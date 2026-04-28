KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport (KWI) is operating on a limited basis today, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, with Terminals 4 and 5 handling restricted commercial flights following a phased reopening after nearly two months of closure due to regional conflict and security concerns stemming from the Iran crisis.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that Kuwait Airways from Terminal 4 and Jazeera Airways from Terminal 5 resumed operations on Sunday, April 26, under a carefully managed plan. Only a fraction of pre-crisis capacity is currently available, with approximately 40 flights daily — 20 arrivals and 20 departures — operating mainly between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Passengers are strongly advised to check flight status directly with their airlines or the official airport website before heading to the facility. Main Terminal 1 remains closed for repairs and assessments following reported drone-related incidents earlier in the year, limiting operations to the two dedicated terminals for national carriers.

Kuwait Airways has restarted service to about 17 destinations, including Riyadh (Tuesdays and Fridays), Jeddah (four times weekly), London (three times weekly), Delhi (weekly), Kochi (three times weekly) and Manila (three times weekly). Jazeera Airways is operating to nine destinations, focusing on regional routes. No foreign carriers have resumed services yet, though authorities say further expansions are under review.

The airport's gradual reopening follows the airspace reopening on April 23 after a suspension that began around late February amid heightened regional tensions. The phased approach aims to ensure safety while rebuilding confidence in Kuwait's aviation infrastructure. Officials have described the restart as smooth, with coordinated support from multiple government agencies including the Ministry of Interior, Customs, Fire Force and Health Ministry.

Travelers arriving or departing today should expect enhanced security screening and potential delays due to the reduced capacity. The airport authority has urged patience as operations scale up toward fuller functionality in the coming weeks. Ground handling, baggage services and passenger facilities in the active terminals are functioning, though some amenities remain limited.

The closure had significant economic and social impacts. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways reported combined losses exceeding $450 million during the suspension, with operations temporarily shifted to Saudi airports such as Dammam and Qaisumah. Thousands of expatriate workers and citizens faced travel disruptions, forcing reliance on overland routes or alternative hubs.

Reopening brings relief to the aviation sector and the broader economy. Kuwait serves as a vital hub for regional travel, connecting South Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The return of even limited flights supports business, family reunions and medical travel, sectors heavily affected by the prolonged shutdown.

For international passengers, options remain constrained. Those planning travel to or from Kuwait should monitor updates closely, as schedules can change with little notice based on security assessments. Airlines recommend arriving early and confirming terminal assignments, as only T4 and T5 are active.

The situation reflects broader regional dynamics. While a fragile ceasefire has allowed airspace reopening, full normalization depends on sustained stability. Kuwaiti authorities continue monitoring developments to expand operations safely, with hopes of welcoming foreign carriers soon.

Travel experts advise flexibility. Passengers with bookings on Kuwait Airways or Jazeera should check for updates via official apps or websites. Those using other carriers may need to reroute through nearby hubs like Dubai, Doha or Riyadh until more services resume at KWI.

Airport officials have implemented strict safety protocols, including enhanced screening and coordination with military and civil defense teams. The phased restart demonstrates Kuwait's commitment to balancing security with the need to restore connectivity.

For residents and visitors already in Kuwait, the partial reopening eases some logistical challenges. Expatriate communities, which form a large portion of the population, particularly welcome the resumption of flights to key labor-sending countries like India, the Philippines and Egypt.

Looking ahead, authorities plan further expansions. Full terminal reactivation and international carrier returns could occur within weeks if security conditions remain favorable. The airport's recovery will play a key role in Kuwait's economic rebound as regional tensions ease.

Travelers are reminded to follow all official guidance. The DGCA and airport management continue issuing regular updates through traditional and social media channels. In the meantime, today's limited operations mark a significant step forward after months of uncertainty.

Kuwait International Airport's partial reopening today offers cautious optimism for travelers and the aviation industry alike. While far from normal, the return of flights signals progress and resilience in the face of recent challenges. Passengers should remain vigilant, confirm details and prepare for a gradually improving travel landscape in the days and weeks ahead.