Best CFD Trading Platforms in Australia for Beginners (2026): Top Brokers Reviewed

Choosing the best CFD trading platform in Australia is a crucial step for both beginners and experienced traders. With so many brokers competing for attention, it can be challenging to identify which platforms offer genuine value rather than just impressive marketing.

This guide cuts through the noise. We have reviewed and ranked the best CFD brokers trading platform Australia 2026 has to offer — assessing everything from spreads and fees to regulatory standing, asset coverage, and beginner-friendly features. Whether your focus is forex, commodities, indices, or crypto, there is a platform on this list suited to your goals.

1. What to Look for in the Best CFD Trading Platform in Australia

Before diving into individual reviews, it is worth understanding what separates a genuinely excellent CFD platform from a mediocre one. Here are the core criteria every Australian trader should assess:

Regulation and Safety

The most critical factor. Any reputable platform operating in Australia should be regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). ASIC oversight means the broker must adhere to strict financial standards, including negative balance protection and segregated client funds.

Costs and Spreads

CFD trading costs are not always transparent. Look beyond the headline spread to assess overnight financing charges, inactivity fees, and withdrawal costs. Lower spreads directly impact your profitability, especially if you are an active trader.

Asset Coverage

The best platforms offer a broad range of instruments — forex pairs, indices, commodities like gold, shares, and cryptocurrencies — so you are not locked into a single market.

Platform Usability

For beginners especially, the interface matters. A cluttered or unintuitive platform can lead to costly errors. Look for clean charting tools, one-click execution, and solid mobile app performance.

Education and Support

Access to quality educational resources, live chat support, and demo accounts can make or break the experience for newer traders.

2. How We Evaluated the Best CFD Brokers

Our evaluation methodology was designed to reflect the real-world needs of Australian traders. We assessed each broker across the following dimensions:

Evaluation Criteria Weighting Regulatory compliance (ASIC) High Spread competitiveness High Platform usability and features High Asset range Medium Educational resources Medium Customer support quality Medium Deposit/withdrawal options Low Demo account availability Low

We also considered user reviews, independent audits, and hands-on testing of each platform's interface across both desktop and mobile.

3. Our Top Picks at a Glance

Here is a quick-reference summary of our top-rated platforms for 2026:

Platform Best For ASIC Regulated Min. Deposit Key Strength Mitrade Beginners & intermediate traders ✅ Yes AUD 50 Intuitive interface, no commissions IG Markets Advanced traders ✅ Yes AUD 0 Vast asset range, premium tools CMC Markets Active traders ✅ Yes AUD 0 Competitive spreads, deep analysis Pepperstone Forex-focused traders ✅ Yes AUD 0 Tight raw spreads, MT4/MT5 support Plus500 Simple, no-fuss trading ✅ Yes AUD 100 Easy-to-use proprietary platform

4. In-Depth Reviews of the Best CFD Trading Platforms

4.1 Mitrade — Best Overall CFD Platform for Beginners

Mitrade consistently ranks as one of the most beginner-friendly and well-rounded platforms available to Australian traders. Founded in 2018 and regulated by ASIC (AFS Licence No. 460734), Mitrade has built its reputation on simplicity, transparency, and genuine value.

What Makes Mitrade Stand Out?

Mitrade offers access to over 700 instruments, including forex pairs, global indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies — all from a single, unified platform. There are no commissions charged on trades; instead, costs are built into the spread, which keeps the fee structure straightforward and easy to understand.

The platform's interface is clean and highly intuitive, making it one of the strongest choices for traders who are new to CFD trading. Advanced charting tools, real-time price alerts, and risk management features such as stop-loss and take-profit orders are all available without overwhelming the user.

For those interested in forex trading, Mitrade provides competitive spreads on major pairs like AUD/USD and EUR/USD. Traders interested in commodities can also trade gold and other precious metals with leverage of up to 20:1 (for retail clients under ASIC regulations).

