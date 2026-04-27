NEW YORK — Persistent rumors of marital strain between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds intensified Monday as unverified blind items and tabloid reports claimed the "Deadpool" star is "done with their marriage and relationship entirely," fueled by the ongoing stress of Lively's high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

The couple, married since 2012 and parents to four children, has faced waves of divorce speculation for months, particularly as Lively's lawsuit against her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director Baldoni has dragged both into the spotlight. While no official statements confirm any split, anonymous sources cited in recent blind items suggest Reynolds has grown frustrated with the legal and public fallout.

One widely circulated report claimed Reynolds has privately expressed exhaustion over the financial and emotional toll of supporting Lively through the case, including allegedly covering legal fees. The claims remain unverified and have not been addressed directly by either star.

Public Support Contradicts Private Rumors

Despite the chatter, recent public appearances paint a different picture. In March 2026, Lively and Reynolds were photographed sharing affectionate moments at a Wrexham AFC football match in Wales, one of Reynolds' ownership ventures. Lively later posted loved-up images on Instagram, writing that after 14.5 years together she still takes "sneaky fan photos" of her husband and has "such a crush."

Reynolds also offered a rare public show of support for Lively in mid-April, telling "Today" that he has "never in my life been more proud of my wife" and praising her integrity amid the Baldoni proceedings. The comments came after a judge dismissed several claims in Lively's lawsuit, though core issues proceed to trial.

The pair first met on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010 and began dating in 2011. Their relationship has long been celebrated as one of Hollywood's more stable and playful unions, often marked by witty social media exchanges and joint appearances. They share daughters James, Inez and Betty, and son Olin.

Roots of the Current Rumors

Speculation escalated after Lively attended a court-related settlement hearing alone in February 2026. Reynolds' absence fueled online chatter, with some interpreting it as distance. Additionally, Lively's very public legal battle — which includes allegations of harassment, retaliation and a smear campaign — has drawn intense scrutiny, with Reynolds occasionally mentioned in filings.

Blind items and TikTok gossip accounts have amplified claims of tension, suggesting the couple may be living apart at times or that Reynolds feels the controversies have overshadowed their family life. However, multiple outlets note these reports lack concrete evidence and follow a long pattern of unsubstantiated celebrity breakup rumors.

Legal Battle's Toll

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni and associated parties centers on claims of a hostile work environment during the filming of "It Ends With Us." Baldoni has countersued, accusing Lively and Reynolds of interference. The case has become a tabloid and social media lightning rod, with dueling PR narratives and leaked communications.

Friends of the couple have described Reynolds as fiercely protective, reportedly helping coordinate aspects of Lively's defense. His recent supportive comments appear aimed at countering perceptions of discord.

History of Divorce Rumors

This is not the first time the couple has faced breakup speculation. Similar whispers surfaced in previous years, often tied to busy careers or Lively's high-profile friendships, including with Taylor Swift. Both have previously laughed off such talk, with Lively once responding to a fan comment with "Haha they wish."

Their ability to maintain privacy while raising four children in the spotlight has earned admiration, though it also invites scrutiny whenever they appear less frequently together.

What's Next

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has directly addressed the latest divorce rumors. With Reynolds filming projects and Lively focused on the upcoming trial, their schedules remain demanding. Insiders close to the couple suggest the marriage remains intact but under strain from external pressures rather than internal breakdown.

For now, the public narrative remains one of resilience. Recent PDA-filled outings and mutual public praise contrast sharply with anonymous claims of impending divorce. Hollywood couples often face amplified gossip, and Lively-Reynolds have repeatedly proven adept at weathering such storms.

As the Baldoni case heads toward trial, more details may emerge that either fuel or quiet the speculation. Until then, fans and observers are left parsing public gestures against private whispers in one of entertainment's most-watched marriages. The couple's history suggests unity, but the intensity of current headlines keeps divorce rumors alive in tabloid circles.