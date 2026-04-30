LOS ANGELES — Kevin Hart's marriage to Eniko Parrish is reportedly on the rocks, with fresh divorce rumors gaining serious traction this week after multiple sources claimed Eniko has filed legal separation documents and the couple has been living apart since late March 2026.

Here are the five most important things to know about the high-profile split rumors surrounding the 46-year-old comedy superstar and his 40-year-old wife:

1. Eniko Reportedly Filed Legal Papers Multiple entertainment outlets reported Wednesday that Eniko Parrish has quietly filed for legal separation, citing irreconcilable differences. Sources close to the couple say trust issues and Kevin's demanding work schedule have been major points of tension. While neither party has issued an official statement, the absence of Eniko's wedding ring at recent events has fueled speculation that the marriage — which began in 2016 — may be ending.

2. The Couple Has Been Living Separately Insiders claim Kevin and Eniko have been living in different homes for several weeks. Hart has been spending time at his bachelor pad in Los Angeles while Eniko remains at the family residence with their two young children, Kenzo and Hendrix. Hart's three older children from his first marriage are said to be aware of the situation but are being kept out of the spotlight as much as possible.

3. Past Infidelity Remains a Shadow The current rumors reopen old wounds from 2017, when a video surfaced showing Hart cheating on a then-pregnant Eniko. The couple worked through the scandal publicly, renewing their vows and presenting a united front. Many observers now wonder if unresolved issues from that period have contributed to the current strain. Hart has previously joked about the incident in his stand-up specials, turning personal pain into comedy material.

4. Massive Financial Stakes Involved A divorce between Hart and Parrish would be one of the most expensive celebrity splits in recent years. Hart's net worth exceeds $450 million thanks to his comedy tours, HartBeat Productions, streaming deals and business ventures. California community property laws could mean a significant division of assets, though a prenuptial agreement is believed to exist. Child support and custody arrangements for their two young children would also be central to any proceedings.

5. Both Sides Have Stayed Mostly Silent Kevin Hart addressed the rumors briefly during a recent stand-up show, saying only that "marriage is hard." Eniko has not posted on social media since early April. Their representatives have declined to comment. The couple's blended family dynamic and Hart's very public persona mean any official announcement would generate massive media attention and social media reaction.

The rumors come at a busy time for Hart professionally. He has several film projects in development, ongoing comedy tours and his Laugh Out Loud brand. Friends say he has been focused on work while trying to navigate the personal challenges privately.

For Eniko, who has built her own career as a model and influencer with a successful wellness brand, the situation represents a major life transition. She has previously spoken about the difficulties of being married to a high-profile comedian and the pressure of public scrutiny.

Social media has been flooded with reactions since the rumors intensified. Supporters of the couple expressed sadness, while others pointed to past events as warning signs. Hashtags related to the story quickly trended, with fans sharing old photos and offering well-wishes for both Hart and Parrish.

Legal experts predict that if a divorce proceeds, it could take months or longer to finalize given the couple's wealth, blended family and business interests. Co-parenting will likely remain a priority, as both Hart and Eniko have consistently emphasized their commitment to their children.

Kevin Hart has built a career on turning personal struggles into relatable comedy. His first divorce from Torrei Hart became material for several specials. How he handles the current situation — whether through comedy, silence or public statements — will be closely watched by fans and critics alike.

The entertainment industry has seen a wave of high-profile splits in 2026. Hart's case stands out due to his massive platform and the public nature of his previous relationship challenges. For now, the couple appears to be handling the situation privately while rumors continue to swirl.

As more details potentially emerge in the coming weeks, many are hoping for an amicable resolution that prioritizes the well-being of their children. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish built a public image of love, resilience and second chances. Whether that image survives this latest chapter remains uncertain.

Fans who have followed Hart's journey from Philadelphia comedian to global superstar are expressing a mix of surprise and support. Many credit the couple with showing strength after past difficulties and hope they can find peace regardless of the outcome.

The story continues to develop. While no official divorce filing has been confirmed in court records yet, the volume of consistent reporting from multiple credible sources suggests the marriage is under significant strain.

Kevin Hart remains one of comedy's biggest names, and any personal changes will likely become part of his future material. For now, the focus remains on the family and navigating what appears to be a challenging time behind the scenes.