Mitrade also provides a free demo account with AUD 50,000 in virtual funds — a valuable feature for beginners wanting to practise strategies without risking real capital.

Mitrade Key Details:

Feature Details Regulation ASIC (AFS Licence No. 398528) Instruments 700+ (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Shares) Minimum Deposit AUD 50 Commissions None (spread-only pricing) Demo Account Yes, free Mobile App iOS and Android Leverage (Retail) Up to 30:1 (Forex); Up to 20:1 (Commodities)

Pros:

No commission structure is highly transparent

Excellent mobile trading app

Strong educational content for beginners

ASIC regulated with negative balance protection

Competitive spreads on major instruments

Cons:

Does not support MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5

Fewer advanced analytical tools compared to platforms like IG

Verdict:Mitrade is our top pick as the best trading platform for beginners and intermediate traders in Australia. Its combination of low costs, strong regulation, and an approachable interface makes it an outstanding starting point.

4.2 IG Markets — Best for Advanced Traders

IG Markets is one of the most established names in global CFD trading, with a presence in Australia spanning decades. Regulated by ASIC, IG offers an extraordinary range of over 17,000 markets, including Australian and international shares, indices, forex, and commodities.

IG's flagship web-based platform and the ProRealTime charting package provide institutional-grade tools that advanced traders will appreciate. However, this depth of functionality comes with a steeper learning curve that may overwhelm complete beginners.

Pros:

Massive range of tradeable instruments

Professional-grade charting and analysis tools

Excellent educational academy

Competitive spreads on major markets

Cons:

Platform can be complex for beginners

Higher minimum deposit for some account types

Verdict:Best suited to experienced traders who want maximum market access and sophisticated tools.

4.3 CMC Markets — Best for Active Traders

CMC Markets is another stalwart of the Australian CFD landscape. Its proprietary Next Generation platform is widely praised for its depth of analysis tools, including a pattern recognition scanner and advanced order types.

CMC offers competitive spreads, particularly on forex and index CFDs, and has no minimum deposit requirement. Its product range covers over 10,000 instruments, which is more than sufficient for even the most diversified trader.

Pros:

Powerful proprietary trading platform

No minimum deposit

Extensive research and analysis tools

Strong range of CFDs across all major asset classes

Cons:

Platform can feel overwhelming for new traders

Inactivity fees apply after a period of dormancy

Verdict:CMC Markets is an excellent choice for active and analytical traders who want deep functionality and competitive pricing.

4.4 Pepperstone — Best for Forex-Focused Traders

Pepperstone is an Australian-born broker that has grown into one of the most respected CFD and forex platforms globally. Its primary appeal lies in its ultra-tight raw spreads (from 0.0 pips on the Razor account), fast execution speeds, and full support for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

For traders whose primary interest is forex trading Australia, Pepperstone is a particularly compelling option. It also offers CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs.

Pros:

Industry-leading raw spreads

Multiple platform support (MT4, MT5, cTrader)

Fast trade execution

Strong ASIC regulation

Cons:

Commission charges apply on Razor account

Less beginner-friendly than Mitrade

Limited educational resources

Verdict:Pepperstone is ideal for intermediate to advanced forex traders who prioritise tight spreads and execution quality.

4.5 Plus500 — Best for Simple, No-Fuss Trading

Plus500 takes a different approach from most of its competitors — its proprietary platform is deliberately simple. There is no MetaTrader support and no complex analytical tools, but what it does offer is a clean, clutter-free experience that is easy to navigate.

Plus500 covers CFDs on shares, indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and options, making it reasonably well-rounded despite its streamlined approach. It is ASIC regulated and offers a free demo account.

Pros:

Very easy to use for beginners

ASIC regulated

No commission on trades

Free demo account

Cons:

No MT4/MT5 support

Limited advanced tools

Customer support is primarily chat-based

Verdict:Plus500 suits traders who want a simple, fuss-free entry point into CFD trading without being overwhelmed by complexity.

