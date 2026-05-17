Kuwait International Airport Fully Resumes Operations After Months-Long Closure

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport has fully resumed commercial operations as of today, May 17, 2026, marking the end of a phased reopening that began in late April following a two-month suspension caused by regional security concerns and infrastructure damage from conflict-related incidents.

Read more Kuwait International Airport Fully Operational in Phased Return After Regional Closure Kuwait International Airport Fully Operational in Phased Return After Regional Closure

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that all terminals are now operational, with hundreds of flights arriving and departing daily. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, the country's flagship carriers, have returned to near-normal schedules, restoring connections to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and beyond. The resumption brings relief to travelers, businesses and the national economy after weeks of disruption that stranded passengers and halted vital air links.

Acting Director General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al-Sabah described the full reopening as a "significant milestone" in restoring normalcy. "Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure safety and efficiency," he said. "Kuwait International Airport is ready to serve passengers at full capacity once again."

The airport's gradual reopening began on April 26 with limited operations from Terminals 4 and 5 for Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways. By May 3, Jazeera had centralized all operations at Terminal 5, and by May 9 the facility was operating at near-full capacity. Terminal 1, which sustained damage during earlier incidents, has undergone repairs and is now handling a growing number of flights. International carriers, including Emirates, British Airways and others, have also resumed services, though some routes remain under review for full restoration.

Impact of the Prolonged Closure

The airport's closure, which lasted nearly eight weeks, had a profound effect on Kuwait's connectivity and economy. More than 200,000 passengers were affected, with many rerouted through neighboring hubs in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh. Businesses reliant on air cargo and tourism reported significant losses, and the national carrier Kuwait Airways operated a temporary dual-country model from bases in other Gulf states.

Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost carrier, described the period as challenging but ultimately strengthening. "We maintained operations from alternative hubs and are now thrilled to be fully back home," a company spokesperson said. The airline has resumed its full network, with flights operating between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. initially before expanding to 24-hour service.

The closure stemmed from regional developments, including drone strikes and security threats that prompted authorities to suspend operations as a precautionary measure. Repairs to damaged infrastructure, enhanced security protocols and coordination with international partners have enabled the safe resumption.

Economic and Regional Significance

Kuwait International Airport serves as a vital hub connecting the Gulf with global destinations. Its reopening is expected to boost tourism, trade and business travel in the region. The airport handled over 15 million passengers annually before the suspension, and officials anticipate a strong rebound as summer travel demand increases.

The incident has also highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in aviation security. Neighboring countries provided support during the closure, and the smooth reopening reflects improved coordination among Gulf aviation authorities.

For travelers, the return to normal operations means restored convenience and connectivity. However, officials urge passengers to check flight statuses and arrive early during the initial recovery period as systems stabilize.

Passenger and Industry Reactions

Travelers expressed relief and excitement as flights resumed. Social media platforms filled with posts from Kuwaitis and expatriates welcoming the return of normal air travel. "Finally back to flying from home," one passenger wrote. "Kuwait Airport has been missed."

Aviation industry experts view the reopening as a positive sign for regional stability. "Aviation is a barometer of economic health," said one analyst. "Kuwait's quick recovery demonstrates resilience and commitment to maintaining its position as a key transport hub."

The DGCA has implemented enhanced safety measures, including upgraded screening technology and increased coordination with international partners. Passengers are advised to follow updated procedures and check with airlines for any lingering schedule adjustments.

Looking Ahead

With full operations restored, Kuwait International Airport is poised for a strong summer season. Officials are optimistic about passenger numbers returning to pre-closure levels and beyond, supported by new routes and improved facilities.

The event also serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to regional conflicts. Kuwait's experience may influence future preparedness strategies across the Gulf and beyond.

For now, the focus is on welcoming travelers back and ensuring a smooth return to normalcy. Kuwait International Airport is open, and the skies above the country are once again bustling with activity.

The reopening brings a sense of relief and optimism to Kuwait and the wider region. As flights resume and passengers return, the airport stands ready to reconnect Kuwait with the world — stronger and more prepared for the future.