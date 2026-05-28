KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport is open today, with commercial flights operating through Terminals 4 and 5 as the airport continues its phased recovery from earlier regional disruptions.

The airport's airspace reopened on April 23 and passenger flights resumed in stages starting April 26, according to recent reporting and airport-tracking sources. Since then, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways have been the main carriers using Terminal 4 and Terminal 5, respectively, while other airlines have gradually restored service.

Current flight-status data shows arrivals and departures moving through KWI on Thursday, with some flights canceled or delayed and others operating normally. Airport-condition trackers also show the airport as active, though flight schedules remain uneven as airlines continue to rebuild networks after the disruption.

Read more Kuwait International Airport Open on May 24 as Phased Recovery Continues After Earlier Disruptions Kuwait International Airport Open on May 24 as Phased Recovery Continues After Earlier Disruptions

The airport's reopening has been managed in phases rather than all at once. Wego reported in April that the airport's airspace reopened after nearly two months of closure tied to the regional conflict with Iran, and that passenger flights restarted on a limited basis before expanding in early May. That phased approach remains the defining feature of the recovery.

Recent airport updates indicate that Kuwait Airways serves 29 destinations from Terminal 4 and Jazeera Airways serves 27 from Terminal 5. Emirates also resumed Kuwait flights in May and was operating up to five daily services by late May, according to travel coverage cited in Wego's reporting. The recovery has therefore moved beyond the initial restart stage, but it has not yet returned to a fully normal pattern across all terminals and carriers.

The official Kuwait International Airport website continues to direct travelers to practical information and flight details, while flight-status pages show the airport's operating information in real time. Passengers are still advised to check directly with airlines before traveling because schedules can change quickly during the recovery period.

Current operations

At the time of the latest available flight-status data, the airport was handling both arrivals and departures, with some routes listed as canceled, delayed or en route. That pattern reflects a functioning airport with active traffic, not a shutdown. It also shows that the recovery is still uneven, with some flights operating as planned and others affected by schedule changes.

The airport's current status is supported by multiple live flight-tracking services, which list Kuwait International as open and active. While those services do not provide a complete picture of the airport's operational planning, they do confirm that flights are moving through the facility today.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways remain central to the airport's recovery. Wego's April update said the two carriers resumed limited operations on April 26 and later expanded their networks in a second phase launched May 3. That progression has helped restore a large share of the airport's regional traffic.

Recovery timeline

The recovery began after the airport's airspace reopened on April 23, ending nearly two months of closure. Passenger flights restarted three days later on April 26, and by early May the airport had entered a broader second phase of operations. Wego reported that the second phase brought 29 Kuwait Airways destinations and 27 Jazeera Airways destinations back into the network.

That phased return has been the airport's main operating model ever since. Rather than restoring every route and terminal at once, authorities and airlines have been reintroducing service gradually to keep operations stable. The approach has allowed the airport to remain open while the broader aviation system recovers.

What passengers should know

Travelers using Kuwait International Airport today should verify flight status with their airline before heading to the airport. Because schedules remain in flux, flight times and terminal assignments can change with little notice. Live-flight pages are the most reliable source for same-day arrivals and departures.

Passengers should also expect some cancellations and delays as the network continues to normalize. That does not mean the airport is closed; it means the recovery is still ongoing and not every route is back at full frequency. The airport remains open and active, but the timetable is still stabilizing.

Broader context

Kuwait International Airport is one of the country's most important transport hubs and a key link between Kuwait and destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Europe. Its reopening has significance beyond air travel because the airport supports business movement, tourism, family travel and broader economic activity.

The return of commercial flights has also been watched closely by airlines and travelers across the Gulf. Kuwait's recovery follows a broader regional effort to restore normal air traffic after months of tension and disruption. The gradual reopening has helped rebuild confidence among passengers while giving airlines room to restore capacity carefully.

Bottom line

The answer is yes: Kuwait International Airport is open today, and flights are operating through the airport's active terminals. But the airport is still in a phased recovery, with schedules that remain uneven and some services still being restored.

For now, the airport is functioning, travelers are moving through it, and airlines are gradually rebuilding service. The most accurate way to describe the situation is that Kuwait International Airport is open, but not yet fully back to its pre-disruption pattern.