5. Key Features to Compare Across Australian CFD Platforms

When comparing CFD trading platforms, it is easy to get lost in the marketing language. Here are the features that genuinely matter:

Trading Platform Quality

Is the platform responsive, reliable, and easy to navigate? Does it offer the tools you need — advanced charting, technical indicators, economic calendars, and price alerts? Test any platform with a demo account before committing real funds.

Asset Coverage

Do you want to focus purely on forex, or do you want the flexibility to trade indices, commodities, and shares in the same account? Ensure your chosen platform covers the instruments you intend to trade. For example, if you're interested in gold trading, check the spread and leverage available on gold CFDs specifically.

Mobile App Performance

Most Australian traders use mobile apps at least part of the time. A poor mobile experience can lead to missed opportunities or execution errors. Evaluate both the iOS and Android versions before committing.

Risk Management Tools

Look for platforms that offer guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs), trailing stops, and negative balance protection. These features are particularly important for beginners who are still developing their risk management discipline.

Demo Account

A free, unlimited demo account allows you to practise your strategies in real market conditions without risking capital. This is a non-negotiable feature for beginners.

Educational Resources

Does the platform offer tutorials, webinars, articles, or in-platform guides? Quality education accelerates the learning curve significantly.

6. Fees, Spreads and Costs: What Australian CFD Traders Need to Know

Understanding the true cost of CFD trading Australia is essential for profitability. Here is a breakdown of the primary cost types you will encounter:

Spreads

The spread is the difference between the buy (ask) and sell (bid) price. It is the primary cost on most retail CFD platforms. Tighter spreads mean lower costs per trade.

Overnight Financing (Swap Rates)

If you hold a CFD position overnight, you will be charged or credited an overnight financing fee. This is calculated based on the notional value of your position and the relevant interest rate benchmark. For longer-term CFD holders, these charges can accumulate significantly.

Commissions

Some platforms (like Pepperstone's Razor account) charge a per-trade commission in exchange for raw spreads. Mitrade and Plus500, by contrast, use spread-only pricing with no commissions.

Inactivity Fees

Several platforms charge a monthly fee if your account remains dormant for a set period (typically 3–6 months). Check the fee schedule carefully.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

Most reputable Australian platforms do not charge deposit fees, but some impose withdrawal fees. Always verify the terms before funding your account.

Quick Comparison of Estimated Spreads on Major Instruments:

Instrument Mitrade IG Markets CMC Markets Pepperstone (Std) Plus500 EUR/USD From 1.0 pip From 0.6 pip From 0.7 pip From 1.0 pip From 0.8 pip AUD/USD From 1.0 pip From 0.6 pip From 0.7 pip From 0.9 pip From 0.9 pip Gold (XAU/USD) From 0.3 pips From 0.3 pips From 0.3 pips From 0.3 pips From 0.4 pips US500 Index From 0.4 pts From 0.4 pts From 0.4 pts From 0.4 pts From 0.5 pts

Note: Spreads are variable and may differ during periods of low liquidity or high volatility.

7. Regulatory Considerations for CFD Trading in Australia

Australia has one of the most robust retail trading regulatory frameworks in the world, largely thanks to ASIC's proactive stance on consumer protection. Here is what you need to know:

ASIC Oversight

ASIC regulates CFD providers under the Corporations Act 2001. Brokers must hold an Australian Financial Services (AFS) Licence and adhere to strict conduct obligations, including best execution policies and clear disclosure of risks.

Product Intervention Orders

In 2021, ASIC introduced Product Intervention Orders specifically targeting retail CFD trading. Key restrictions include:

Leverage caps: Maximum 30:1 on major forex pairs; 20:1 on commodities like gold; 2:1 on cryptocurrencies

Maximum 30:1 on major forex pairs; 20:1 on commodities like gold; 2:1 on cryptocurrencies Negative balance protection: Retail clients cannot lose more than their account balance

Retail clients cannot lose more than their account balance Margin close-out: Positions must be closed if the account margin falls below 50%

Positions must be closed if the account margin falls below 50% No monetary trading incentives: Brokers cannot offer bonuses or gifts to incentivise trading

These rules exist to protect retail traders from excessive losses, particularly given the high-risk nature of leveraged products.

