boundaries further as she debuts material from the new album, which insiders describe as a deeper, more introspective evolution of her signature confessional pop-punk sound.

The new record arrives amid sky-high expectations. Lead single "drop dead," performed at recent intimate shows, has already dominated streaming charts and sparked speculation about themes of heartbreak, self-discovery and resilience — hallmarks of Rodrigo's songwriting since her breakout "drivers license" in 2021. Early setlists from surprise appearances hint at a mix of fan favorites and fresh tracks, with acoustic moments and high-energy anthems.

At just 23, Rodrigo has amassed three Grammy Awards, billions of streams and a cultural impact that transcends music. Her tours are known for cathartic sing-alongs, emotional vulnerability on stage and production that balances intimacy with arena-scale spectacle. "The Unraveled Tour" name suggests a theme of emotional exposure and personal unraveling turned into empowerment — a narrative arc that resonates deeply with her young audience.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will feature state-of-the-art production elements. Past shows included striking visuals, costume changes and moments of audience interaction that made crowds feel part of the storytelling. Expect similar theatrical flair as Rodrigo processes the whirlwind of fame, relationships and growth since her meteoric rise.

Ticket prices for previous tours started around $49.50 for standard seats, with VIP packages and "Silver Star" accessible options offered to promote inclusivity. Similar structures are anticipated here, though exact pricing and availability will be confirmed during the presale. Fans are advised to use official channels to avoid scalpers, as secondary market prices often soar immediately after on-sale.

The announcement comes at a pivotal career moment. After dominating charts and stages with "SOUR" and "GUTS," Rodrigo has taken time to craft a project that feels more mature while retaining the angsty edge that made her a Gen Z icon. Collaborators and producers from previous albums are expected to return, with possible new influences shaping the live arrangements.

Industry observers see the tour as a major revenue driver and cultural event. Arena runs of this scale for young artists often sell out quickly, especially with a new album fueling demand. Rodrigo's team has emphasized sustainable touring practices in the past, though specifics for this outing remain under wraps.

For fans, the wait has been worth it. Many who caught the GUTS tour describe life-changing experiences — screaming lyrics that felt written just for them, finding community in shared heartbreak and walking away empowered. "The Unraveled Tour" promises to deliver that same magic on an even larger canvas as Rodrigo steps into her next chapter.

As presale approaches, excitement builds around potential setlist surprises, guest appearances and how new songs translate in a live setting. Rodrigo has proven masterful at balancing nostalgia with forward momentum, ensuring veterans and newcomers alike leave satisfied.

The global trek underscores her status as a generational talent. From Disney Channel roots to stadium-filling pop-rock powerhouse, her journey continues to inspire. With "The Unraveled Tour," Olivia Rodrigo isn't just performing — she's inviting fans into the raw, beautiful unraveling of young adulthood set to a soundtrack that already feels like the voice of a generation.

Dates will continue rolling out, with more international stops likely to follow. For now, the focus is on North America this fall, where the first wave of tickets will determine the tour's early success. One thing is certain: when the lights go down and Rodrigo steps on stage, arenas will erupt as another chapter of her remarkable story unfolds.