Why ASIC Regulation Matters

Choosing an ASIC-regulated broker means:

Your funds are held in segregated client accounts

You have recourse through ASIC and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) if disputes arise

The broker is obligated to provide clear, non-misleading information about risks and costs

Always verify a broker's ASIC licence number on the ASIC Connect Professional Registers before depositing funds.

8. Final Verdict: Choosing the Best CFD Trading Platform for Your Needs

There is no single "best" CFD platform that suits every trader. Your ideal platform depends on your experience level, trading style, preferred instruments, and cost sensitivity.

Here is a quick summary to help you decide:

Trader Type Recommended Platform Key Reason Complete beginners Mitrade Simple interface, free demo, no commissions Advanced traders IG Markets Vast asset range, professional tools Active forex traders Pepperstone Tight raw spreads, MT4/MT5 support Analytical traders CMC Markets Powerful Next Generation platform Simplicity seekers Plus500 Clean, clutter-free experience

For most Australian beginners, Mitrade represents the strongest starting point. It balances ease of use with genuine functionality, keeps costs transparent and low, and provides the regulatory protection of full ASIC oversight. As you gain experience, you may want to explore additional platforms that offer more advanced toolsets.

Regardless of which platform you choose, always start with a demo account, develop a clear risk management strategy, and never risk more capital than you can afford to lose. CFD trading carries significant risk, and informed, disciplined trading is the foundation of long-term success.

For those also exploring cryptocurrency alongside CFDs, you may wish to look at options to buy bitcoin through reputable Australian platforms that align with your broader investment strategy.

9. FAQs

What is the best CFD trading platform for beginners in Australia?

For beginners in Australia, Mitrade is widely regarded as one of the best options. It offers an intuitive, commission-free platform with access to over 700 instruments, a free demo account, and full ASIC regulation. Its clean interface and quality educational resources make it particularly well-suited to traders who are just getting started with CFD trading.

Is CFD trading legal in Australia?

Yes, CFD trading is entirely legal in Australia. However, it is heavily regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Retail traders benefit from important protections including leverage caps (up to 30:1 on major forex pairs), negative balance protection, and mandatory margin close-out rules. Always ensure your chosen broker holds a valid AFS Licence issued by ASIC.

How much money do I need to start CFD trading in Australia?

The minimum deposit varies by platform. Some brokers such as IG Markets, CMC Markets, and Pepperstone have no stated minimum deposit for standard accounts, while others like Mitrade require a minimum of around AUD 50 and Plus500 requires AUD 100. That said, it is generally advisable to start with at least AUD 500–AUD 1,000 to allow adequate margin buffer and meaningful position sizing, even if a lower amount is technically sufficient to open an account.

What is the difference between CFD trading and share trading?

When you buy shares, you take direct ownership of the underlying asset. With CFD trading, you are speculating on the price movement of an asset — up or down — without owning the underlying instrument. CFDs offer leverage (meaning you only need to deposit a fraction of the full trade value) and the ability to go short (profit from falling prices). However, leverage also magnifies losses, making CFDs a higher-risk product than traditional share investing.

Are there any hidden fees in CFD trading?

While reputable ASIC-regulated brokers are required to disclose all fees clearly, it is still important to read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) carefully. Common costs to watch for include overnight financing fees (swap rates), inactivity fees, and potential withdrawal charges. Spread-based platforms like Mitrade build all costs into the spread, which simplifies cost tracking compared to commission-plus-raw-spread models.

Can I trade CFDs on a mobile app in Australia?

Yes. All of the platforms reviewed in this article offer dedicated mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices. Mitrade's mobile app, in particular, is praised for its clean design and full feature parity with the desktop version, making it a strong choice for traders who prefer managing positions on the go.